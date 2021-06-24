MAXIMUM SATISFACTION
The Best Cities To Work From Home This Year
Submitted by Adwait via lawnstarter.com
The Lede
LawnStarter ranked the country's top 120 cities using 20 metrics, which include the costs of living, teleworking infrastructure and home sizes alongside city-specific incentives. According to LawnStarter, Rochester, New York, is the best city to work from home because of its relatively buyer-friendly real estate market.
Key Details
- Workers in Rochester, Tulsa, Cincinnati and Shreveport are the highest-ranked cities among the 120 cities evaluated.
- The top three cities with the best prospect of finding a larger-than-average space are all in Texas: Frisco, McKinney and Plano.
- Rochester, Miami and Orlando are considered the most buyer-friendly cities, whereas Tulsa, Baton Rouge and Shreveport are considered the most renter-friendly.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Adwait:
The 10 Best Cities For Cyclists
Cycling has always been a solid alternative to vehicular transit, and its popularity has grown over the past year. Here are the top 10 American cities best suited for serious cyclists.