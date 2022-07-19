Here's How Much Four Big Tech Shares Have Increased Since Going Public

Genuine Impact tracked how much four major tech share prices have grown since they each went public. Apple had its IPO four decades ago, Microsoft followed soon afterwards in 1986, Amazon went public in 1997 and Google's IPO was in 2004.

Despite going public first, Apple's big rise started only in the 2010s, coinciding with their most popular hardware products like the phone, laptop and media player.

Microsoft's saw a steep incline in the late 90s and has since yielded the highest return among the four. Although Google went public after Microsoft and Amazon, it commands a far larger revenue in the market, second only to Apple.







Click to enlarge image







Via Reddit.