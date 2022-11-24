Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

GONCHAROV IS LOWKEY GOATED WHERE SCORSESE IS THE VIBE

The Greatest Mafia Movie Never Made, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley
The Greatest Mafia Movie Never Made, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
This week we've also got so-called "free thinkers," things that are lowkey goated in certain vibes and Drake singing "Do your thing, 21."
· 973 reads

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got so-called “free thinkers,” things that are lowkey goated in certain vibes, “Goncharov” and Drake singing “Do your thing, 21.”


4. So-Called ‘Free Thinkers’

The meme

This meme was so close to being a 100% innocent, pure, un-problematic meme. Just once it would be great to not have to explain a meme, or any context, and find out it’s rooted in weirdness. But here we are, having to deal with “free thinkers” and people “above” normal preconceived notions of “facts” and agreed-upon “history” or whatever conservative nutjobs say when they’re outnumbered in their wacko rhetoric.

But enough about flat earthers and Holocaust-deniers and the like, let’s use their “free thinking” to make fun of cats and stuff!


Examples

             

BONUS

   

Jared Russo

3. Things Are Lowkey Goated When ___ Is The Vibe

The meme

As Twitter’s impending collapse lives to see another day, Cameron Bradford gave us one of the most beautiful text-based — the purest form — meme templates of the year. Bradford, who is otherwise also very good at Twitter, poked fun at Zoomer terminology with an incredibly perfect sentence formulation. How great are things, you ask? Depends on the situation vibe.


Examples


Adwait Patil


2. Goncharov

The meme

Have you seen Martin Scorsese’s “Goncharov” (1973)? Wait, you’ve never even heard of “Goncharov”?! Where have you been???

In all seriousness, the place you need to be to have heard about “Goncharov” is online — specifically on Tumblr, whose impressively creative fanbase has created an elaborate mythos around a Scorsese movie that doesn’t exist. That said, I’m starting to think it should.

The jumping-off point of this bit to which the entirety of Tumblr (and much of Twitter) has committed was an old Tumblr post featuring a knock-off pair of boots whose label read “Martin Scorsese Presents GONCHAROV.” The person who posted it was flabbergasted, and so in true Tumblr fashion, someone responded: “This idiot hasn’t seen Goncharov.”



Now, there’s a whole universe of “Goncharov”: users have fabricated an entire plot for the movie, based around two characters — the titular Goncharov and someone called Andrey — immersed in a forbidden mafia love story with a tragic end. There’s an official poster, images people are passing off as screenshots from the film, fan art, fanfiction and academic papers on “Goncharov.” Even Tumblr itself has wholeheartedly embraced the bit.



It’s gone so far that outlets are covering the tale of “Goncharov” — both in terms of the vast meme’s origin story and in terms of the “actual” movie.



And with that: please enjoy “Goncharov.”


Examples


Molly Bradley


1. Do Your Thing, 21

The meme

Okay, I admit I’m a little late to this one — but it would simply be wrong not to include it. Drake’s new album “Her Loss” has sparked controversy for a number of reasons since it dropped earlier this month, but the funniest one relates to a track called “Rich Flex.”

In the chorus of the song, which features rapper 21 Savage, Drake repeatedly says: “21, can you do something for me?” and “do your thing, 21” — sounding, as one person put it, “zesty.” TikTok and Twitter users have responded by sharing “sassy” images of Drake along with the lyrics, or imagining how Drake looked recording those lines in the studio.


Examples

@barstoolsports Drake and 21 ready for the tag titles 🤺@barstoolgametime ♬ original sound - Barstool Sports
@cliffthegift 😂😂😂 #zesty #funny #drake #herloss #21savage #champagnepapi #fyp #richflex ♬ Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
@ashleykeno17 Bro sounding mad zesty😭😭😭 ib:@solmoney #GenshinImpact32 #ashleykeno17 #drake #21 #drakeft21savage #21savage ♬ Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
@glossycostella Drake and 21 in the studio😂 #richflex #21savage #drake  #doyourthing21 #GenshinImpact32 #comedy #foryou ♬ Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
@fylertunke

21 🥺 can u do sum 4 meee

♬ Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
@harleengosal 21 can u do sum for meehhh 🫶🏼  #drake #drizzydrake #herloss #21savage #21savagedrake #jimmycooks #foryoupage #foryou @kg ♬ Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
@simo_ziqubu 21, can you do somethin for me 🤭 #drake #21 ♬ Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage

Please also enjoy 21 Savage reacting to some of the memes.



Darcy Jimenez



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank World War III trending on Twitter, some truly surreal clips of VP Kamala Harris and total Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Memes, Ranked Stories