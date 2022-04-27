DO YOU PAY 30% OF your INCOME ON HOUSING?
The Best States For Middle Class Living In The US, Ranked
Anja Solum from SmartAsset crunched the numbers in a new study and found out the best states in the US for middle class living. The SmartAsset team analyzed states across seven key metrics, and determined middle class life as households with an annual income between $60K and $149K, and jobs with average earnings between $30K and $70K. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
- Utah was home to the highest percentage of middle class households among all states (46.62 percent).
- Maine had the highest homeownership rate (74.46 percent) among middle class households whereas those in District of Columbia (40.40 percent) had the least.
- Middle class households in the District of Columbia had the highest adjusted household income ($85,674) and those in Mississippi had the least ($53,023).
Read more at SmartAsset.
