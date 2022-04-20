It makes cents
TikTokers Have Found A Smart Way To Save Money And Pay Off Debt
The Lede
With inflation and the cost of living growing, TikTok creators are promoting "cash stuffing" — putting away the exact amounts of cash needed for day-to-day expenses — as a means of saving money and managing your funds.
Key Details
- One TikTok user recommends starting small, putting cash away for just four or five expenses like food, water, electricity or gas.
- Be careful about leaving large sums of money around the house. One way to keep your cash safe is depositing the savings once you accumulate a certain amount.
- Cash stuffing is more time consuming than simply using your debit or credit card — it requires commitment, objectives and planning.
