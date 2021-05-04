Picks Video Long Reads Tech
While housing inventory remains historically low, it inched up in certain metro areas between February and March of this year.

The Lede

The San Jose and Seattle metro areas led the charge among 18 metro areas that've seen their housing inventory increase by at least 2%. Between February and March, San Jose had a 13.9% increase in homes for sale, while Seattle saw a 10.1% growth in home inventory. Other cities on the list include San Francisco, Stockton, Washington DC, Ventura, Boston, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Fort Collins, Boise City, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Fresno, Buffalo and Richmond.

Key Details

  • Eight out of 18 cities are in California and include: San Jose (13.9% increase), San Francisco (8.9%), Stockton (7.1%), Ventura (5.7%), Sacramento (3.4%), San Diego (3.4%), Los Angeles (2.4%) and Fresno (2.1%).
  • Home values are expected to stay high because of historically low interest rates and a growing number of millennial homebuyers.
  • Home prices across the country increased by 1.2% from February to March, the largest monthly increase in 15 years, according to Zillow.