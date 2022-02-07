WORK FROM HOME OR HOME AT WORK?
The Best Remote-Working Jobs That Pay Six-Figures, According To Glassdoor
The Lede
Glassdoor's "Best 50 Jobs In America In 2022" report found the ten best remote-friendly gigs in the country. The ratings factored in satisfaction, openings, earning potential and flexibility to determine which remote opportunities were the most desirable.
Key Details
- Database Architect: The best remote gig in the country at the moment. It has a $140K median salary and with 94 percent of reviews mentioning "WFH," this specialized role keeps company data secure.
- Engineers: Comes as no surprise, but Solutions, Machine Learning and Cloud engineers all make a median $100K salary.
- The remaining top 10 jobs are shared among tech roles — Scrum Master, Enterprise Architect, Salesforce Developer — and Realtor, Customer Success Manager and Product Marketing Manager.
Additional submission from Adwait:
Max Verstappen: 'Is My Title Tarnished? Not At All. I Really Deserved It'
The Formula One world champion reflects on the final-lap drama in Abu Dhabi that secured him a first world title at the expense of his fierce rival Lewis Hamilton.
Comments