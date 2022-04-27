'We will get a major recession'
How Long This Recession Is Expected To Last, According To Deutsche Bank Economists
The Lede
Economists at Deutsche Bank told their clients that inflation isn't going away, and it will take years before the Fed's two percent goal can be met. This could result in aggressively rising interest rates. "We regard it as highly likely that the Fed will have to step on the brakes even more firmly, and a deep recession will be needed to bring inflation to heel," Deutsche Bank economists wrote.
Key Details
- Deutsche Bank's analysis of inflation and unemployment, based on the last 60 years, shows that the Fed is "much further behind the curve" as inflation grows at record pace.
- DB Economists think "something stronger than a mild recession will be needed to do the job," and Deutsche Bank is estimating the economy to rebound roughly by mid-2024.
- However, non-DB economists think otherwise. "Inflation should ease from current levels, and we do not expect a recession from rising interest rates," one expert wrote.
