Tucker Carlson Loses His Job, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

3. Your most right wing-coded beliefs

The meme

Over these past few weeks the Twitter quote-tweet prompt monster grew another head. We've seen prompts ask for photos and opinions, and this one was a slight variation on the take. It started when people began asking for others' most "coded" beliefs, like their most right wing- or boomer-coded opinions and so on. Not the best use of anyone's time if you ask me, and predictably people had fun with the right winger prompt.

Examples

more of you should be prepared to take some secrets to the grave https://t.co/SJMNBA7hPE — lauren (@NotABigJerk) April 17, 2023

I'm a British feminist https://t.co/L7C1sKrEt7 — hos and trichs 🆓 (@fireh9lly) April 16, 2023

Unless men are willing to become a full-time househusbands by cooking, cleaning, and taking care of the kids, they MUST go to school and work. Men who lack purpose and a strong work ethic are hell for everyone else. https://t.co/WcR2wLzOQI — Black Archie Character (@ppppp1245688) April 18, 2023

I get offended if someone calls me a liberal. https://t.co/aftFhiLhvf — H̀͠T̶TP ́̕L̨͡o̡͠v̕ec̢̀͜ra̛͞f̕t (@HTTP_Lovecraft) April 16, 2023

In addition to movies (left wing), television shows (fascist) are also a thing I enjoy https://t.co/orUDJ64zOf — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) April 17, 2023

write on substack for a living https://t.co/4GyXDHduE3 — Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) April 20, 2023

Aesthetics are a moral matter https://t.co/EDkWOeoDcx — Sam Haselby (@samhaselby) April 19, 2023

2. Twitter's blue check disaster

The meme

Another week, another chaotic thing happening on Twitter under Elon Musk’s reign. The billionaire CEO has scrapped the legacy verification system, deciding that only those who subscribe to Twitter Blue can have a blue check on their profile — meaning high-profile figures, from the Pope to Beyonce, are now tick-less.

Then, in what is now an almost predictably ridiculous move, Musk decided to give blue ticks back to random accounts for free — whether they wanted them or not. The whole fiasco has been thoroughly memed, with some of the best below. Enjoy.

Examples

Elon Musk confused why people won’t pay the price of 1 banana for blue: pic.twitter.com/VEk7OfuZ1m — Elon Altman (@ElonAltman) April 22, 2023

dril stopping himself from getting the blue check mark rn pic.twitter.com/rv2DZ1ipKX — verіfіed (@RedactedDutta) April 22, 2023

*celebrities lost their blue tick*

Everyone on twitter : pic.twitter.com/DFYtAd4YCp — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) April 21, 2023

Well... he can do what he wants 🤷 #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/acW2IyI2Kb — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) April 21, 2023

so long blue check pic.twitter.com/37QC1o1hjv — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) April 20, 2023

Me seeing all the people who lost their blue ticks and are now unverified pic.twitter.com/VG8gDznShl — Billy (@_billyreid) April 20, 2023

Bye bye blue tick pic.twitter.com/14z5nPpErA — R Y L A N (@Rylan) April 20, 2023

Life without a blue tick. pic.twitter.com/szQNT6Szjr — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) April 20, 2023

We’re all on high alert since the Pope lost his blue tick pic.twitter.com/Vgr1ADDyno — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) April 20, 2023

1. Tucker Carlson gets fired

The meme

Tucker Carlson, a subhuman entirely comprised of evil and hair grease, was fired from FOX News on Monday. He is a feckless, gutless, spineless ghoul who doesn’t believe a single thing he has ever said out of his WASP mouth, and has done nothing but make our country and world a worse place to live in.

While he’ll stay insanely wealthy, backed by the most rich supervillains we’ve allowed to prosper, we can still revel in his ability to no longer say the most batsh—t things on live TV. The damage is done, but this is what happens when you cost your company almost a billion dollars in lying about voting machines for no reason other than to destroy the very idea of democracy. Own the libs by endangering humanity and society at large.

Examples

no matter how you look at it this is a huge blow to the preppy little bowtie lobby — JP (@jpbrammer) April 24, 2023

it rules that this is the last frame from his last fox broadcast pic.twitter.com/6dv9eVoUO0 — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) April 24, 2023

The new 8 p.m. host on Fox. pic.twitter.com/EBd788lZnW — Jeff Kosseff (@jkosseff) April 24, 2023

Oh wow Tucker Carlson released a pretty emotional message to fans signing off for the last time. pic.twitter.com/1khiIO747r — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) April 24, 2023

Congrats to Tucker Carlson upon becoming the first tv host in history to be fired by CNN, MSNBC, and FOX News - the cable tv Triple Crown! https://t.co/vC2zzlbOov — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) April 24, 2023

Taking over the Tucker Carlson spot... pic.twitter.com/RgFKvunsuj — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) April 24, 2023

to be clear, media layoffs are bad when they happen to *me* but they are good when happen to tucker carlson — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 24, 2023

If Fox News can break up with Tucker Carlson, maybe today is the day you break up that toxic relationship you're in. — Dr. Ruth Westheimer (@AskDrRuth) April 24, 2023

Tucker Carlson won't see your gleeful tweets about his departure from Fox News, but your other smug unemployed white supremacist friends with giant puffy heads might. Just something to consider. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) April 24, 2023

Oh no, not tucker carlson, now how will I know which beer to drink and which beer to shoot?? — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) April 24, 2023

