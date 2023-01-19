Prince Harry Oversharing, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got sinister homosexuals, Bolsonaro in the hospital (again), Tom Brady’s very bad day, plastic surgery breakdowns and Prince Harry oversharing.

5. Sinister Homosexuals

The meme

This is one of those memes launched by a single, instantly iconic tweet that seemed to capture something universally apt, if not in real life then certainly in pop culture:

every girl has had or has a sinister homosexual trying to ruin her life — kira (@kirazepam) January 16, 2023

From “sinister homosexuals” in movies and TV to sinister girls ruining homosexuals’ lives to people confessing that they are their own life-ruining sinister homosexuals, the responses and QTs were excellent.



Examples

his name is ryan murphy https://t.co/LPyiIH3Re8 — alwine (@feuilleres) January 17, 2023

when i’m my own sinister homosexual trying to ruin my own life https://t.co/3S38CBy8Tv pic.twitter.com/jJvaNIyGb9 — susie (@filmsbygays) January 19, 2023

every homosexual has a sinister girl trying to ruin their life https://t.co/Jwxo8BjPMw pic.twitter.com/w7IUTnn9dl — ebe (@SaintRebzy) January 19, 2023

A drunk straight girl after she's thrown out of a gay club for being messy: https://t.co/1vbr4kyWs9 — jody (@_jodyjody) January 17, 2023

Molly Bradley

4. Bolsonaro In The Hospital, Again

The meme

The week before last, news broke that Brazil’s former president, the right-wing politician Jair Bolsonaro, was in the hospital in Florida due to “abdominal discomfort.” The hospitalization came shortly after masses of his supporters stormed government buildings in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia, in protest of left-wing leader Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva’s new presidency.

Bolsonaro’s medical treatment in the US — where he’s been staying since the end of December — is not this man’s first trip to a hospital. Oh, no. From chronic hiccups to being stabbed, Bolsonaro has been hospitalized a frankly bewildering number of times — and it’s this, as well as the fact he’s in an American hospital, that has inspired some of the week’s best memes.

Examples

Bolsonaro seeing that first US hospital bill pic.twitter.com/W7d6pzRY8I — Brian (@BrianJNBA) January 9, 2023

Jair Bolsonaro showing up at the hospital pic.twitter.com/E7lav9ulFR — C.J. Prince (@cj_prin) January 9, 2023

bolsonaro endlessly respawning outside the hospital like some GTA character — Dan Douglas (@dandouglas) January 9, 2023

When Jair Bolsonaro sees a hospital pic.twitter.com/3b0THgeUd0 — Jon Blair (@okjonblair) January 9, 2023

bolsonaro checking out of a hospital pic.twitter.com/sIJaclGf9w — bethany beach irredentist 🇺🇦🦑🐌🚂🏗🤠📈🐵⛓ (@bethanygabagool) January 10, 2023

bolsonaro is going to every country in the world to get the worst sickness possible to test out every hospital system. it’s going to be like a food tour show but for the most sick man alive — pudding person (@JUNlPER) January 9, 2023

bolsonaro eating kfc for the first time then immediately being rushed to the hospital is more evidence for my theory that the american gut biome is uniquely strong and the primary tool we have to maintain our dominance as a world superpower into the 21st century — lauren (@NotABigJerk) January 9, 2023

Darcy Jimenez

3. Tom Brady’s Very Bad Day

The meme

Noted cheater Tom Brady lost a football game. And not only was that game a playoff game where he got crushed, it was on MLK Day. The internet took to this fact like a pack of vultures descending on a freshly deceased corpse, making fun of everything from his age (45 years old) to him losing to the Dallas Cowboys for the first time in his career and his recent divorce, which was possibly sparked by him returning to play football instead of spending time with his family like his ex-wife and supermodel Gisele Brady wanted him to do. I’ve attached way too many memes to this section of the article and I’m sure my editor will cut several of them, but I’ll be retweeting as many as I personally can!

(By the way, it’s rumored that Tom Brady cheated on former girlfriend and actress Bridget Moynahan with Gisele Bundchen when Moynahan was three months pregnant with their first child. Again, it’s a rumor, but it’s too juicy not to include.)

Examples

Tom Brady ruined his marriage just to get bounced out of the playoffs by Dak Prescott



pic.twitter.com/Z8I1Zxe875 — ‘ (@MFKAOZ) January 17, 2023

Dak Prescott saving the world from Tom Brady on Martin Luther king day… equality at its finest 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3KF51WYlEG — couch nation (@AFKADuddy) January 17, 2023

TOM BRADY LOSING ON MLK DAY THE WORLD IS HEALING YALL!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FmAJMRwBu1 — mav$ a two pack of ASS (@TxQueenTee) January 17, 2023

Gisele and Antonio brown on Instagram live tonight after Tom Brady gets beat by 45 pic.twitter.com/AVMqBC6axB — John (@iam_johnw) January 17, 2023

Tom Brady outside of Gisele house after this game pic.twitter.com/yrkMQHGljR — iamTheRealVegasMURPH (@RealMurphdog916) January 17, 2023

Tom Brady to Gisele. pic.twitter.com/yZVUZG1ubd — Siddique Farooqi (@SidFar_) January 17, 2023

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, after deciding against retirement to come back and help destroy their franchises instead and ending up there anyway

pic.twitter.com/AqfVKt5Nhu — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) January 17, 2023

witnessing the downfall of tom brady FINALLY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uLcfFBJ7XK — GIANTS ARE FUTURE SUPERBOWL LVII CHAMPIONS 💕 (@im_johnnessa) January 17, 2023

Jared Russo

2. Plastic Surgery Experts Weigh In

The meme

These days, it feels like everyone is some kind of plastic surgery analysis professional. From collective scrutiny of before-and-after photos of celebs to extensive discourse around buccal fat, people can’t get enough of dissecting the cosmetic work other people have (allegedly) had done.

Much of it is speculation, most of it is annoying, and none of it does much to push back against our cultural obsession with looks and bodies — all of us chasing perfection for ourselves, but condemning other people for doing the same. But what is funny and cool is when we skewer that very obsession by hyperbolically listing off the suspected cosmetic work between before-and-after images of fictional people, animated characters and two different characters or people entirely.

Examples

rhinoplasty, eye enlargement, quil shave, botox, cheek filler, facial bone surgery, gastric bypass surgery, face lift, lip filler, buccal fat removal pic.twitter.com/Q1eQIPVjXZ — Iris✨ (@Jest_Iris) January 15, 2023

rhinoplasty, eye lift, jaw shave, botox, cheek filler, facial bone surgery, gastric bypass surgery, face lift, lip filler, buccal fat removal pic.twitter.com/iLnZFXUFyW — ٭ nova ٭ (@MelanatedMuppet) January 14, 2023

Rhinoplasty, face lift, lip filler, Botox, colored contacts, skin bleaching, buccal fat remover, hair extension, micro blading, new wardrobe pic.twitter.com/kUD9NWLFZk — minionlover42069 (@tcemily_) January 15, 2023

reverse rhinoplasty, disolved lip filler, cheek implants removal, chin implant, buccal fat implant, disolved botox, paint job, wheel replacement pic.twitter.com/KHkCpclXWM — ༄ (@cherub_22) January 15, 2023

rhinoplasty, lip filler, cheek implants, chin implant, jaw shave, brow bone reduction, buccal fat removal, botox and eye lift pic.twitter.com/05q4s9yYVm — helia (@denjictrl) January 15, 2023

rhinoplasty, lip filler, cheek implants, chin implant, jaw shave, brow bone reduction, buccal fat removal, botox and eye lift pic.twitter.com/yrsaAwL0PZ — doq (@psydoq) January 14, 2023

rhinoplasty, lip filler, cheek implants, chin implant, jaw shave, brow bone reduction, buccal fat removal, botox and eye lift, skin bleaching pic.twitter.com/vfmulNNhh6 — inflasian doll ♒️ (@Malibubarbarian) January 13, 2023

