The Greatest Mafia Movie Never Made, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
This week, we’ve got so-called “free thinkers,” things that are lowkey goated in certain vibes, “Goncharov” and Drake singing “Do your thing, 21.”
4. So-Called ‘Free Thinkers’
The meme
This meme was so close to being a 100% innocent, pure, un-problematic meme. Just once it would be great to not have to explain a meme, or any context, and find out it’s rooted in weirdness. But here we are, having to deal with “free thinkers” and people “above” normal preconceived notions of “facts” and agreed-upon “history” or whatever conservative nutjobs say when they’re outnumbered in their wacko rhetoric.
But enough about flat earthers and Holocaust-deniers and the like, let’s use their “free thinking” to make fun of cats and stuff!
Examples
so-called free thinkers when they see their pet doing a big stretch pic.twitter.com/6tg0UWXmv6— lesbian mothman (@verysmallriver) November 20, 2022
so-called free thinkers when playing mario kart 8 pic.twitter.com/RY1igx69XV— Gira (@Girantina45) November 21, 2022
Self proclaimed 'free thinkers' when someone says they have to go to the bathroom pic.twitter.com/J3hGCfy7WW— Oppai Hime (@lilibiki) November 19, 2022
“free thinkers” when the best theme tune plays pic.twitter.com/03nVZ37VPK— chlo🏎️ (@_cosmicangst) November 22, 2022
So called free thinkers when they see a picture of two cats pic.twitter.com/GMOQ5hZ257— ayla (@witch_mama_) November 22, 2022
Supposed free thinkers when they only want a small amount of pud pic.twitter.com/s43c4cjY1a— Aunty Donna OoC (@AuntyDonnaOoC) November 20, 2022
so called “free thinkers” when they see a QR code pic.twitter.com/w95Jj8ylzp— bri (@brianartaylor) November 23, 2022
BONUS
So-called free thinkers when there’s a warm cozy spot outside pic.twitter.com/8QjCGjftEc— Allergic to my own Swag (@coherentstates) September 26, 2022
so-called "free thinkers" when someone says this wall tastes like dirt: pic.twitter.com/g87hQlYIbL— dawn (@Psycchan_) November 23, 2022
So called “free thinkers” when Play The Fortnite pic.twitter.com/C0hmlbZYiy— 🌨❄️OOGraham❄️🌨 (@OOGraham2) November 23, 2022
Jared Russo
3. Things Are Lowkey Goated When ___ Is The Vibe
The meme
As Twitter’s impending collapse lives to see another day, Cameron Bradford gave us one of the most beautiful text-based — the purest form — meme templates of the year. Bradford, who is otherwise also very good at Twitter, poked fun at Zoomer terminology with an incredibly perfect sentence formulation. How great are things, you ask? Depends on the
situation vibe.
Examples
Legs are basically goated in any situation where walking is the vibe— Cameron Bradford (@camerobradford) March 26, 2022
having good footie players is lowkey goated in situations where winning is the vibe— Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) November 21, 2022
ADHD is lowkey goated when not taking responsibility is the vibe— dj fuck (@eggshellfriend) November 16, 2022
Buying Twitter is lowkey goated in situations where losing $44,000,000,000 is the vibe— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) November 11, 2022
having a therapist is lowkey goated where self improvement and growth is the vibe, anyway she’s told me I spend too much time on the internet and it’s affecting how I express my feelings— eloise (@soupforeloise) November 17, 2022
Telling my husband the breakfast he made is lowkey goated in situations where being nourished and satisfied is the vibe. He doesn’t understand. Our communication continues its slow decay— Lauren Lavín (@lalavin666) November 15, 2022
Eating vegetables is lowkey goated when being healthy is the vi-— tommy bayer (Fargo, ND 18th -19th) (@tommybayertime) November 11, 2022
My 5 year old son: dad I wish you would kill yourself
keys are lowkey goated when getting into your apartment is the vibe— cladee ⛷ (@hanfjob) November 17, 2022
Everything comes full circle https://t.co/BiqHdOKcDV pic.twitter.com/afN9bROluQ— Cameron Bradford (@camerobradford) November 11, 2022
Adwait Patil
2. Goncharov
The meme
Have you seen Martin Scorsese’s “Goncharov” (1973)? Wait, you’ve never even heard of “Goncharov”?! Where have you been???
In all seriousness, the place you need to be to have heard about “Goncharov” is online — specifically on Tumblr, whose impressively creative fanbase has created an elaborate mythos around a Scorsese movie that doesn’t exist. That said, I’m starting to think it should.
The jumping-off point of this bit to which the entirety of Tumblr (and much of Twitter) has committed was an old Tumblr post featuring a knock-off pair of boots whose label read “Martin Scorsese Presents GONCHAROV.” The person who posted it was flabbergasted, and so in true Tumblr fashion, someone responded: “This idiot hasn’t seen Goncharov.”
none of the tumblr posts pretending that goncharov is a real movie will ever be as funny as the original goncharov post pic.twitter.com/xP8gioyDpG— les schtroumpfs (commissions open) (@manglegrove) November 20, 2022
Now, there’s a whole universe of “Goncharov”: users have fabricated an entire plot for the movie, based around two characters — the titular Goncharov and someone called Andrey — immersed in a forbidden mafia love story with a tragic end. There’s an official poster, images people are passing off as screenshots from the film, fan art, fanfiction and academic papers on “Goncharov.” Even Tumblr itself has wholeheartedly embraced the bit.
