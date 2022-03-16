DON'T PANIC
How To Get A Refund On Certain Airline Tickets If Their Price Drops Within 24-Hours Of Purchase
Submitted by Adwait
Lawyer and popular TikToker Erika Kullberg explains what to do when an airline ticket you booked drops in price. Read a more thorough breakdown of the rule from Scott's Cheap Flights below too.
Here's a thorough breakdown about the rule from Scott's Cheap's Flights
The 24-hour rule is an informal name for a United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) regulation that ensures that a customer who books a non-refundable ticket at least seven days ahead of the scheduled departure direct from the airline on a flight going to or from the US can cancel or change that ticket free of charge within 24 hours of booking.
