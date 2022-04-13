Trending
Twenty Books To Read In Your Twenties, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

This week, we've got a guy who asked his bodega for butter, people canceling each other over all kinds of takes and recommendations for 20 books to read in your twenties.

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got a guy who walked into a bodega and asked if they sold butter, people canceling each other over all manner of takes and a great many recommendations for 20 books to read in your twenties.



3. Walked Into The Bodega And Asked if They Sold Butter

The meme

New Yorkers love their bodegas. Or are they called delis? Wait, no — corner shops, right? Point is that they’re a New York exclusive, whatever they’re called. Got it? Case in point, just ask Brooklyn-based author Isaac Fitzgerald, whose poor pantry management led him to a bodega in search of butter.

“Walked into the bodega and asked if they sold butter.” he tweeted. “‘Sorry, no,’ but then a pause, ‘How much do you need? Just cooking dinner?’”



And just like that, a shop that didn’t have butter, but actually did have butter, gave him some. Mission accomplished. I’m no scientist, and there may or may not be multiple ways to dissect a frog, or in this case the widely romanticized notion of an NYC bodega, but who am I to judge? I’m pretty sure the bodega on the ground floor of my building also doesn’t sell butter, but would be kind enough to give me some if I was like Isaac, a poor grocery shopper. Either way, people had fun with the tweet. From obscure references to real haters coming out of the woodwork in the replies, that’s the price you pay for being a bodega in the big city.


Examples



Adwait Patil



2. We’re Canceling Each Other

The meme

One of the hottest Twitter memes over the past week has been sharing your most controversial opinions about generic bric-a-brac — or just trolling people by asking everyone to cancel themselves over something as insignificant as their worst anime takes.

Michael Realman got the ball rolling by tweeting “We're cancelling each other over food takes today. Post your cancellable food take.”



While some people actually responded with hilariously disputable takes like saying “Watermelon is a C-tier fruit,” others proceeded to ask the internet about their own most cancellable takes and things quickly got out of hand.


Examples



However, after a very short time, the meme had completely run its course.



James Crugnale



1. 20 Books To Read In Your 20s

The meme

On Sunday, Twitter user Art0fLife_ tweeted “20 books to read in your 20s”, followed by a photo of what was actually 48 neatly arranged books. Found amongst the prized collection are “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B Peterson, an Elon Musk autobiography, and the Jeff Bezos classic “Invent & Wander”.



The tweet has since amassed almost 60,000 likes and tens of thousands of responses, ranging from criticisms of the user’s apparently cliche choices to claims that reading these kinds of books makes you boring, self-important or just plain scary.



Naturally, it was only a matter of time before the “20 Books” tweet was meme-ified, with jokers recommending everything from the “Animorphs” series to the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” collection.


Examples



Darcy Jimenez



