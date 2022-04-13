Twenty Books To Read In Your Twenties, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got a guy who walked into a bodega and asked if they sold butter, people canceling each other over all manner of takes and a great many recommendations for 20 books to read in your twenties.

3. Walked Into The Bodega And Asked if They Sold Butter

The meme

New Yorkers love their bodegas. Or are they called delis? Wait, no — corner shops, right? Point is that they’re a New York exclusive, whatever they’re called. Got it? Case in point, just ask Brooklyn-based author Isaac Fitzgerald, whose poor pantry management led him to a bodega in search of butter.

“Walked into the bodega and asked if they sold butter.” he tweeted. “‘Sorry, no,’ but then a pause, ‘How much do you need? Just cooking dinner?’”

Walked into the bodega and asked if they sold butter. “Sorry, no,” but then a pause, “How much do you need? Just cooking dinner?”



Love you, New York City. pic.twitter.com/NEdg11zqF9 — Isaac Fitzgerald (@IsaacFitzgerald) April 10, 2022

And just like that, a shop that didn’t have butter, but actually did have butter, gave him some. Mission accomplished. I’m no scientist, and there may or may not be multiple ways to dissect a frog, or in this case the widely romanticized notion of an NYC bodega, but who am I to judge? I’m pretty sure the bodega on the ground floor of my building also doesn’t sell butter, but would be kind enough to give me some if I was like Isaac, a poor grocery shopper. Either way, people had fun with the tweet. From obscure references to real haters coming out of the woodwork in the replies, that’s the price you pay for being a bodega in the big city.

Examples

Anything can be a loosie. https://t.co/GulQ7xFXVu — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) April 10, 2022

Walked into the bodega and asked if they sold estrogen. “Sorry, no,” but then a pause, “How much do you need? Force feminizing your family again?”



Love you, New York City. pic.twitter.com/TRXuwRadw9 — ​​​​С​​h​​​​​lо​е - check bio for HRT info! (@bobposting) April 13, 2022

Walked into the bodega and asked if they sold butter. “Sorry, no,” but then a pause, “How much do you need? Just cooking dinner?”



Love you, New York City. pic.twitter.com/XdkJAyMLuz — M❍RGAN HISL❍P (@morgan_hislop) April 12, 2022

Walked into the bodega and asked if they sold teeth. “Sorry, no,” but then a pause, “How much do you need? Just cooking dinner?”



Love you, New York City. pic.twitter.com/TWWYLvhaxt — Joe Moore (@thejoemoore) April 12, 2022

Can't wait for the final arc of this story where New Yorkers find out about konbinis and try to prove bodegas are better.



place didn't even sell butter lmao https://t.co/j76mPsa3L3 — Rimmy (@Rimmy_Downunder) April 12, 2022

Walked into the bodega and asked if they sold THE SOULS OF THE DAMNED. “Sorry, no,” but then a pause, “How much do you need? Just cooking dinner?”



Love you, New York City. pic.twitter.com/Q2CoIyZJOz — Levi☦️🪗🌲 (@mynameisnotvlad) April 13, 2022

Adwait Patil

2. We’re Canceling Each Other

The meme

One of the hottest Twitter memes over the past week has been sharing your most controversial opinions about generic bric-a-brac — or just trolling people by asking everyone to cancel themselves over something as insignificant as their worst anime takes.

Michael Realman got the ball rolling by tweeting “We're cancelling each other over food takes today. Post your cancellable food take.”

we're cancelling each other over food takes today. post your cancellable food take. — Michael Realman (@trichesfaucons) April 5, 2022

While some people actually responded with hilariously disputable takes like saying “Watermelon is a C-tier fruit,” others proceeded to ask the internet about their own most cancellable takes and things quickly got out of hand.

