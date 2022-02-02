SHOW ME THE MONEY
The Best High-Paying Jobs Available In America In 2022, Ranked
The Lede
After analyzing over 100 salary reports and 2,000 gig postings from last year, Glassdoor identified the top jobs that pay over $100,000. Psychiatrists (rated 22) and psychologists (rated 34) were new entrants in the top 50, but a usual group of tech jobs dominated the list, occupying nine out of the top 10 jobs.
Key Details
- Enterprise Architect: the best job in America right now. It pays around $140,000 per year and deals with a company's infrastructure and IT platform.
- Engineers: Full stack, DevOps, Machine learning, Data and Software engineering roles all pay between $100K and $140K and are highly technical roles.
- Strategy manager, Java developer and product manager are the three other jobs in the top 10 and can pay anywhere between $107K to $140K.
