Zuckerberg's Launch Of Horizon Worlds, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got beautiful names for girls, the nuclear codes, the girl explaining meme and Mark Zuckerberg’s launch of Horizon Worlds.

4. Beautiful Names For Girls

The meme

This meme goes around every now and then, but the batch of names people are proposing for girls right now are particularly choice. Consider these for your newborn.

Examples

Panini actually is a beautiful name for a girl though — lea cs (@bigfatmoosepssy) August 11, 2022

Shein Haul is a beautiful name for a girl — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) August 16, 2022

Neon genesis evangelion is a beautiful name for a girl — bobby ☆ (@0800SHYGlRL) August 14, 2022

okta verify would be such a beautiful name for a girl — Robyn Frost (@robynhfrost) August 16, 2022

Osha Violation would be such a pretty name for a girl — horse powder (@JuliusIrvington) August 16, 2022

Molly Bradley



3. The Nuclear Codes

The meme

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, don’t know if you’ve heard about that or not yet. Big news. Pretty big, folks, believe me. They’ll never find the nuclear codes that are hidden, never. Stolen from the White House, in a bunker near the community pool, but the door is locked and no one has the keys. They’re safe. No one is getting the classified documents, they’re in good hands. Those west coast liberal elites won’t ever touch the codes, believe me, folks.

Wait, they change the codes all the time and the ones Sleepy Joe Biden uses are the new ones? The ones at Mar-a-Lago are old? Wait, what?

Examples

Breaking …



The FBI has released proof of finding the nuclear code at Trump’s home. The code was 3,4,5,6,7,8,9,P pic.twitter.com/zPRZLm5eDc — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 12, 2022

I’d say there’s a pretty decent chance Kid Rock has seen the nuclear codes — Alex Blagg (@alexblagg) August 12, 2022

BREAKING: FBI agents who raided Trump's home found nuclear codes among seized documents.



"Apparently the code to launch nukes was 12345, the same as the combination on President Trump's luggage," said a source familiar with the matter. — Jeff Charles (@JeffOnTheRight) August 12, 2022

lmao what if COVFEFE was the nuclear code — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) August 12, 2022

Damn the nuclear code is 69-420 — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) August 12, 2022

We are all very clear that "Trump had nuclear war codes" is an incredibly meaningless statement, right?



Everyone understands that a former president can't launch a nuke with a code from 2 years ago like it's an unexpired 20% off coupon at Bed Bath and Beyond? — PoliMath (@politicalmath) August 12, 2022

BREAKING:



He of the nuclear secrets found at MAL is a handwritten note from Trump to Putin with the nuclear code: pic.twitter.com/ST1UstpKeP — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 12, 2022

*Trump shoving piles of classified documents up his giant ass*

Why are the Female Body Inspectors here? — Dr. Bucky Isotope, PhD, BOFA (@BuckyIsotope) August 9, 2022

Jared Russo



2. Girl Explaining

The meme

You’re probably familiar with the wide variety of memes in which men appear to be explaining things to women who look either neutral or less than enthused, where people write captions imagining what the guy is making the woman listen to.

What is he saying to her? pic.twitter.com/BiPrTdSP09 — keth lunch (@KeefLynch) March 6, 2020

"I actually didn't vote Labour because the mansion tax would have hit us really hard. My parents bought the house for pennies in the 90s, it doesn't seem fair for them to be taxed just because it's gone up in price. I'm not rich or anything, I was on half a scholarship" pic.twitter.com/IhhKGtc9MP — Sean Bernard (@seanbgoneill) September 23, 2018

Well, buckle up, girlies, because a new image has made its debut in which it’s a woman explaining something passionately (or at least loudly) to a guy she’s with. And frankly, no matter how you spin it, the things people imagine this girl saying to the guy — from skin care secrets to the premise of “Stardew Valley” — are extremely endearing, and I would listen to her anytime.

Examples

EVEN THOUGH THE PIECE OF DEBRIS IS PHYSICALLY LARGE ENOUGH FOR BOTH JACK AND ROSE, IT IS VERY CLEAR WHEN HE TRIES TO CLIMB UP THAT IT’S NOT BUOYANT ENOUGH WHICH IS THE REAL PROBLEM. FURTHERMORE HIS SACRIFICE ON BEHALF OF THE WOMAN HE LOVES IS AN IMPORTANT CHARACTER MOMENT FOR A M pic.twitter.com/6C97rrfEsM — kateyrich (@kateyrich) August 17, 2022

SO BASICALLY YOUR GRANDDAD DIES AND LEAVES YOU HIS FARM AND ITS ALL OVERGROWN AND SHIT AND YOU HAVE TO TURN IT INTO A PROFITABLE THING, BUT YOU ALSO GET TO MEET ALL THE PEOPLE IN TOWN AND GO ON DATES WITH THEM AND MARRY THEM, ALSO THERE ARE MONSTERS AND STUFF YOU HAVE TO FIGHT pic.twitter.com/JrcOSIh1xr — rp (@sleepydisease) August 17, 2022

