How Much Each State Paid The IRS In Tax Last Year, Visualized

Eight states — California, New York, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, New Jersey — accounted for nearly half of America's total taxes, based on data from the IRS's 2021 fiscal year.

Last year fifteen states made more than $10 million purely off of business income taxes: Massachusetts, North Carolina, Washington, Florida, Georgia, Delaware, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Illinois, New Jersey, Texas, New York and California.

Of the fifteen states above, only Virginia, Minnesota, Delaware, Georgia and North Carolina collect less than $100 million of individual Income, employment, and estate and trust income taxes.













Via IRS.