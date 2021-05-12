FOWL PLAY
Chick-fil-A Sauce Shortage Leads To Dip Rationing
Submitted by James Crugnale via cnn.com
The LedeCustomers at Chick-fil-A's 2,600 restaurants should expect to be limited to just one dipping sauce per item the next time they order.
Key Details
- The chicken chain blamed supply chain issues for the shortage. Recently, fast-food chains have also experienced poultry shortages, though Chick-fil-A says its chicken supply is still sufficient.
- "We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience," the company said in a statement.
- The company did not say when it expects the shortage to end.