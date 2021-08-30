EXECUTIVE TIPS
15 Things To Buy At Costco If You Live On The Road Full-Time
1.1k reads | submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via insider.com
The Lede
Is a Costco membership worth the price when you live on the road? According to Kuntz, yes — you'll save a lot of money on certain food items at Costco and if you refill gas and propane there.
Key Details
- According to Kuntz, the price of gas and propane are both cheaper at Costco than they are at regular gas stations.
- For RV drivers, Kuntz recommends that instead of buying special "RV toilet tissue," you could save money by buying Kirkland bath tissue at Costco.
- And if you need to stock up on non-perishable food, Kirkland Signature canned salmon is a good bargain.
