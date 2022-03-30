IT'S PAYDAY TIME
The 22 Major Metro Areas Where Younger Women Are Earning As Much As Or More Than Men, Visualized
Submitted by Molly Bradley
On average, women in the US earn less than men: for full-time workers in 2019, women's median salaries were 82 percent of men's.
But the tide is starting, slowly, to shift: in 22 of 250 major metropolitan areas in the US, women under 30 now earn at least as much as men.
Quick findings:
- Seven of the 22 metro areas where women earn at least as much as men are in California.
- There are 107 metro areas where women under 30 earn between 90–99 percent of men's salaries.
- The gender wage gap among workers under 30 in the US is widest in Midwestern metro areas.
- There are four metro areas where women under 30 earn between 67–69 percent of their male counterparts' salaries: Mansfield, OH; Odessa, TX; Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX and Elkhart-Goshen, Indiana.
The 22 major metro areas where women make 100 percent or more as a percentage of men's salaries:
|Metro Area
|% of men's salary
|Flagstaff, AZ
|100
|Urban Honolulu, HI
|100
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
|100
|Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA
|100
|Richmond, VA
|100
|San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA
|100
|Iowa City, IA
|101
|Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, CA
|101
|Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA
|101
|Winston-Salem, NC
|101
|Champaign-Urbana, IL
|102
|Lebanon, PA
|102
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
|102
|San Angelo, TX
|102
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|102
|San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
|105
|Yuba City, CA
|105
|Naples-immokalee-Marco Island, FL
|108
|Gainesville, FL
|110
|Barnstable Town, MA
|112
|Morgantown, WV
|114
|Wenatchee, WA
|120
The metro areas where women are earning the least percentage of men's salaries:
Source: The Pew Research Center
Comments
Median income means nothing without context of the exact jobs you are looking at. Across the board that gap is meaningless. at the age you have no clue what jobs they are doing or why they make so much. Some jobs pay a lot more and some pay next to nothing.
Please publish studies that take into account context of the positions/length of time/salary then it means something