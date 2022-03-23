CAN'T BANK ON IT
The Best And Worst States For ROI On Taxes In The US, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait
WalletHub's 2022 tax payer survey found that a lot of Americans aren't happy with the way taxes are handled by the government. Here's what they found:
- 72 percent of Americans hoped for greater tax relief during the pandemic.
- 81 percent were not happy with the government's spending of tax dollars.
- Half of the survey's respondents would move to a new state in order to save or avoid taxes.
- Just under 50 percent think that their neighbors are dishonest about their taxes.
- Two thirds of the people surveyed agree that the current tax rate could be lower.
Based on 30 key metrics like education, health, safety, economy, infrastructure, public health and more, WalletHub crunched the numbers to analyze which states had the best return on investment when it came to taxes. Here's what they found:
- Overall New Hampshire was determined to have the best return on tax dollar investment, followed by Florida and South Dakota whereas Hawaii, New Mexico and North Dakota were judged to be the states with the worst ROI on taxes.
- The best school systems in the country are in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virgina and New Hampshire.
- Tennesse, Georgia and Nevada have the best roads and bridges in the country, whereas those in Rhode Island, West Virginia and Pennsylvania are deemed to have the worst.
- Montanta, Nebraska, Iowa, Vermont and Utah have the country's leading hospital systems.
Read more at WalletHub.
[Image courtesy Leon Dewiwje]
Comments