NEW YEAR, NEW YOU
The Best Cities To Start A New Job In 2022, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via wallethub.com
The Lede
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the recent unemployment rate is around 4.2 percent, much lower than its previous peak of 14.7 percent during last year. New graduates can expect a slew of new job opportunities as employers are expected to hire 26.6 percent more fresh grads this year. Based on experts' answers about migration predictions, field growth and common mistakes, these are the best places to seek employment this year according to WalletHub.
Key Details
- Columbia, South Carolina is expected to have the highest number of job opportunities, followed by St. Louis, Missouri and Orlando, Florida. North Las Vegas, Nevada is expected to have the least.
- Lincoln (NE), Oklahoma City (OK), Omaha (NE), Tulsa (OK), Madison (WI) and Scottsdale (AZ) are all expected to be tied for the lowest unemployment rates.
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is expected to have the most affordable housing, followed by Des Moines, Iowa, and Overland Park, Kansas.
Additional submission from Adwait:
What The 'Don't Look Up' Action Campaign Gets So Wrong
The film's calls to action are the same ones we're been hearing for decades. It's time to try something new.
