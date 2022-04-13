CANCEL-FREE CULTURE
Twenty Books To Read In Your Twenties, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
373 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.
This week, we've got a guy who walked into a bodega and asked if they sold butter, people canceling each other over all manner of takes and a great many recommendations for 20 books to read in your twenties.
3. Walked Into The Bodega And Asked if They Sold Butter
The meme
New Yorkers love their bodegas. Or are they called delis? Wait, no — corner shops, right? Point is that they’re a New York exclusive, whatever they’re called. Got it? Case in point, just ask Brooklyn-based author Isaac Fitzgerald, whose poor pantry management led him to a bodega in search of butter.
“Walked into the bodega and asked if they sold butter.” he tweeted. “‘Sorry, no,’ but then a pause, ‘How much do you need? Just cooking dinner?’”
Walked into the bodega and asked if they sold butter. “Sorry, no,” but then a pause, “How much do you need? Just cooking dinner?”— Isaac Fitzgerald (@IsaacFitzgerald) April 10, 2022
Love you, New York City. pic.twitter.com/NEdg11zqF9
And just like that, a shop that didn’t have butter, but actually did have butter, gave him some. Mission accomplished. I’m no scientist, and there may or may not be multiple ways to dissect a frog, or in this case the widely romanticized notion of an NYC bodega, but who am I to judge? I’m pretty sure the bodega on the ground floor of my building also doesn’t sell butter, but would be kind enough to give me some if I was like Isaac, a poor grocery shopper. Either way, people had fun with the tweet. From obscure references to real haters coming out of the woodwork in the replies, that’s the price you pay for being a bodega in the big city.
Examples
Anything can be a loosie. https://t.co/GulQ7xFXVu— Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) April 10, 2022
April 11, 2022
Walked into the bodega and asked if they sold estrogen. “Sorry, no,” but then a pause, “How much do you need? Force feminizing your family again?”— Сhlое - check bio for HRT info! (@bobposting) April 13, 2022
Love you, New York City. pic.twitter.com/TRXuwRadw9
Walked into the bodega and asked if they sold butter. “Sorry, no,” but then a pause, “How much do you need? Just cooking dinner?”— M❍RGAN HISL❍P (@morgan_hislop) April 12, 2022
Love you, New York City. pic.twitter.com/XdkJAyMLuz
Walked into the bodega and asked if they sold teeth. “Sorry, no,” but then a pause, “How much do you need? Just cooking dinner?”— Joe Moore (@thejoemoore) April 12, 2022
Love you, New York City. pic.twitter.com/TWWYLvhaxt
Can't wait for the final arc of this story where New Yorkers find out about konbinis and try to prove bodegas are better.— Rimmy (@Rimmy_Downunder) April 12, 2022
place didn't even sell butter lmao https://t.co/j76mPsa3L3
Walked into the bodega and asked if they sold THE SOULS OF THE DAMNED. “Sorry, no,” but then a pause, “How much do you need? Just cooking dinner?”— Levi☦️🪗🌲 (@mynameisnotvlad) April 13, 2022
Love you, New York City. pic.twitter.com/Q2CoIyZJOz
Adwait Patil
2. We’re Canceling Each Other
The meme
One of the hottest Twitter memes over the past week has been sharing your most controversial opinions about generic bric-a-brac — or just trolling people by asking everyone to cancel themselves over something as insignificant as their worst anime takes.
Michael Realman got the ball rolling by tweeting “We're cancelling each other over food takes today. Post your cancellable food take.”
we're cancelling each other over food takes today. post your cancellable food take.— Michael Realman (@trichesfaucons) April 5, 2022
While some people actually responded with hilariously disputable takes like saying “Watermelon is a C-tier fruit,” others proceeded to ask the internet about their own most cancellable takes and things quickly got out of hand.
