the cost of flying solo
Here's How Being Single Can Be More Expensive
The Lede
There are plenty of reasons why being single is great — but flying solo might see you spending more than people in relationships do. While there are exceptions, single people are generally at a financial disadvantage when it comes to spending, savings and benefits. Here are some of the ways the single life can be more expensive.
Key Details
- If you're not living with a partner, you're paying 100 percent of your rent and utility bills, and probably things like furniture and appliances too.
- Unlike people in couples, you likely won't have anyone to fall back on if you lose your job (and therefore all of your income). This means putting money away for emergencies becomes another expense for singletons.
- If you never marry or have kids, your Social Security benefits will be worth less than those of someone who has.