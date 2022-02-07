Trending
Submitted by Adwait via cnbc.com

The Best Remote-Working Jobs That Pay Six-Figures, According To Glassdoor
Alongside Database Architects — the best-rated remote job — a number of high-paying flexible opportunities are on the rise.

The Lede

Glassdoor's "Best 50 Jobs In America In 2022" report found the ten best remote-friendly gigs in the country. The ratings factored in satisfaction, openings, earning potential and flexibility to determine which remote opportunities were the most desirable.

Key Details

  • Database Architect: The best remote gig in the country at the moment. It has a $140K median salary and with 94 percent of reviews mentioning "WFH," this specialized role keeps company data secure.
  • Engineers: Comes as no surprise, but Solutions, Machine Learning and Cloud engineers all make a median $100K salary.
  • The remaining top 10 jobs are shared among tech roles — Scrum Master, Enterprise Architect, Salesforce Developer — and Realtor, Customer Success Manager and Product Marketing Manager.

