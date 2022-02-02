Trending
SHOW ME THE MONEY

Submitted by Adwait via cnbc.com

The Best High-Paying Jobs Available In America In 2022, Ranked
Glassdoor has listed the 10 most desirable jobs this year that all pay over $100,000 per annum.

The Lede

After analyzing over 100 salary reports and 2,000 gig postings from last year, Glassdoor identified the top jobs that pay over $100,000. Psychiatrists (rated 22) and psychologists (rated 34) were new entrants in the top 50, but a usual group of tech jobs dominated the list, occupying nine out of the top 10 jobs.

Key Details

  • Enterprise Architect: the best job in America right now. It pays around $140,000 per year and deals with a company's infrastructure and IT platform.
  • Engineers: Full stack, DevOps, Machine learning, Data and Software engineering roles all pay between $100K and $140K and are highly technical roles.
  • Strategy manager, Java developer and product manager are the three other jobs in the top 10 and can pay anywhere between $107K to $140K.

Comments

