STATE OF THE NATION

Total Global Exports By American States In 2021, Visualized

Texas beats the bi-coastal elites when it comes to a state-wise breakdown of exported goods.

A VisualiCapitalist graphic from Raul Amoros and Jennifer West puts American states' exported goods value into perspective. There were 1.8T worth of goods exported by the US last year, a 23.3 percent increase since 2021. Here's what it looks like.



Key Takeaways:

  • Texas has been America's leading exporter for the past 19 years straight, leading with petroleum and coal products. In 2021 it exported more goods than California and New York did combined.

  • Hawaii was the only states with total exports worth less than $1 billion.


Top 10 Exporter States

Rank State Total Exports Value % Share
#1 Texas $375.3 billion 21.4%
#2 California $175.1 billion 10.0%
#3 New York $84.9 billion 4.8%
#4 Louisiana $76.8 billion 4.4%
#5 Illinois $65.9 billion 3.8%
#6 Michigan $55.5 billion 3.2%
#7 Florida $55.5 billion 3.2%
#8 Washington $53.6 billion 3.1%
#9 Ohio $50.4 billion 2.9%
#10 New Jersey $49.5 billion 2.8%
Top 10 States $1.04 trillion 59.4%

The Biggest US Export Categories By Value In 2021

Rank Product Group Annual Export Value ('21) % Of Total Exports
1 Mineral fuels including oil $239.8 billion 13.7%
2 Machinery including computers $209.3 billion 11.9%
3 Electrical machinery, equipment $185.4 billion 10.6%
4 Vehicles $122.2 billion 7.0%
5 Optical, technical, medical apparatus $91.7 billion 5.2%
6 Aircraft, spacecraft $89.1 billion 5.1%
7 Gems, precious metals $82.3 billion 4.7%
8 Pharmaceuticals $78 billion 4.4%
9 Plastics, plastic articles $74.3 billion 4.2%
10 Organic chemicals $42.9 billion 2.4%

Top 10 U.S. Exports by Country Of Destination

Rank Destination Country Share of US Goods Export
1 🇨🇦 Canada 17.5%
2 🇲🇽 Mexico 15.8%
3 🇨🇳 China 8.6%
4 🇯🇵 Japan 4.3%
5 🇰🇷 South Korea 3.7%
6 🇩🇪 Germany 3.7%
7 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 3.5%
8 🇳🇱 Netherlands 3.1%
9 🇧🇷 Brazil 2.7%
10 🇮🇳 India 2.3%

Read more at VisualCapitalist.

