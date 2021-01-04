7
THAT THING GOT A STIMMY?

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
You may have been surprised when President-election Joe Biden unveiled a plan Thursday that included $1,400 checks instead of $2,000.

The Lede

Biden's "American Rescue Plan" calls for additional $1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans — $600 less than some expected given recent statements by the president-elect and Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Key Details

  • While campaigning recently in Georgia, Biden referred to the most recent $600 stimulus checks as a "down payment" on the $2,000 stimulus checks he and President Trump had called for in late 2020.
  • On January 10, however, Biden tweeted, "We need $2,000 stimulus checks," leading some to believe Biden was calling for an additional $2,000 instead of a supplemental $1,400.
  • The proposed stimulus checks are part of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

