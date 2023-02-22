Yassifying A Stranger, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Popular
The New York Times showing the world where its priorities lie, an opening rap performance from the BAFTAs that everyone would like to forget and an innovative way to safeguard one's privacy in our invasive digital world.
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got a performance to forget — from an award-winning performer, nonetheless — an innovative way to hide identities online and, once again, The New York Times repeating why they're slowly becoming a joke.


3. Ariana DeBose

The meme

Award-winning actor and artist Ariana DeBose performed an opening number at this year's BAFTA, and it appears to have missed the mark. So much so that the show's producer came out and said that people's criticism of it was "incredibly unfair."

DeBose's rap was... interesting. It lacked a bit of a killer touch; maybe it needed more time. But you know how the Twitter mob is. No mercy when it comes to these things.


Examples


Adwait Patil


2. The 'NYT in defense of'

The meme

Well, the New York Times really stepped in it now. The “it” being a total pile of sh—t. First there was the weird coverage they did about trans people, then there was the letter signed by dozens of journalists calling out their coverage of trans people and then this got published, only adding insult to injury.

It's only natural that the Times opinion section's defense of a monster turned into a templated-meme.


Examples


Jared Russo


1. Yassifying a stranger

The meme

On Saturday, one of the greatest tweets in Twitter’s history was posted:

It’s instantly iconic: the terrifyingly warped face, the implication that yassifying a stranger beyond recognition is the normal way to protect their identity, everything. Unsurprisingly, the tweet inspired a flood of very good memes.


Examples


Darcy Jimenez



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we had "Joker 2" images that went viral, Elon Musk's megalomania and Rihanna's Super Bowl.


Comments

