Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

PIECE OF THE PIE

Here's How Much Four Big Tech Shares Have Increased Since Going Public

Adwait
Adwait · · 572 reads
Here's How Much Four Big Tech Shares Have Increased Since Going Public
Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Microsoft have all taken different paths to become the biggest technology companies in the world. Here's what their share price history looks like in a chart.

Genuine Impact tracked how much four major tech share prices have grown since they each went public. Apple had its IPO four decades ago, Microsoft followed soon afterwards in 1986, Amazon went public in 1997 and Google's IPO was in 2004.

Despite going public first, Apple's big rise started only in the 2010s, coinciding with their most popular hardware products like the phone, laptop and media player.

Microsoft's saw a steep incline in the late 90s and has since yielded the highest return among the four. Although Google went public after Microsoft and Amazon, it commands a far larger revenue in the market, second only to Apple.



Click to enlarge image



Via Reddit.

Comments

  1. kelly james 23 minutes ago

    I do market research to determine how well the item you hope to drop ship will sell. This allows you to go into the market with extra insight to aid your success. Reach me at www.fiverr.com/Photocopy1864

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.