Examples
we're cancelling each other over book takes today. post your cancellable book take— tia witcher extraordinaire (@cursedhive) April 6, 2022
We're cancelling each other over music takes today. Post your cancellable music take.— s❦ (@suly0nce) April 6, 2022
we're cancelling each other over movie takes today. post your cancellable movie take.— Tom 🇺🇦 (@TomHeartsTanks) April 7, 2022
we're cancelling each other over astrology takes today. post your cancellable astrology take— ♡ briancée ♡ (@yungchipotle) April 7, 2022
we're cancelling each other over werthers original takes today. tell me your most cancellable wethers originals take— Tom Usher (@tom_usher_) April 7, 2022
my grandad, in tears: i don’t understand what you mean son
We’re cancelling each other over history takes today. post your cancellable history take. (if you lose tenure over such a take, i'll just try to take your job, thanks)— the hot dam historian (@varsha_venkat_) April 7, 2022
we’re cancelling each other over our credit card numbers today. post your most cancellable expiration date, CVV, and billing zip plus four here— rax ‘sandra lee enthusiast’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) April 6, 2022
However, after a very short time, the meme had completely run its course.
whoever started the “we’re cancelling each other over” trend one day i will find u pic.twitter.com/F2HBPju2UU— alyssa (@deanoruu) April 13, 2022
We’re not cancelling anyone over any takes today. You are free. Soar into the skies of tomorrow unbound by recycled efforts at harvesting engagement— merritt k (@merrittk) April 7, 2022
"we're cancelling each other over ___ today" be QUIET no one wants to listen to u— Red the Angry Bird (@AngryBirds) April 11, 2022
James Crugnale
1. 20 Books To Read In Your 20s
The meme
On Sunday, Twitter user Art0fLife_ tweeted “20 books to read in your 20s”, followed by a photo of what was actually 48 neatly arranged books. Found amongst the prized collection are “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B Peterson, an Elon Musk autobiography, and the Jeff Bezos classic “Invent & Wander”.
20 books to read in your 20s— Art of Life 🦋 (@Art0fLife_) April 10, 2022
= thread = pic.twitter.com/LzkP9Y76Hg
The tweet has since amassed almost 60,000 likes and tens of thousands of responses, ranging from criticisms of the user’s apparently cliche choices to claims that reading these kinds of books makes you boring, self-important or just plain scary.
People with zero personality read these. https://t.co/UeeaJqHoyh— 🐈⬛ (@shoyo0u) April 13, 2022
20 books to read in your 20s if you want to be a 30 under 30 psychopath https://t.co/hQ8jAVvELz— Adrianna Tan (@skinnylatte) April 11, 2022
A much more compelling game is to try to guess the characteristics of a person who would say this is the pool from which you must pick 20 books https://t.co/u0JBbLLq6l— Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) April 11, 2022
men are so scary where is the fun https://t.co/7gkjkXVPtW— boob ross (@rootlore) April 13, 2022
Most people who only read these types of books are honestly very boring, have an inflated sense of self importance and a god complex— Ms. Maina (@maina_wambui) April 13, 2022
It’s actually sad smh https://t.co/9WE624DyTa
Naturally, it was only a matter of time before the “20 Books” tweet was meme-ified, with jokers recommending everything from the “Animorphs” series to the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” collection.
Examples
20 books to read in your 20s pic.twitter.com/c4SQTPQGyS— Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) April 11, 2022
20 books to read in your 20s— chippedfrontteeth🦫 (@chippedfrnteeth) April 11, 2022
= thread = https://t.co/AvikK1BiNx pic.twitter.com/uP3hbowU0L
20 books to read in your 20s pic.twitter.com/vqLHD7d5l8— Leah Barteldes (@leahbarteldes) April 11, 2022
20 books to read in your 20s pic.twitter.com/O00EPy2qMK— BRYCE WOLLMANN!!! (@TheBigAndSexy70) April 13, 2022
20 books to read in your 20s pic.twitter.com/bBLnfwEFvB— 𝕤𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕠𝕟 ɹǝdooɔ (@shannbon) April 12, 2022
20 books to read in your 20s https://t.co/Te5nzVCdST pic.twitter.com/9LPQu5dxgz— 𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐎𝐍 (@Devon_OnEarth) April 13, 2022
20 books to read in your 20s pic.twitter.com/qzZMcbBCM8— Lindsey LeBeda (@lindsey_lebeda) April 13, 2022
20 books to read in your 20s pic.twitter.com/aGStsbrCOd— aoif 🦕 (@aaaaoif) April 12, 2022
20 books to read in your 20s pic.twitter.com/nkevRc46EX— Rob (@ghoulcabin) April 11, 2022
Darcy Jimenez
And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank Madonna on my For You Page, “never let them know your next move” and “Morbius” memes.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments