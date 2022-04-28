TJ MAX
Aldi, Trader Joe's, Target Or Walmart — Which One's The Cheapest For Grocery Staples?
Data shows that grocery prices have risen by nearly ten percent over the last year. That's why CNBC's Gabriel Cortes and Aditi Shrikant calculated which stores — between Aldi, Target, Trader Joe's and Walmart — in major cities (New York, Chicago and Los Angeles) had the best deals on 13 kitchen staples. There was variation, but not that much. Here's what they found.
- Chicago suburb Dekalb produced the costliest grocery list ($46.07), but was just 25 cents more than a grocery list from New Jersey and $1.08 more than one from Los Angeles.
- A dozen eggs cost the most in California and one pound of cheddar cheese was the cheapest in New Jersey, compared to Illinois and California.
- Staples like boneless chicken breasts, sugar, white bread and flour were more expensive — by a considerable margin — at Trader Joe's compared to Aldi, Target and Walmart.
