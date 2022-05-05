You Can Use Multiple Slurp Juices On A Single Ape, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got Phoebe Bridgers engaged, Shadow goes to Claire’s, Salesforce Tower Guy and using multiple slurp juices on a single ape.

4. Phoebe Bridgers Is Engaged, Maybe

The meme

Ever since indie musician Phoebe Bridgers started dating Paul Mescal, the actor best known for playing Conor in the TV adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel “Normal People,” people have been losing their minds. At first, though, it was because everyone loved the relationship, not least for the fact that it started the way so many pandemic relationships did: borne of two hot horny people’s mutual admiration.

oh so she's in LOVE love https://t.co/DhsA6G5EYC — casper moon (@mountbellyache) May 3, 2022

But within the last week, a rumor started going around that the pair is engaged. This is, again, a rumor, not yet confirmed. But now people are losing their minds because, as so many people on Twitter see it, we’ve lost another one of the great musicians producing Music For Sad Girls to a happy relationship. (And some people are just sad because the news has dashed their dreams of being with Bridgers themselves.)

All I’ll say is: a theoretical engagement doesn’t really change things from her just being in the relationship, and there’s no reason a happy Phoebe Bridgers can’t continue to make good Sad Girl music.

Also, Mitski is right there. Have some respect.

Examples

phoebe bridgers & paul mescal being engaged is both the best and worst thing to happen to sad women in their early 20s — regan (@howcouldibaker) April 29, 2022

Lorde’s in her happy hippie era. Taylor Swift is in love. Phoebe Bridgers (possibly) happily engaged. Who’s making music for the depressed girls, gays and theys now? — Kirsty (@DoodlebopsH8Acc) April 30, 2022

phoebe bridgers getting engaged is great for her, bad for me because i need sad songs — (erica) (@sadgrlerica) April 29, 2022

phoebe bridgers can’t be engaged it can’t be true pic.twitter.com/0kx0u5poLN — chloe ツ (@chloedorann) April 29, 2022

so apparently phoebe bridgers is engaged pic.twitter.com/I8OhN4114a — gabbie (@gabriellephant) April 29, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers is engaged please check on your lonely lesbian friends pic.twitter.com/45AzKW8Ld9 — the_cranberries_linger.mp3 (@MeghBarron) April 30, 2022

phoebe bridgers is engaged pic.twitter.com/LTE7zOffx0 — shan (@afterglowbridge) April 29, 2022

hearing rumors that phoebe bridgers is engaged pic.twitter.com/HOjUElEKLv — el ☼ (@sanazyung) April 29, 2022

Some people, though, are choosing to look on the bright side:

phoebe bridgers getting engaged is only toxic to miserable people i’m a go-getter while y’all are crying i will be begging to become her and paul’s third on main it’s called having a strong work ethic — kathleen (@fordhoIden) April 30, 2022

all the ‘depressed music’ ppl whining abt phoebe bridgers being engaged should remember that taylor swift wrote some of her saddest songs after falling in love with joe alwyn — hi (@anch1ta) April 30, 2022

phoebe bridgers getting engaged should be groundbreaking for all depressed music lovers, if you can write an album like punisher and still find love, there truly is hope for everyone — Ben Henderson (@BenAHenderson) April 30, 2022

Molly Bradley

3. Shadow Goes To Claire’s

The meme

Sonic The Hedgehog has a curious cultural footprint on our society and pop culture at large. The Sega Genesis character was a mascot and a platforming game created to compete with Nintendo and Super Mario, it then quickly became an aging franchise on a series of dead consoles, and then had a twenty-year surge to become a global icon. The percentage of good Sonic games compared to the bad ones is staggering, yet somehow enough media/merch/art/fan art/memes have been made about Sonic to keep him going for 30+ years.

Let me be frank: I don't care for Sonic or his buffoonery, but the only thing worse than Sonic games are Sonic fans. They are just the weirdest group of people you can find on the internet. Extremely bizarre, twisted fans, and I will never understand them or anything they do. Do not Google Sonic fan art because it quickly becomes pure smut.

According to Polygon's Ana Diaz, digital artist Amasc0met originally tweeted out a photoshop of Shadow the Hedgehog going to the mall, for some reason, ("It was a self indulgent silly little thing" they told Diaz) and I can't make heads or tails of it. No, wait, that wasn't a pun on Tails, strike that from the record.

Shadow the hedgehog walking into claire’s pic.twitter.com/Y8TQlGTVrd — ama 🔪 KH4 🔪❤️🖤 (@Amasc0met) April 29, 2022

Update: shadow the hedgehog has emerged from the claire’s pic.twitter.com/bzqBhy09wa — ama 🔪 KH4 🔪❤️🖤 (@Amasc0met) April 30, 2022

Examples

Sonic the hedgehog walking into hot topic pic.twitter.com/CLnnW9VyXL — Cherri 🍒 (@CherriFireLive) May 1, 2022

Update: sonic the hedgehog returns an hour later from hot topic pic.twitter.com/mqRfyjwdD5 — Cherri 🍒 (@CherriFireLive) May 1, 2022

Rouge The Bat flying into Kay Jewelers pic.twitter.com/lhzHm7t6XO — Skɣ ☁️ @ working (@Skyroara) May 1, 2022

Knuckles the echidna walks into Bath & Body Works pic.twitter.com/31eFaczjBi — Rev (@Revancyy) May 1, 2022

Update: Hours later... Knuckles the echidna has emerged out of the Bath & Body Works. pic.twitter.com/8oXAkp1ZFD — Rev (@Revancyy) May 1, 2022

Spotted Tails going into GameStop pic.twitter.com/Kgze02AMdF — LarieDale (@LarieDale) May 1, 2022

jet the hawk walking into a zumiez pic.twitter.com/Qr5AgExkqg — zoe ✦ gods favorite little creacher (@strawbsundays) May 2, 2022

Jared Russo

2. Salesforce Tower Guy

The meme

Maison DesChamps was arrested on Tuesday after free climbing the Salesforce Tower, the tallest building in San Francisco, which was later revealed as a protest against abortion.

