THE ELIZABETH ARDEN PROCEDURE

Prince Harry Oversharing, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

This week we've also got sinister homosexuals, Bolsonaro in the hospital (again), Tom Brady's very bad day and plastic surgery breakdowns.
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got sinister homosexuals, Bolsonaro in the hospital (again), Tom Brady’s very bad day, plastic surgery breakdowns and Prince Harry oversharing.


5. Sinister Homosexuals

The meme

This is one of those memes launched by a single, instantly iconic tweet that seemed to capture something universally apt, if not in real life then certainly in pop culture:



From “sinister homosexuals” in movies and TV to sinister girls ruining homosexuals’ lives to people confessing that they are their own life-ruining sinister homosexuals, the responses and QTs were excellent. 

Examples


4. Bolsonaro In The Hospital, Again

The meme

The week before last, news broke that Brazil’s former president, the right-wing politician Jair Bolsonaro, was in the hospital in Florida due to “abdominal discomfort.” The hospitalization came shortly after masses of his supporters stormed government buildings in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia, in protest of left-wing leader Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva’s new presidency.

Bolsonaro’s medical treatment in the US — where he’s been staying since the end of December — is not this man’s first trip to a hospital. Oh, no. From chronic hiccups to being stabbed, Bolsonaro has been hospitalized a frankly bewildering number of times — and it’s this, as well as the fact he’s in an American hospital, that has inspired some of the week’s best memes.


Examples


3. Tom Brady’s Very Bad Day

The meme

Noted cheater Tom Brady lost a football game. And not only was that game a playoff game where he got crushed, it was on MLK Day. The internet took to this fact like a pack of vultures descending on a freshly deceased corpse, making fun of everything from his age (45 years old) to him losing to the Dallas Cowboys for the first time in his career and his recent divorce, which was possibly sparked by him returning to play football instead of spending time with his family like his ex-wife and supermodel Gisele Brady wanted him to do. I’ve attached way too many memes to this section of the article and I’m sure my editor will cut several of them, but I’ll be retweeting as many as I personally can!

(By the way, it’s rumored that Tom Brady cheated on former girlfriend and actress Bridget Moynahan with Gisele Bundchen when Moynahan was three months pregnant with their first child. Again, it’s a rumor, but it’s too juicy not to include.)


Examples

               

2. Plastic Surgery Experts Weigh In

The meme

These days, it feels like everyone is some kind of plastic surgery analysis professional. From collective scrutiny of before-and-after photos of celebs to extensive discourse around buccal fat, people can’t get enough of dissecting the cosmetic work other people have (allegedly) had done.

Much of it is speculation, most of it is annoying, and none of it does much to push back against our cultural obsession with looks and bodies — all of us chasing perfection for ourselves, but condemning other people for doing the same. But what is funny and cool is when we skewer that very obsession by hyperbolically listing off the suspected cosmetic work between before-and-after images of fictional people, animated characters and two different characters or people entirely.


Examples


1. Prince Harry Oversharing

The meme

Last week, Prince Harry released his memoir “Spare” worldwide. It contains all manner of shocking revelations about the royal family and his relationship with them, but what everyone’s really focused on are the extremely TMI moments he for some reason felt the need to include. See below (and be warned, you can’t unhear this):



Once everyone had recovered from learning far too many details about the prince’s penis, they began memeing Harry’s irrepressible urge to overshare.


Examples


And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank Rolling Stone’s appalling list of the 200 greatest singers of all time, Kevin McCarthy losing the vote for Speaker of the House of Representatives a historic number of times and memes about “Glass Onion” and its charming detective protagonist Benoit Blanc.

Comments