rhinoplasty, lip filler, cheek implants, chin implant, jaw shave, brow bone reduction, buccal fat removal, botox, eye lift, and memories of a previous life pic.twitter.com/tDe8IcHcU8 — ASHE (@j1nxxdd) January 16, 2023

rhinoplasty, lip filler, cheek implants, chin implant, jaw shave, brow bone reduction, buccal fat removal, botox, forhead reduction, bbl and eye lift pic.twitter.com/sx3lcbBbs6 — sara (@folkbore) January 14, 2023

rhinoplasty, lip filler, cheek implants, chin implant, jaw shave, brow bone reduction, buccal fat removal, botox, forhead reduction, bbl, and eye lift pic.twitter.com/TteQhCW6CN — best of little women (@bestlittlewomen) January 16, 2023

rhinoplasty, lip filler, cheek implants, chin implant, jaw shave, buccal fat removal, botox, forhead reduction, bbl and eye lift pic.twitter.com/OuGASHBlwy — sel ✪ fan account (@selskarmaa) January 15, 2023

rhinoplasty, eye lift, jaw shave, botox, cheek filler, facial bone surgery, gastric bypass surgery, face lift, lip filler, buccal fat removal pic.twitter.com/JEytA5WBho — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 14, 2023

rhinoplasty, lip filler, cheek implants, jaw shave, eye lift, brow bone reduction, botox, buccal fat removal pic.twitter.com/56ZeQnNgo1 — Jared Gray (@MisterJaredGray) January 15, 2023

rhinoplasty, eye lift, jaw shave, botox, cheek filler, facial bone surgery, gastric bypass surgery, v neck blazer, face lift, feet reduction, lip filler, buccal fat removal pic.twitter.com/HC1KNXQXBP — cameron (@cambeserious) January 15, 2023

rhinoplasty, invisalign, cheek implants, microneedling, lip filler, jaw shave, brow bone reduction, buccal fat removal, botox and eye lift pic.twitter.com/1klPZkjsA2 — jimmy (@jimmyoutsold) January 14, 2023

Molly Bradley

1. Prince Harry Oversharing

The meme

Last week, Prince Harry released his memoir “Spare” worldwide. It contains all manner of shocking revelations about the royal family and his relationship with them, but what everyone’s really focused on are the extremely TMI moments he for some reason felt the need to include. See below (and be warned, you can’t unhear this):

This book is a Freudian nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PPJtjPXWvq — Dominic Wakeford (@domwakeford) January 11, 2023

Once everyone had recovered from learning far too many details about the prince’s penis, they began memeing Harry’s irrepressible urge to overshare.

Examples

Me to the HR department: Thanks! Loved my time being employed here



Me on Glassdoor: pic.twitter.com/5XbE2QFbrM — Charlie Clark (@CharC_SEO) January 16, 2023

“no i don’t want to talk about it”



me 3 seconds later: pic.twitter.com/7jNJkfGlyr — liliya (@4ntipsychotic) January 14, 2023

me: today i’m going to be quiet and mysterious



me 5 seconds later: pic.twitter.com/6yTGxuUTUp — flamin nora (@katierpacker) January 15, 2023

my gf to me: don’t worry about it it’s literally no big deal



my gf to her girls groupchat: pic.twitter.com/gBXGW30LhM — Robert Schultz (@_RobertSchultz) January 16, 2023

Me to the waitress: “The food was delicious.”



Me on TripAdvisor: pic.twitter.com/0NCsHhckwG — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) January 16, 2023

“you’re so quiet”

me after 1 shot: pic.twitter.com/PsVlNJmMlI — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) January 17, 2023

Darcy Jimenez

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank Rolling Stone’s appalling list of the 200 greatest singers of all time, Kevin McCarthy losing the vote for Speaker of the House of Representatives a historic number of times and memes about “Glass Onion” and its charming detective protagonist Benoit Blanc.