Airports With The Largest Price Increases In 2022, Ranked
Some estimates say airline fares have risen by 26 percent and jet fuel prices have doubled over the past year. SmartAsset crunched numbers from the 100 busiest airports to see how costs at each location have changed since 2021.
Key Takeaways
The average flight ticket price was up by 30 percent in 23 airports compared to Q1 2021.
Airports in Westchester County (HPN) and Philadelphia International (PHL) had the highest increases in average airfare costs this past year.
Average fares were highest at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International airport (ANC), where the average cost is $456, and lowest at St Pete Clearwater International (PIE), where the average is $130.
Via SmartAsset.
[Photo by Erik Odiin on Unsplash]