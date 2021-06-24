Trending
Submitted via lawnstarter.com

Lawn service website LawnStarter calculated cities that give you the best work-from-home experience by taking into consideration the cost, ease and comfort of living.

LawnStarter ranked the country's top 120 cities using 20 metrics, which include the costs of living, teleworking infrastructure and home sizes alongside city-specific incentives. According to LawnStarter, Rochester, New York, is the best city to work from home because of its relatively buyer-friendly real estate market.

  • Workers in Rochester, Tulsa, Cincinnati and Shreveport are the highest-ranked cities among the 120 cities evaluated.
  • The top three cities with the best prospect of finding a larger-than-average space are all in Texas: Frisco, McKinney and Plano.
  • Rochester, Miami and Orlando are considered the most buyer-friendly cities, whereas Tulsa, Baton Rouge and Shreveport are considered the most renter-friendly.

