Demographers Explain The Problems With Trying To Control The Global Population
While human activity is undoubtedly driving the climate crisis, population growth is a red herring. Experts delve into the issues behind population growth, the misconceptions, and why measures to control it are far more complicated than they might seem.
Key Details

  • The world’s population is expected to hit eight billion people today, sparking fears over whether there will be enough food, water and energy to support our growing population.
  • Demographers told Metro the focus shouldn't be on whether earth has too few or too many people, but how how we can sustainably meet the needs of the people we have.
  • There are no simple answers, as it's been found population policies designed to directly influence childbearing decisions are generally not successful.
