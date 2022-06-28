A SCENE FROM 'HELL'
Hero fought through blinding smoke to pull survivors from burning Ukraine shopping centre
A computer store manager has described the ‘hell’ he witnessed in the immediate aftermath of the Russian missile attack on a shopping centre in central Ukraine.
Kyrylo Tarasov was working in his shop 700 metres away from the bustling civilian building in the city of Kremenchuk yesterday afternoon when it was struck and engulfed in huge flames.
He spent an hour in suffocating conditions helping people out of the Amstor mall, finding many covered in blood and desperate mothers in front of the store who had lost their children.
I saw the mall on fire and heard the fire alarm, many cars were damaged by parts of a wall from the centre that had been blown out across a radius of 200 metres. I helped the rescuers get people in cars to medical centres before the ambulances came
There was a lot of smoke and some people couldn’t find their relatives,’ he said. ‘Some people were crying from fright and others were screaming that they could not get out. It was like hell, there was a huge fire and zero visibility because of the smoke.
I was coughing and I felt like I wanted to gouge my eyes out.
Graphic images showed two charred bodies barely recognisable as human forms amid the debris. Mr Tarasov believes some shoppers were left trapped under debris in an electrical department in one part of the mall.
The rocket hit an electrical shop in the mall and I believe people were trapped there under walls and metal construction. I don’t know what happened to them. I don’t think they had any chance of surviving after the fire.
The West’s response to Russian aggression on its borders is high on the agenda as Nato leaders gather today for a summit in Madrid.
The United Nations Security Council is set to hold a separate meeting this afternoon to discuss the attack after a request from Ukraine.
