Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

the cost of flying solo

Darcy Jimenez avatar
Darcy Jimenez · · 575 reads ·
Here's How Being Single Can Be More Expensive
These are just a few of the ways those who aren't in relationships can end up spending more money.

The Lede

There are plenty of reasons why being single is great — but flying solo might see you spending more than people in relationships do. While there are exceptions, single people are generally at a financial disadvantage when it comes to spending, savings and benefits. Here are some of the ways the single life can be more expensive.

Key Details

  • If you're not living with a partner, you're paying 100 percent of your rent and utility bills, and probably things like furniture and appliances too.
  • Unlike people in couples, you likely won't have anyone to fall back on if you lose your job (and therefore all of your income). This means putting money away for emergencies becomes another expense for singletons.
  • If you never marry or have kids, your Social Security benefits will be worth less than those of someone who has.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.