Examples

we're cancelling each other over book takes today. post your cancellable book take — tia witcher extraordinaire (@cursedhive) April 6, 2022

We're cancelling each other over music takes today. Post your cancellable music take. — s❦ (@suly0nce) April 6, 2022

we're cancelling each other over movie takes today. post your cancellable movie take. — Tom 🇺🇦 (@TomHeartsTanks) April 7, 2022

we're cancelling each other over astrology takes today. post your cancellable astrology take — ♡ briancée ♡ (@yungchipotle) April 7, 2022

we're cancelling each other over werthers original takes today. tell me your most cancellable wethers originals take



my grandad, in tears: i don’t understand what you mean son — Tom Usher (@tom_usher_) April 7, 2022

We’re cancelling each other over history takes today. post your cancellable history take. (if you lose tenure over such a take, i'll just try to take your job, thanks) — the hot dam historian (@varsha_venkat_) April 7, 2022

we’re cancelling each other over our credit card numbers today. post your most cancellable expiration date, CVV, and billing zip plus four here — rax ‘sandra lee enthusiast’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) April 6, 2022

However, after a very short time, the meme had completely run its course.

whoever started the “we’re cancelling each other over” trend one day i will find u pic.twitter.com/F2HBPju2UU — alyssa (@deanoruu) April 13, 2022

We’re not cancelling anyone over any takes today. You are free. Soar into the skies of tomorrow unbound by recycled efforts at harvesting engagement — merritt k (@merrittk) April 7, 2022

"we're cancelling each other over ___ today" be QUIET no one wants to listen to u — Red the Angry Bird (@AngryBirds) April 11, 2022

James Crugnale

1. 20 Books To Read In Your 20s

The meme

On Sunday, Twitter user Art0fLife_ tweeted “20 books to read in your 20s”, followed by a photo of what was actually 48 neatly arranged books. Found amongst the prized collection are “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B Peterson, an Elon Musk autobiography, and the Jeff Bezos classic “Invent & Wander”.

20 books to read in your 20s



= thread = pic.twitter.com/LzkP9Y76Hg — Art of Life 🦋 (@Art0fLife_) April 10, 2022

The tweet has since amassed almost 60,000 likes and tens of thousands of responses, ranging from criticisms of the user’s apparently cliche choices to claims that reading these kinds of books makes you boring, self-important or just plain scary.

People with zero personality read these. https://t.co/UeeaJqHoyh — 🐈‍⬛ (@shoyo0u) April 13, 2022

20 books to read in your 20s if you want to be a 30 under 30 psychopath https://t.co/hQ8jAVvELz — Adrianna Tan (@skinnylatte) April 11, 2022

A much more compelling game is to try to guess the characteristics of a person who would say this is the pool from which you must pick 20 books https://t.co/u0JBbLLq6l — Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) April 11, 2022

men are so scary where is the fun https://t.co/7gkjkXVPtW — boob ross (@rootlore) April 13, 2022

Most people who only read these types of books are honestly very boring, have an inflated sense of self importance and a god complex



It’s actually sad smh https://t.co/9WE624DyTa — Ms. Maina (@maina_wambui) April 13, 2022

Naturally, it was only a matter of time before the “20 Books” tweet was meme-ified, with jokers recommending everything from the “Animorphs” series to the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” collection.

Examples

20 books to read in your 20s pic.twitter.com/c4SQTPQGyS — Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) April 11, 2022

20 books to read in your 20s



= thread = https://t.co/AvikK1BiNx pic.twitter.com/uP3hbowU0L — chippedfrontteeth🦫 (@chippedfrnteeth) April 11, 2022

20 books to read in your 20s pic.twitter.com/vqLHD7d5l8 — Leah Barteldes (@leahbarteldes) April 11, 2022

20 books to read in your 20s pic.twitter.com/O00EPy2qMK — BRYCE WOLLMANN!!! (@TheBigAndSexy70) April 13, 2022

20 books to read in your 20s pic.twitter.com/bBLnfwEFvB — 𝕤𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕠𝕟 ɹǝdooɔ (@shannbon) April 12, 2022

20 books to read in your 20s https://t.co/Te5nzVCdST pic.twitter.com/9LPQu5dxgz — 𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐎𝐍 (@Devon_OnEarth) April 13, 2022

20 books to read in your 20s pic.twitter.com/qzZMcbBCM8 — Lindsey LeBeda (@lindsey_lebeda) April 13, 2022

20 books to read in your 20s pic.twitter.com/aGStsbrCOd — aoif 🦕 (@aaaaoif) April 12, 2022

20 books to read in your 20s pic.twitter.com/nkevRc46EX — Rob (@ghoulcabin) April 11, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

