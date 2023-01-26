Popular
Thanks Pfizer, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

This week we've also got Kim Kardashian buying famous people's things and our cousins who got the COVID booster shot and have been doing some wacky stuff.
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got Kim Kardashian acquiring culturally significant items, “Thanks Pfizer” and our cousins who got the COVID booster shots and are doing some wacky stuff.


3. Kim K Buying Things

The meme

Back in May last year, at the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian caused a stir by showing up in a famous dress worn by Marilyn Monroe — specifically, the one in which she sang “Happy Birthday” to then-president John F. Kennedy. The main reason the outfit was so controversial was that Kim had to have it altered to fit her, even after she crash-dieted and lost an alleged 21 pounds to fit into it. (Hot tip: don’t do this.)

Then last week, news broke that Kim K had purchased a different historically significant item owned by a famous woman: the late Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross pendant.

The news led people to wonder whether this was some sort of Voldemort-style horcrux collection, and what Kim might acquire next.


Examples


2. Thanks Pfizer

The meme

Back in May 2022, a Twitter user called Angelia Desselle shared a video of a pair of legs shaking violently, along with the caption “Thanks Pfizer.” The tweet appears to be implying that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can cause tremors or spasms in those who have received it, though context added by other users on the app notes that these are not known side effects of the jab.

It’s not clear why exactly the post has re-emerged nearly a year on, but people are now tweeting “Thanks Pfizer” along with clips of people dancing or moving around erratically, and it’s funny. Enjoy.


Examples


1. My Cousin Who Took The COVID Booster

The meme

Much like the “Thanks Pfizer” line, the current en vogue meme is to make fun of people spinning up new conspiracy theories about vaccinations. A lot of outlets are tracking the current progression and evolution of vaccine “truthers” and spread of misinformation, so in order to dispel the notion that vaccines cause sudden death or erratic behavior like twitching or seizures, memers have turned to making fun through sharing clips like this…



The format is flexible, can be used to mock any already funny video that existed, but now you get to add in fun spicy takes like “Austin Butler has been playing Elvis for two straight years and won’t stop” into this meme format.


Examples

       

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank sinister homosexuals, Bolsonaro in the hospital (again), Tom Brady’s very bad day, plastic surgery breakdowns and Prince Harry oversharing.

