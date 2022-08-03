COLLECTIVE TURBULENCE
The Economy's In Recession. Here's What It Means For Your Portfolio
The Lede
The first half of 2022 saw the S&P 500 down by 20.6 percent, or its worst first half decline since 1970. While the S&P dipped, costs (of goods and services) are rising at record speeds and so is the interest rate. Experts explain what they've analyzed in the first half of the year — and what one can expect from the markets towards the end of 2022.
Key Details
- Analysts from T. Rowe Price think that we may have crossed peak inflation, considering housing prices are't skyrocketing like earlier, while HSBC analysts believe we're closes to "peak pain" in the inflation cycle.
- Corporate earnings usually drop by 30 percent during an inflation but analysts are expecting the S&P to grow in the following quarters this year.
- Consumer spending is in decline and one index measured that consumers felt the worst about their financial conditions In June (since February '21.)