Someone is climbing the 60-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco right nowhttps://t.co/xbVmi6tM31



pic.twitter.com/HrPFKshHKN — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 3, 2022

The internet followed with bated breath as DesChamps slowly scaled to the top of the skyscraper. For a brief period of time, people seemed to be rooting him on until the raison d'etre for his stunt was ultimately disclosed.

The whole city loves Salesforce Tower guy, a dude climbing Salesforce Tower! *5 seconds later* We regret to inform you the dude is a pro-life activist — Casey Ho (@CaseyHo) May 3, 2022

Finding out the Salesforce Tower climber did it as pro-life activism is one of the most disappointing plot twists I have ever experienced — Corinne Marie Riley (@CorinneMRiley) May 3, 2022

honestly the salesforce tower climber is a perfect metaphor: a white man climbing a giant penis just to exclaim his authority over women's bodies for fun. — Darrell Owens (@IDoTheThinking) May 3, 2022

Not that the building itself actually made the effort really that difficult.

“Definitely don’t climb Salesforce Tower”



Half of Salesforce Tower: pic.twitter.com/cRWhhCnuVx — 🔊 Midwestionable - on all podcast platforms! (@midwestionable) May 3, 2022

Netizens seized the opportunity to roast DesChamps with a snowclone, poking fun at the rationale behind the bizarre stunt.

Examples

Guys will climb a salesforce tower in San Francisco instead of just not hating women https://t.co/56HL1v1rQg — G. L. DiVittorio (@gldivittorio) May 4, 2022

men will literally climb the salesforce tower instead of going to therapy — Nick Helgeson (@helgeson_nick) May 3, 2022

Men will literally climb the salesforce tower to take away a woman’s right to choose. — Sarah Ranney (@Snarq) May 4, 2022

Men will literally climb the Salesforce Tower instead of texting you back 😒 https://t.co/zgmrUhAaRS — Bev. (@Beverlyne__) May 4, 2022

Men will literally free-climb the salesforce instead of caring about women’s rights. — Tim Casey-Clyde 🌉 (@TimCaseyClyde) May 3, 2022

men will literally climb salesforce tower instead of voting — 𝚓𝚒𝚖𝚖𝚢 (@202accepted) May 4, 2022

James Crugnale

1. You Can Use Multiple Slurp Juices On A Single Ape

The meme

Listen. I know that when I cover subjects — in this case, NFTs — I should at least understand enough about them to be able to contextualize things for readers, so that we all know what I’m talking about.

But not only do I not have any idea what the below means, I don’t want to. I refuse to understand this.

a lotta yall still dont get it



ape holders can use multiple slurp juices on a single ape



so if you have 1 astro ape and 3 slurp juices you can create 3 new apes



Tonight's slurp juice mint event is essentially a minting event for both Lab Monkes and Special Forces pic.twitter.com/Gzz4bzHMbV — Rarecandy.io 🧃 NFT MARKETPLACE (@rarecandyio) May 3, 2022

What I will do, though, is point out that some very good memes and tweets about it are going around on Twitter, and they are enjoyable not despite a lack of understanding of the original tweet, but precisely because of it. So, please — enjoy.

Examples

thinking about using multiple slurp juices on a single ape. just a little idea i came up with — Berry (returns to stream May 9th!) (@bloodberry_tart) May 4, 2022

Steal of this ape, it is my body. Slurp of this juice, it is my blood. — Aaron➡️tree (@StrangeTree420) May 4, 2022

Every 18 months the amount of slurp juice that fits on one ape doubles. This is known as Grifter’s Law. — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) May 4, 2022

[Beck voice] Where it’s at / I used two slurp juices on a single ape — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) May 4, 2022

the mainstream media finally admits it: you can use multiple slurp juices on a single ape https://t.co/wC3AiMFJ6f — Paris Marx (@parismarx) May 4, 2022

Sitting in the doctor’s office waiting room wondering if these people even know you can use multiple slurp juices on an ape — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 4, 2022

SCOTUS rules that ape holders can use multiple slurp juices on a single ape — Venom Lord (@aniceburrito) May 4, 2022

in my day it was one slurp juice per ape. period. that's the way it was and we liked it — Richard Offres (@allahliker) May 4, 2022

If you've only used one slurp juice on a single ape STAY IN LINE — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) May 4, 2022

back in my day, money had pictures of apes on them and ape holders could use multiple slurp juices on a single ape! 'give me three apes for 1 astro ape and 3 slurps' you'd say, provided of course, you didn't get a common slurp at the mint eve-[my family turns off my life support] pic.twitter.com/DqaGS42nmj — Stan Account (@tristandross) May 4, 2022

I have used

the slurp juices

that were in

the icebox



and which

you were probably

going to use

on several apes



Forgive me

I have created three new apes

You can use multiple slurp juices on a single astro ape and create new apes — Hagai Palevsky (he/him) (@DialHForHagai) May 4, 2022

Molly Bradley

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank “This is Miyamoto,” Misha Collins coming out as straight and Julia Fox’s boots.