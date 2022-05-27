STATE OF THE NATION
Total Global Exports By American States In 2021, Visualized
A VisualiCapitalist graphic from Raul Amoros and Jennifer West puts American states' exported goods value into perspective. There were 1.8T worth of goods exported by the US last year, a 23.3 percent increase since 2021. Here's what it looks like.
Key Takeaways:
-
Texas has been America's leading exporter for the past 19 years straight, leading with petroleum and coal products. In 2021 it exported more goods than California and New York did combined.
-
Hawaii was the only states with total exports worth less than $1 billion.
Top 10 Exporter States
|Rank
|State
|Total Exports Value
|% Share
|#1
|Texas
|$375.3 billion
|21.4%
|#2
|California
|$175.1 billion
|10.0%
|#3
|New York
|$84.9 billion
|4.8%
|#4
|Louisiana
|$76.8 billion
|4.4%
|#5
|Illinois
|$65.9 billion
|3.8%
|#6
|Michigan
|$55.5 billion
|3.2%
|#7
|Florida
|$55.5 billion
|3.2%
|#8
|Washington
|$53.6 billion
|3.1%
|#9
|Ohio
|$50.4 billion
|2.9%
|#10
|New Jersey
|$49.5 billion
|2.8%
|Top
|10 States
|$1.04 trillion
|59.4%
The Biggest US Export Categories By Value In 2021
|Rank
|Product Group
|Annual Export Value ('21)
|% Of Total Exports
|1
|Mineral fuels including oil
|$239.8 billion
|13.7%
|2
|Machinery including computers
|$209.3 billion
|11.9%
|3
|Electrical machinery, equipment
|$185.4 billion
|10.6%
|4
|Vehicles
|$122.2 billion
|7.0%
|5
|Optical, technical, medical apparatus
|$91.7 billion
|5.2%
|6
|Aircraft, spacecraft
|$89.1 billion
|5.1%
|7
|Gems, precious metals
|$82.3 billion
|4.7%
|8
|Pharmaceuticals
|$78 billion
|4.4%
|9
|Plastics, plastic articles
|$74.3 billion
|4.2%
|10
|Organic chemicals
|$42.9 billion
|2.4%
Top 10 U.S. Exports by Country Of Destination
|Rank
|Destination Country
|Share of US Goods Export
|1
|🇨🇦 Canada
|17.5%
|2
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|15.8%
|3
|🇨🇳 China
|8.6%
|4
|🇯🇵 Japan
|4.3%
|5
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|3.7%
|6
|🇩🇪 Germany
|3.7%
|7
|🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|3.5%
|8
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|3.1%
|9
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|2.7%
|10
|🇮🇳 India
|2.3%
Read more at VisualCapitalist.
