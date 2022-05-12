Popular
DOCTOR CREEP, DOCTOR WEIRDO

This Was My Multiverse Of Madness, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

2.4k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

This week we've also got TikTok's driving filter, Zuck's new selfie and Kylie Jenner's Met Gala veil.

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got “this was my multiverse of madness,” TikTok’s driving filter, Zuck's new selfie and Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala veil.


4. This Was My Multiverse Of Madness

The meme

Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hit cinemas on Friday and deals, perhaps unsurprisingly, with the concept of infinite universes. A very brief synopsis: Dr Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse, madness ensues.

In the days since the film’s release, Twitter users in their droves have shared other (popular, obscure, and just plain silly) examples of parallel or colliding universes in pop culture ⁠— along with the line “this was my multiverse of madness."


Examples



Darcy Jimenez



3. New Mark Zuckerberg Selfie

The meme

Back in April, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg took a group selfie flanked by a team of employees.



Then several weeks later, the photo took on a life of its own as cheeky netizens photoshopped the Meta team to look even less human than they already appeared and meme hijinks ensued.


Examples



James Crugnale



2. TikTok’s Driving Filter

The meme

TiKTok’s green screen effect feature got put through the wringer of memedom this week as legions of users inserted themselves into the driver seat of what looks a lot like stock footage from the Rebecca Black “Friday” video and imagined the different scenarios that would have them putting their pedal to the metal. (Ed note: We hope this isn’t how people actually drive on the highway.)


Examples


@albeese I’m scared. #fyp #momsoftiktok #parentinghumor #dadsoftiktok #parentcomedy #schoolprojects ♬ sonido original - Toretto3x
@lejerze Either you let me merge or we crashing, you choose 😒 #fyp ♬ sonido original - Toretto3x
@jdyzl And here I thought I was risky 👀 #driving #fyp ♬ sonido original - Toretto3x
@elliessboyfriendd blow this uppp #fyp #foryoupage #foryou ♬ sonido original - Toretto3x
@thatgirlbridge__

Literally how traffic starts

♬ sonido original - Toretto3x
@mrstbuggs

POV

♬ sonido original - Toretto3x
@beasteater Oops 🙊 #sarcus #exposed #comedy #wig #makeup #alwayslate #late #funny #drivers ♬ sonido original - Toretto3x

James Crugnale



1. Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala Veil

The meme

Kylie wore a white dress and a veil to the Met Gala and people immediately reacted to it. And then they took one super zoomed in photo of her face behind the veil, and turned THAT into a meme. The internet is savage, and holds no mercy on celebs and civilians alike. Oh wait, was she the one from that Pepsi commercial everyone hated and made fun of? Is that how I know her? Still don’t care to find out, I’m sure people will contact me about her and I won’t read or respond.


Examples



Jared Russo



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank Phoebe Bridgers engaged, Shadow goes to Claire’s, Salesforce Tower Guy and using multiple slurp juices on a single ape.

Comments

