PUT THEM IN A SKI LODGE

People Who Should Vacation At The White Lotus, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley
People Who Should Vacation At The White Lotus, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
This week we've also got Lea Michele's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade jump scare and things that Elon Musk should invent next.
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got Lea Michele’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade jump scare, people who should vacation at the White Lotus and things that Elon Musk should invent next.


3. Lea Michele At The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The meme

We’ll open with something light, yet chaotic: Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade last week was kicked off by none other than the notorious Lea Michele, former “Glee” star and seasoned Broadway performer. She’s most recently been in the news for replacing Beanie Feldstein in Broadway’s revival of “Funny Girl,” which was notable for a lot of reasons we detailed earlier this year in a separate post, but mostly because starring in “Funny Girl” is Michele’s dream come true.



So the opportunity to open the Macy’s parade with “Don’t Rain On My Parade” was likely the cherry on top of Michele’s dream-come-true. But for viewers, it was, well, more of a nightmare. But we mean that in a very funny and endearing way.


Examples


Also:



Molly Bradley


2. Let Them Vacation At The White Lotus

The meme

Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” the darkly comedic drama whose first season hit the scene last summer with a bang, is streaming now — and people are loving it. From its irresistible theme song to Aubrey Plaza’s role this season, what’s not to love?



But the breakout meme about the show entails people suggesting other potential guests for the titular resort. The “White Lotus” showrunners will not lack for material for future seasons, that’s for sure.


Examples


Molly Bradley


1. Asking Elon Musk To Invent Things

The meme

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in October — and seemingly in spite of the fact he doesn’t appear to know what he’s doing — people have been asking him to invent all manner of things, from the totally unnecessary to the weirdly specific. See the below thread for some entertaining examples.



It was only a matter of time before Twitter users began using the “Elon Musk, can you invent” tweet format to suggest nonsensical inventions (and, of course, mock the platform’s new CEO).


Examples


Darcy Jimenez



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank so-called “free thinkers,” things that are lowkey goated in certain vibes, “Goncharov” and Drake singing “Do your thing, 21.”

