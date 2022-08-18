Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

THE SIMS 1 LOOKED BETTER THAN THIS

Zuckerberg's Launch Of Horizon Worlds, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 1.1k reads
Zuckerberg's Launch Of Horizon Worlds, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
This week we've also got beautiful names for girls, the nuclear codes and the girl explaining meme.

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got beautiful names for girls, the nuclear codes, the girl explaining meme and Mark Zuckerberg’s launch of Horizon Worlds.


4. Beautiful Names For Girls

The meme

This meme goes around every now and then, but the batch of names people are proposing for girls right now are particularly choice. Consider these for your newborn.


Examples


Molly Bradley  


3. The Nuclear Codes

The meme

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, don’t know if you’ve heard about that or not yet. Big news. Pretty big, folks, believe me. They’ll never find the nuclear codes that are hidden, never. Stolen from the White House, in a bunker near the community pool, but the door is locked and no one has the keys. They’re safe. No one is getting the classified documents, they’re in good hands. Those west coast liberal elites won’t ever touch the codes, believe me, folks.

Wait, they change the codes all the time and the ones Sleepy Joe Biden uses are the new ones? The ones at Mar-a-Lago are old? Wait, what?


Examples

             

Jared Russo  


2. Girl Explaining

The meme

You’re probably familiar with the wide variety of memes in which men appear to be explaining things to women who look either neutral or less than enthused, where people write captions imagining what the guy is making the woman listen to.



Well, buckle up, girlies, because a new image has made its debut in which it’s a woman explaining something passionately (or at least loudly) to a guy she’s with. And frankly, no matter how you spin it, the things people imagine this girl saying to the guy — from skin care secrets to the premise of “Stardew Valley” — are extremely endearing, and I would listen to her anytime.


Examples


Molly Bradley



1. Zuckerger’s Launch Of Horizon Worlds

The meme

This week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of Meta's Horizon Worlds in France and Spain.

“We're launching Horizon Worlds in France and Spain today!” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. “Looking forward to seeing people explore and build immersive worlds, and to bringing this to more countries soon.”



Zuckerberg’s splashy announcement featured a virtual selfie of the social network entrepreneur that became roundly mocked for looking oddly unsettling, like a low tech video game character.



Zuckerberg’s weird “soulless” visage inspired numerous parodies and memes on the internet, as netizens trolled the billionaire for trying to make the metaverse a thing for the upteenth time.


Examples


James Crugnale  


And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank Andrew Tate being terrible, Dark Brandon, Ezra Miller as real-life criminal jet-setter Carmen Sandiego, Bob Odenkirk following (and then unfollowing) a foot fetish account, sightings of Pete Davidson with new dates, and a great image of Alex Jones in court.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.