Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

IT'S PAYDAY TIME

The 22 Major Metro Areas Where Younger Women Are Earning As Much As Or More Than Men, Visualized

Submitted by Molly Bradley

The 22 Major Metro Areas Where Younger Women Are Earning As Much As Or More Than Men, Visualized
We're finally closing the pay gap for women in many cities across the US — at least for women under 30.

On average, women in the US earn less than men: for full-time workers in 2019, women's median salaries were 82 percent of men's.

But the tide is starting, slowly, to shift: in 22 of 250 major metropolitan areas in the US, women under 30 now earn at least as much as men.


Quick findings:
  • Seven of the 22 metro areas where women earn at least as much as men are in California.
  • There are 107 metro areas where women under 30 earn between 90–99 percent of men's salaries.
  • The gender wage gap among workers under 30 in the US is widest in Midwestern metro areas.
  • There are four metro areas where women under 30 earn between 67–69 percent of their male counterparts' salaries: Mansfield, OH; Odessa, TX; Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX and Elkhart-Goshen, Indiana.

The 22 major metro areas where women make 100 percent or more as a percentage of men's salaries:
Metro Area % of men's salary
Flagstaff, AZ 100
Urban Honolulu, HI 100
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 100
Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 100
Richmond, VA 100
San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA 100
Iowa City, IA 101
Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, CA 101
Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 101
Winston-Salem, NC 101
Champaign-Urbana, IL 102
Lebanon, PA 102
New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 102
San Angelo, TX 102
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 102
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA 105
Yuba City, CA 105
Naples-immokalee-Marco Island, FL 108
Gainesville, FL 110
Barnstable Town, MA 112
Morgantown, WV 114
Wenatchee, WA 120

The metro areas where women are earning the least percentage of men's salaries:




Source: The Pew Research Center

Comments

  1. Jonathan Bradley 15 minutes ago

    Median income means nothing without context of the exact jobs you are looking at. Across the board that gap is meaningless. at the age you have no clue what jobs they are doing or why they make so much. Some jobs pay a lot more and some pay next to nothing.

    Please publish studies that take into account context of the positions/length of time/salary then it means something

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.