Thanks Pfizer, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got Kim Kardashian acquiring culturally significant items, “Thanks Pfizer” and our cousins who got the COVID booster shots and are doing some wacky stuff.

3. Kim K Buying Things

The meme

Back in May last year, at the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian caused a stir by showing up in a famous dress worn by Marilyn Monroe — specifically, the one in which she sang “Happy Birthday” to then-president John F. Kennedy. The main reason the outfit was so controversial was that Kim had to have it altered to fit her, even after she crash-dieted and lost an alleged 21 pounds to fit into it. (Hot tip: don’t do this.)

Then last week, news broke that Kim K had purchased a different historically significant item owned by a famous woman: the late Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross pendant.

The news led people to wonder whether this was some sort of Voldemort-style horcrux collection, and what Kim might acquire next.

Examples

kim kardashian has reportedly bought hannah montana’s white leather jacket for $500,000 pic.twitter.com/iR4rscbTrN — grace holland🐰 (@thebiggestyee) January 20, 2023

kim kardashian has bought the iconic spinning bow-tie used by frank butcher in eastenders for $90k, the daily star reports. pic.twitter.com/Ll1hEgjABo — jackson davies (@actualjack) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought Tanya McQuoid’s iconic mourning veil for $408k pic.twitter.com/dIVNgy3LW2 — WhoHaha (@whohahadotcom) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought Tony Soprano's iconic French beret for $1.3M, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/XqgclSt3ZD — jenneth goulet (@kennyroysgrammy) January 21, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought Tom Wambsgans' iconic turtleneck for $1.3M, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/6SHJPiuVfv — chuck (@succzession) January 20, 2023

Kim Kardashian bought my grandpa's skeleton and she's making it say all sorts of horrible things like "i'm mister bones" and "it's giving bones" until I cry pic.twitter.com/ADd5VFfjZT — amelia elizalde (@ameliaelizalde) January 21, 2023

Molly Bradley

2. Thanks Pfizer

The meme

Back in May 2022, a Twitter user called Angelia Desselle shared a video of a pair of legs shaking violently, along with the caption “Thanks Pfizer.” The tweet appears to be implying that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can cause tremors or spasms in those who have received it, though context added by other users on the app notes that these are not known side effects of the jab.

It’s not clear why exactly the post has re-emerged nearly a year on, but people are now tweeting “Thanks Pfizer” along with clips of people dancing or moving around erratically, and it’s funny. Enjoy.

Examples

thanks pfizer 1 dose of dat vaccine i can’t stop shakin pic.twitter.com/zbt6WNM0iP — Big Guap (@lilgnar) January 22, 2023

Thanks Pfizer pic.twitter.com/tyb4CuDIzu — Yakuza Guy @ Kamen Rider GEATS (@VenomDeathNlNJA) January 23, 2023

Thanks Pfizer pic.twitter.com/IkuqnIWSGs — Holekage of the Hidden Bussy Village (@CAdreamboy) January 23, 2023

Darcy Jimenez

1. My Cousin Who Took The COVID Booster

The meme

Much like the “Thanks Pfizer” line, the current en vogue meme is to make fun of people spinning up new conspiracy theories about vaccinations. A lot of outlets are tracking the current progression and evolution of vaccine “truthers” and spread of misinformation, so in order to dispel the notion that vaccines cause sudden death or erratic behavior like twitching or seizures, memers have turned to making fun through sharing clips like this…

This is my cousin he took the covid booster vaccine and he's been doing this for 42 straight hours please help pic.twitter.com/n6AY51CXkL — jimmy falun gong (@Hey_Brian) January 19, 2023

The format is flexible, can be used to mock any already funny video that existed, but now you get to add in fun spicy takes like “Austin Butler has been playing Elvis for two straight years and won’t stop” into this meme format.

Examples

this is my cousin he took the covid booster shot and has been doing this for 48hrs please do your research before taking vaccine pic.twitter.com/w0u07MOn2p — manny (@mannyfidel) January 19, 2023

This is my cousin he took the covid booster vaccine and he's been talking like elvis this for 16 straight months please help pic.twitter.com/Ew7vtgbqBG — v (@missh8ter) January 19, 2023

This is my cousin he took the covid booster vaccine and he's been doing this for 42 straight hours please help pic.twitter.com/zHbA9Z29f1 — hot cowboy bummer (shove it) (@_shaneless_) January 19, 2023

This is my cousin and my cousin’s cat, he took the covid booster vaccine and they’ve been doing this for 42 straight hours please help pic.twitter.com/4o5r3tP70y — wilf prime (@friendlykitties) January 19, 2023

I touched my iPhone after getting the Pfizer vaccine and look what happened pic.twitter.com/1sNFDSzQ0F — Yann (parody) (@yannhatchuel) January 22, 2023

Jared Russo

