This Was My Multiverse Of Madness, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got “this was my multiverse of madness,” TikTok’s driving filter, Zuck's new selfie and Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala veil.

4. This Was My Multiverse Of Madness

The meme

Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hit cinemas on Friday and deals, perhaps unsurprisingly, with the concept of infinite universes. A very brief synopsis: Dr Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse, madness ensues.

In the days since the film’s release, Twitter users in their droves have shared other (popular, obscure, and just plain silly) examples of parallel or colliding universes in pop culture ⁠— along with the line “this was my multiverse of madness."

Examples

this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/H6NwCp7sRs — jadenˣ⁴🦋ミ☆ (@beysbaileys) May 9, 2022

this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/VqEdqLJ4Ib — Desmond who is famously gay (@vincentdesmond_) May 9, 2022

this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/knceq6xqgP — cybr angel 👾 (@cybrxangel) May 5, 2022

This was my Multiverse of Madness pic.twitter.com/TYg6wBUhc4 — FILM DAZE (@filmdaze) May 7, 2022

this was my multiverse of madness! pic.twitter.com/3eJ3CDhtxR — khalia. | mrs. michael corleone (@NINETIESRNB) May 6, 2022

this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/xTMlzrfXPw — rev (@whyrev) May 5, 2022

this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/nMmdKls7qz — chr*s (@nationalxanthem) May 9, 2022

this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/jyJPtyaivZ — jack (@cevansyonce) May 8, 2022

this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/3LZ2KEkm2n — Tom™ (@sameoldsouvnir) May 7, 2022

this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/8ptfyuQHZA — diana (@kidsarealldying) May 9, 2022

this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/BfvDi9e1Nf — thanøs (@goldwingthanos) May 9, 2022

This was my Multiverse of Madness ongod 🗣 pic.twitter.com/WbJTHvUVNL — GamesCage - Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) May 9, 2022

this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/J1ZI8xVYYW — michela²⁸ (@fourlokolou) May 8, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

3. New Mark Zuckerberg Selfie

The meme

Back in April, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg took a group selfie flanked by a team of employees.

Then several weeks later, the photo took on a life of its own as cheeky netizens photoshopped the Meta team to look even less human than they already appeared and meme hijinks ensued.

Examples

You cannot convince me they aren’t aliens pic.twitter.com/s4lWQB4EKT — 🧘🏽‍♂️🍄altered consciousness 📷🥋 (@TCastro88) May 7, 2022

“Let’s have a selfie, like the humans do.” pic.twitter.com/uiWdIKDFNI — Ian Power (@IHPower) May 8, 2022

bugs when you lift up a rock pic.twitter.com/B3OgR5dqLI — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) May 9, 2022

Not a single person would be surprised if it turned out Zuckerberg was an alien https://t.co/5bMJd6GQpR — Napoleon Bonaparte Appreciator (@NapoleonBonabot) May 7, 2022

James Crugnale

2. TikTok’s Driving Filter

The meme

TiKTok’s green screen effect feature got put through the wringer of memedom this week as legions of users inserted themselves into the driver seat of what looks a lot like stock footage from the Rebecca Black “Friday” video and imagined the different scenarios that would have them putting their pedal to the metal. (Ed note: We hope this isn’t how people actually drive on the highway.)

Examples

James Crugnale

1. Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala Veil

The meme

Kylie wore a white dress and a veil to the Met Gala and people immediately reacted to it. And then they took one super zoomed in photo of her face behind the veil, and turned THAT into a meme. The internet is savage, and holds no mercy on celebs and civilians alike. Oh wait, was she the one from that Pepsi commercial everyone hated and made fun of? Is that how I know her? Still don’t care to find out, I’m sure people will contact me about her and I won’t read or respond.

Examples

babybel cheeses trying to convince you to buy them in the dairy section: pic.twitter.com/Hx8f5lBLFR — kate’s bush (@iamkatesbush) May 4, 2022

The onions on my counter watching me bring home wendys for the 3rd night in a row pic.twitter.com/f9067FiULO — Dat Relationship Bey (@IamHarrison242) May 3, 2022

The oranges in my fridge watching me take out yet another Kit Kat Chunky for dessert pic.twitter.com/V6QLlFutE7 — Joe Gurski (@j0egurski) May 3, 2022

The Asian pear rotting in my fridge wondering when I’m going to make that bulgogi recipe pic.twitter.com/wjto8gv2XG — Nicole Enayati (@NHendizadeh) May 4, 2022

everyone after seeing kylie jenner’s outfit at met gala pic.twitter.com/JYZOGP9hFA — vipin (@djfrankkie) May 3, 2022

turtles in the ocean watching me use a plastic straw pic.twitter.com/rCg002DxSd — harry (@thelouvre) May 4, 2022

kylie jenner at the met gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZtQOxd04Nh — sabrina day + my afterparty (@B4DTlME) May 2, 2022

How we go from this to this? Really?

Kylie at Met gala #KylieJenner #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pmOE5bfw6e — Juan (@itsjuanmunoz) May 2, 2022

Jared Russo

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank Phoebe Bridgers engaged, Shadow goes to Claire’s, Salesforce Tower Guy and using multiple slurp juices on a single ape.