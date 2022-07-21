⚠️ Time To BeReal ⚠️ And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got new Little Miss characters, Rosalia chewing gum, Homelander memes from “The Boys” and “It’s ⚠️ Time to BeReal ⚠️.”

4. Little Miss Characters

The meme

Whether or not you actually owned any of the books, you’re probably familiar with the Mr. Men and Little Misses: the endearingly blob-like characters named for their defining personality traits that are the subjects of a long-running children’s book series.

But why let the authors and publishers of this series have all the fun? People on Twitter have been creating “Little Miss” characters for the modern age. Take a look at the new faces on the block, and consider creating your own.

Examples

me summed up by little miss memes pic.twitter.com/dUtRX82KOi — bri (@matildaspov) July 12, 2022

little miss is me pic.twitter.com/dWRSg49bX9 — mariah (taylor’s version) (@alltooriah) July 12, 2022

i love little miss memes pic.twitter.com/MNsXvpqlo5 — miri (@ablindbih) July 18, 2022

Little Miss Eating a Mozzarella Ball like an Apple — Alex Zaragoza (@byalexzaragoza) July 20, 2022

little miss on her way to fund abortion pic.twitter.com/Ac1s5EXs90 — Meagan McIntyre (@MeaganLMcIntyre) July 19, 2022

Little Miss Union Negotiator always comes prepared with the best proposals. pic.twitter.com/9MJjEbNYkt — Daily Union Elections (@UnionElections) July 20, 2022

little miss pcc🖕🖕🖕 pic.twitter.com/ayacYXUQ9R — People’s City Council - Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) July 20, 2022

Molly Bradley

3. Rosalia Chewing Gum

The meme

Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía took the internet by storm this week as clips from her MOTOMAMI world tour, performing her signature song “BIZCOCHITO'', went viral.

In several instances, the artist struck an expressive pose while pantomiming chewing bubble gum in front of the crowd. This larger-than-life moment captured the imagination of the internet who proceeded to caption the spectacle with funny scenarios.

Examples

mojo jojo: h-

the powerpuff girls: pic.twitter.com/iKsmo11bkU — dream boy ☆ (@blkmaraj) July 17, 2022

Violet Beauregarde eating the piece of gum Willy Wonka told her not to eat

pic.twitter.com/8zpu2wmJZD — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) July 17, 2022

When i text you “🙄” this i what i mean pic.twitter.com/Wl7vGUU4Cf — 💸 (@BIZCCHITO) July 14, 2022

that dress when ppl called it white and gold pic.twitter.com/E62D6Rh34D — Sid Bell (@charlitski) July 17, 2022

Princess Leia entertaining the troops on her Rebel USO tour pic.twitter.com/3esHD9Hfyg — shay kitoff - bloated fun (@_shay_kitoff) July 10, 2022

Sonic after eggman tells him that shadow is the fastest hedgehog pic.twitter.com/WKrLWk6aup — pocket (@islandthembo) July 17, 2022

She’s looks like a yassified version of Jesus pic.twitter.com/0jBLLsM8NP — Tori 🌞 (@Torikellysweave) July 9, 2022

James Crugnale

2. Homelander

The meme

“The Boys” continues to be one of the most popular shows on TV… or, well, whatever we’re calling streaming these days. The show aired another season, and if you’re in the know, you got access to a ton of Homelander memes over the past week or so.

While there isn’t a cohesive, singular meme about the murderous super villain, there’s enough here to warrant inclusion on this list. Also, it’s been a rather lackluster week for memes and rounding these up can be tricky, so enjoy your buffet of smiles, slicked back blonde hair and those glowing red eyes. Murder, in the name of America!

Examples

when radiohead play the wrong chord but the crowd just thinks they’re being experimental pic.twitter.com/iCZaNfMrcH — mount bellyache (@mountbellyache) July 15, 2022

Wanda after everything she did in wandavision and MoM and still has a cult following pic.twitter.com/9AgQxWiN7M — Aaron (@ShangChiTheGOAT) July 14, 2022

Homelander when there’s any minor inconvenience pic.twitter.com/8jHjqkKIgc — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) July 10, 2022

Homelander farts is now canon https://t.co/KKCUswWaTL — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 17, 2022

I love homelander pic.twitter.com/Q2M0qM0AV4 — Leigh Lahav (@leighlahav) July 17, 2022

I love that so many clips of Homelander can be used as memes https://t.co/rpcVqNCjYl — Evil Cosmonaut Marcus (@CosmonautMarcus) July 19, 2022

the best part of the finale is when homelander smiles and says “it’s homelandin’ time!” gave me chills!! pic.twitter.com/wtjeM9GFXv — kaz (@myvillaneve) July 12, 2022

Homelander Antony

Starr pic.twitter.com/T1tf3nxLQA — NATION STARR 💙 (@NATIONSTARR) July 11, 2022

Trump supporters watching homelander supporters in the boys #TheBoysFinale pic.twitter.com/nvhJcjo1c7 — MËNACË!*+ (@ayoitskam) July 8, 2022

Jared Russo

1. It’s Time To BeReal

The meme

BeReal is the app of the moment. If you haven’t heard of it, the only explanation is that you’ve been living in a cave for the past few months (in which case, come out — it’s summer now!). The photo-sharing app is a refreshing alternative to other, more carefully curated social media platforms; instead of taking, editing and posting pictures at your leisure, BeReal gives you just one opportunity per day to take and post an impromptu snapshot of whatever you’re doing at that moment. At a random time each day, you’ll receive the notification “⚠️ Time to BeReal. ⚠️”, and will have two minutes to simultaneously capture a selfie and a rear-facing camera shot of your surroundings.

The app gives users a authentic, unfiltered look into what their friends are getting up to every day, and the app’s daily notification — which could come when you’re out having fun and looking great, or when you’re slumped on your bed in front of your laptop — has inspired a flood of memes over on Twitter. Users imagine the worst possible time to receive the BeReal prompt, or create clever mock-ups of what BeReal posts by well-known celebs and characters would look like.

Examples

it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/WcCqsUGYXF — it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) July 18, 2022

if they had bereal in 1865 pic.twitter.com/3P91HQPn3P — chance (@chanceisonline) July 17, 2022

[during sex] omg babe it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ — chag (@TheChadYoumans) July 16, 2022

*in the middle of a mental breakdown* ⚠️ time to BeReal ⚠️ — lil glizzy bandit (@littydittty) July 19, 2022

chrissy wake up its time to ⚠️ Bereal ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/F8n0oMb1QP — hanananananaa (@hannahhsamantha) July 19, 2022

it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/9ZDYWqhSUl — it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) July 20, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

