The US States With The Most And Least Student Loan Debt In 2022

According to the Department of Education, total outstanding college-loan debt stood at nearly $1.61 trillion at the end of the first quarter of this year. President Biden has just announced that $10,000 of student debt will be cancelled for millions across America, but which states are bearing the heaviest burden when it comes to college loans?

Analyzing 11 key indicators of indebtedness and earning opportunities, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia to find out where in the US is best and worst for student loan debt in 2022.

The States With The Most Student Debt

West Virginia is the worst for student loan debt, scoring 68.09 out of 100. The state ranks second-worst for indebtedness and eighth-worst for grant and student work opportunities. In second is Pennsylvania, with a score of 66.17. Pennsylvanians are subject to the second-worst grant and student work opportunities in the US. The third-worst state for student debt is South Dakota. While it ranks third-worst of all states for indebtedness, grant and student work opportunities are only the twenty-eighth worst here.

The States With The Least

Utah has the least student debt of all US states, scoring just 14.64 out of 100 overall. The District of Columbia is the second-best for student loan debt, ranking fiftieth for indebtedness and best of all for grant and student work opportunities. In third place is California, where indebtedness is the third lowest in the US — though the state is seventh-worst for grant and student work opportunities.

Via WalletHub

Image credit: Tim Gouw