The greatest mafia movie ever made. Goncharov (1973)— tumblr dot com the website and app (@tumblr) November 23, 2022
It’s gone so far that outlets are covering the tale of “Goncharov” — both in terms of the vast meme’s origin story and in terms of the “actual” movie.
im so glad goncharov is finally getting the coverage it deserves after almost 50 years of obscurity https://t.co/YBTpc2OboN— woman enjoyer (@firesignbutch) November 22, 2022
And with that: please enjoy “Goncharov.”
Examples
the goncharov bit on tumblr right now is one of the insane things I eve ever seen. I have seen people create fake VSH tapes, fake books, fake soundtracks, fake academic essays, and now over 100 pieces of fanfiction— nebula should have killed thanos (@gwenstacying) November 21, 2022
goncharov (1973) compilation. i'm never leaving tumblr pic.twitter.com/fusxmyTEBZ— megan 🌻🍁 (@sunlit_sky) November 20, 2022
Goncharov 1973 is a wild movie 😂 pic.twitter.com/mTAdIG3uHp— Violet Wilson (@ViWiWrites) November 22, 2022
Finally finished watching Goncharov and I have OPINIONS pic.twitter.com/iXfsFkRZNd— Pumpkin Spice Raffè🎃 (@RaffcatPlays) November 21, 2022
*sees a grandfather clock* nice goncharov reference pic.twitter.com/HAIwBCduJ3— we are gonchposting (@marblellous) November 22, 2022
mad about this goncharov post actually making me emotional. what’s happened pic.twitter.com/BPckPynzxZ— oj (@vauxphantasma) November 22, 2022
anyone else seen neil gaiman’s desperate pleas for people to stop asking him about goncharov pic.twitter.com/NxxlGmC16u— spider-man: turn off the dark advocate (@barbiesswanlake) November 22, 2022
There are now more fanfics on AO3 for Goncharov, a completely fabricated film made up by Tumblr that has never existed, than for Avatar, the 4th highest-grossing film to date.— 🏳️🌈 Hailey Piper 🏳️🌈 (@HaileyPiperSays) November 22, 2022
I am in awe.
the goncharov thing illustrates why people who argue about the objective quality of fanworks are sort of missing the point: fandom is fundamentally campfire stories - communal storytelling writ large— Spoon 🦇 (@glorious_spoon) November 21, 2022
Scorsese’s daughter is on TikTok, so he’s definitely going to find out about Goncharov on Thanksgiving— kayleigh hearn (@ronchronchronch) November 22, 2022
Molly Bradley
1. Do Your Thing, 21
The meme
Okay, I admit I’m a little late to this one — but it would simply be wrong not to include it. Drake’s new album “Her Loss” has sparked controversy for a number of reasons since it dropped earlier this month, but the funniest one relates to a track called “Rich Flex.”
In the chorus of the song, which features rapper 21 Savage, Drake repeatedly says: “21, can you do something for me?” and “do your thing, 21” — sounding, as one person put it, “zesty.” TikTok and Twitter users have responded by sharing “sassy” images of Drake along with the lyrics, or imagining how Drake looked recording those lines in the studio.
Examples
21, can you do sum fa meee 😩🙈 pic.twitter.com/6nQACp9z8n— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) November 6, 2022
@barstoolsports Drake and 21 ready for the tag titles 🤺@barstoolgametime ♬ original sound - Barstool Sports
21 never talking to Drake again after having to see shit like this 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xMPzWwoaSk— Zahir (daily streams) (@WeLoveYouZahir) November 16, 2022
@cliffthegift 😂😂😂 #zesty #funny #drake #herloss #21savage #champagnepapi #fyp #richflex ♬ Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
21 can you do something for me pic.twitter.com/nRTMadtmAK— 𝖄𝕵 (@DonTheCreator_) November 7, 2022
@ashleykeno17 Bro sounding mad zesty😭😭😭 ib:@solmoney #GenshinImpact32 #ashleykeno17 #drake #21 #drakeft21savage #21savage ♬ Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
@glossycostella Drake and 21 in the studio😂 #richflex #21savage #drake #doyourthing21 #GenshinImpact32 #comedy #foryou ♬ Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
@fylertunke
21 🥺 can u do sum 4 meee♬ Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
@harleengosal 21 can u do sum for meehhh 🫶🏼 #drake #drizzydrake #herloss #21savage #21savagedrake #jimmycooks #foryoupage #foryou @kg ♬ Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
@simo_ziqubu 21, can you do somethin for me 🤭 #drake #21 ♬ Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
21 savage never associating wit Drake ever again after these memes😭😭 pic.twitter.com/beyV2wdamx— Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) November 11, 2022
Please also enjoy 21 Savage reacting to some of the memes.
21 never doing anything w Drake ever again LMAO 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/cUQIrVTrIW— Air (@ayoair) November 10, 2022
Darcy Jimenez
