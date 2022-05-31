HASHTAG STRESSED
Scientists Have Figured Out Why Mice Are Scared Of Bananas
A team of researchers at McGill University observed that male mice seemed stressed out in the presence of certain chemical compounds in bananas. After some experimentation, they figured out why.
- Male mice can be aggressive to baby mice, and can even kill them, so pregnant and lactating female mice evolved to emit a chemical compound in their urine that warns them away.
- The researchers discovered that one compound in female mice's urine, n-pentyl acetate, is similar to something found in fruits like bananas and in banana extract.
- When the researchers placed banana extract in the cages of male mice, they exhibited heightened stress reactions, much like their reactions to pregnant or lactating mice.
