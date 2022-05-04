ALWAYS A CLOUD OF UNCERTAINTY
The Biggest Money-Related Worries Americans Have, Ranked
The Lede
As inflation continues to remain high, CNBC's Gabriel Cortés found out the biggest causes of money related concerns Americans have right now. Here's what CNBC found out from a recent Bankrate survey about personal finances.
Key Details
- More than half the people surveyed said that possessing emergency savings (57 percent) and paying everyday expenses (56 percent) are the two leading causes of mental worry.
- Bankrate's senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick wasn't surprised by this and said that saving for retirement also causes a lot of distress.
- The Bureau of Economic Analysis found that the personal savings rate dipped two points underneath its pre-pandemic level.
