From Wall Street to Main Street, the day's top financial and economic news, curated daily by Digg editors. We're keeping an eye on your money so you don't have to.

FOWL PLAY

Submitted by James Crugnale via cnn.com

Faced with an unprecedented sauce shortage, the beloved chicken chain is limiting customers to one dipping sauce per item.

The Lede

Customers at Chick-fil-A's 2,600 restaurants should expect to be limited to just one dipping sauce per item the next time they order.

Key Details

  • The chicken chain blamed supply chain issues for the shortage. Recently, fast-food chains have also experienced poultry shortages, though Chick-fil-A says its chicken supply is still sufficient.
  • "We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience," the company said in a statement.
  • The company did not say when it expects the shortage to end.