IN 1974 THE SCIENCE FICTION AUTHOR PHILIP K DICK UNDERWENT DENTAL SURGERY, AFTER WHICH HE REQUIRED PAIN MEDICATION. WHEN THE WOMAN DELIVERING HIS MEDICATION ARRIVED AT HIS DOOR, HE NOTICED HER JESUS FISH NECKLACE, WHICH SEEMED TO EMIT A BEAM OF PINK LIGHT OR ENERGY. AND THEN, pic.twitter.com/w7dfjuZrJU — R.E. Parrish (@reparrishcomics) August 17, 2022

SO BASICALLY JST APPLY RETINOL B4 BED EVERY NIGHT BUT IT TAKES LIKE 6 MONTHS TO START WORKING + ITLL MAKE U ALL RED SO U NEED TO APPLY LOTION + ALSO ULL BE SUN SENSITIVE SO ULL NEED TO APPLY HIGH SPF BUT U SHOULDNT GET ANY DIRECT SUNLIGHT ANYWAY + THERES THS THING CALLED SLUGGING pic.twitter.com/SYmD3UIaBt — Lukas (computer) (@SCHIZO_FREQ) August 17, 2022

yeah so it's called social reproduction theory. have you read lise vogel? it's like a marxist approach to understanding the oppression of women. basically like the main thing is that the production of commodities and the reproduction of human labour power are an integrated proces pic.twitter.com/rXMtQoOTx1 — gg lily allen (@lumpen_princess) August 17, 2022

SO BASICALLY THIS ENERGY COMPANY SPENT MILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO GET MIKE DEWINE ELECTED AND THEN DEWINE GAVE THEM EVERYTHING THEY WANTED, INCLUDING A HUGE BAILOUT OHIOANS ARE STILL PAYING FOR THAT WAS PASSED WITH $60 MILLION IN BRIBES AND IT'S THE LARGEST SCANDAL IN OHIO HISTORY.. pic.twitter.com/Bne6aRnjJK — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 17, 2022

it’s when you say ‘dog piss’ in the chat, and then everyone else has to also say ‘dog piss’, and then you change the name of the chat to ‘real dog piss hours: it’s pissin time’ and then you post a pic of a dog pissing and say ‘you know what time it is’ and then only the real ones pic.twitter.com/ORYzZOuKtf — shrine to nothing (@wrong_rae) August 17, 2022

Molly Bradley

1. Zuckerger’s Launch Of Horizon Worlds

The meme

This week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of Meta's Horizon Worlds in France and Spain.

“We're launching Horizon Worlds in France and Spain today!” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. “Looking forward to seeing people explore and build immersive worlds, and to bringing this to more countries soon.”

Zuckerberg’s splashy announcement featured a virtual selfie of the social network entrepreneur that became roundly mocked for looking oddly unsettling, like a low tech video game character.

how does this shit look worse than miis did on the wii 15 years ago now https://t.co/m8V1SM4wUR — transgender marx (@JUNlPER) August 16, 2022

Mark Zuckerberg launches Horizon Worlds in France and Spain with an eye-gougingly ugly VR selfie. Meta's metaverse ploy is surely dying in the dark. pic.twitter.com/j0l6yTYye4 — Ordinary Things (@ordinarytings) August 16, 2022

There needs to be a German word that’s like schadenfraude, but specifically for how wonderful it is to see the company that helped break democracy pour $10 billion down the drain to create this hilarious 2022 lovechild of The Sims and Nintendo Wii. pic.twitter.com/czVcGQUBdM — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 17, 2022

Zuckerberg’s weird “soulless” visage inspired numerous parodies and memes on the internet, as netizens trolled the billionaire for trying to make the metaverse a thing for the upteenth time.

Examples

👋🇫🇷🇪🇸 We’re launching Horizon Worlds in France and Spain today! Looking forward to seeing people explore and build immersive worlds, and to bringing this to more countries soon. pic.twitter.com/KwFRTi6KyL — Barrio Speedwagon (@headaik) August 17, 2022

👋🇫🇷🇪🇸 We're launching Horizon Worlds in France and Spain today! Looking forward to seeing people explore and build immersive worlds, and to bringing this to more countries soon. pic.twitter.com/9rzgemvdC5 — ♠️ 🐾 (@acemc89) August 16, 2022

this looks like a 2002 Nintendo GameCube release called like “World Baby” https://t.co/9iyp5d2NnM — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) August 16, 2022

"oui oui it is just like visiting france" pic.twitter.com/DcsAmH2Xff — darth™ (@darth) August 17, 2022

Sorry Zuck... my mom says it is dinner time. pic.twitter.com/9V9FMOe0RL — Peter Liske (@PeterLiske) August 16, 2022

James Crugnale



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank Andrew Tate being terrible, Dark Brandon, Ezra Miller as real-life criminal jet-setter Carmen Sandiego, Bob Odenkirk following (and then unfollowing) a foot fetish account, sightings of Pete Davidson with new dates, and a great image of Alex Jones in court.