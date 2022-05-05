Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

ALL MY SLURP GONE

You Can Use Multiple Slurp Juices On A Single Ape, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

1.3k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

You Can Use Multiple Slurp Juices On A Single Ape, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
This week, we've also got Shadow and other Sonic-verse characters going to various stores at the mall, Salesforce Tower Guy AKA Pro-Life Spiderman and Phoebe Bridgers being potentially engaged.

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got Phoebe Bridgers engaged, Shadow goes to Claire’s, Salesforce Tower Guy and using multiple slurp juices on a single ape.


4. Phoebe Bridgers Is Engaged, Maybe

The meme

Ever since indie musician Phoebe Bridgers started dating Paul Mescal, the actor best known for playing Conor in the TV adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel “Normal People,” people have been losing their minds. At first, though, it was because everyone loved the relationship, not least for the fact that it started the way so many pandemic relationships did: borne of two hot horny people’s mutual admiration.

But within the last week, a rumor started going around that the pair is engaged. This is, again, a rumor, not yet confirmed. But now people are losing their minds because, as so many people on Twitter see it, we’ve lost another one of the great musicians producing Music For Sad Girls to a happy relationship. (And some people are just sad because the news has dashed their dreams of being with Bridgers themselves.)

All I’ll say is: a theoretical engagement doesn’t really change things from her just being in the relationship, and there’s no reason a happy Phoebe Bridgers can’t continue to make good Sad Girl music.

Also, Mitski is right there. Have some respect.


Examples



Some people, though, are choosing to look on the bright side:



Molly Bradley



3. Shadow Goes To Claire’s

The meme

Sonic The Hedgehog has a curious cultural footprint on our society and pop culture at large. The Sega Genesis character was a mascot and a platforming game created to compete with Nintendo and Super Mario, it then quickly became an aging franchise on a series of dead consoles, and then had a twenty-year surge to become a global icon. The percentage of good Sonic games compared to the bad ones is staggering, yet somehow enough media/merch/art/fan art/memes have been made about Sonic to keep him going for 30+ years.

Let me be frank: I don't care for Sonic or his buffoonery, but the only thing worse than Sonic games are Sonic fans. They are just the weirdest group of people you can find on the internet. Extremely bizarre, twisted fans, and I will never understand them or anything they do. Do not Google Sonic fan art because it quickly becomes pure smut.

According to Polygon's Ana Diaz, digital artist Amasc0met originally tweeted out a photoshop of Shadow the Hedgehog going to the mall, for some reason, ("It was a self indulgent silly little thing" they told Diaz) and I can't make heads or tails of it. No, wait, that wasn't a pun on Tails, strike that from the record.


Examples



Jared Russo



2. Salesforce Tower Guy

The meme

Maison DesChamps was arrested on Tuesday after free climbing the Salesforce Tower, the tallest building in San Francisco, which was later revealed as a protest against abortion.



The internet followed with bated breath as DesChamps slowly scaled to the top of the skyscraper. For a brief period of time, people seemed to be rooting him on until the raison d'etre for his stunt was ultimately disclosed.



Not that the building itself actually made the effort really that difficult.



Netizens seized the opportunity to roast DesChamps with a snowclone, poking fun at the rationale behind the bizarre stunt.


Examples



James Crugnale



1. You Can Use Multiple Slurp Juices On A Single Ape

The meme

Listen. I know that when I cover subjects — in this case, NFTs — I should at least understand enough about them to be able to contextualize things for readers, so that we all know what I’m talking about.

But not only do I not have any idea what the below means, I don’t want to. I refuse to understand this.



What I will do, though, is point out that some very good memes and tweets about it are going around on Twitter, and they are enjoyable not despite a lack of understanding of the original tweet, but precisely because of it. So, please — enjoy.


Examples



Molly Bradley



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank “This is Miyamoto,” Misha Collins coming out as straight and Julia Fox’s boots.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.