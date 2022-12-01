People Who Should Vacation At The White Lotus, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got Lea Michele’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade jump scare, people who should vacation at the White Lotus and things that Elon Musk should invent next.

3. Lea Michele At The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The meme

We’ll open with something light, yet chaotic: Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade last week was kicked off by none other than the notorious Lea Michele, former “Glee” star and seasoned Broadway performer. She’s most recently been in the news for replacing Beanie Feldstein in Broadway’s revival of “Funny Girl,” which was notable for a lot of reasons we detailed earlier this year in a separate post, but mostly because starring in “Funny Girl” is Michele’s dream come true.

So the opportunity to open the Macy’s parade with “Don’t Rain On My Parade” was likely the cherry on top of Michele’s dream-come-true. But for viewers, it was, well, more of a nightmare. But we mean that in a very funny and endearing way.

Examples

I just got woken up by Lea Michele’s belting coming from the tv downstairs, like I’m a cast member of Glee waking up from a PTSD dream — Jenn (@Jennahope616) November 24, 2022

the parade opening with funny girl and lea michele was a jump scare — sydney ✨ (@ssydneyyyyy) November 24, 2022

Watching Lea Michele on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade pic.twitter.com/Ps9oWjLZin — kt the holiday queen 🌟⛄️ (@katiekins93) November 24, 2022

Lea Michele is singing Funny Girl at the Macy's Parade and I know every theatre kid is doing this to their family right now pic.twitter.com/jPNrZBSFPt — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) November 24, 2022

As soon as Lea Michele popped up to start this whole thing, I immediately could sense tens of thousands of conversations across the country in which queer folks were offering backstory to disinterested relatives. — [email protected] (@cmclymer) November 24, 2022

Also:

wild choice to have Lea Michele chased by her biggest fear: letters pic.twitter.com/eR6GhNqAqv — Bill Bria (@billbria) November 24, 2022

Molly Bradley

2. Let Them Vacation At The White Lotus

The meme

Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” the darkly comedic drama whose first season hit the scene last summer with a bang, is streaming now — and people are loving it. From its irresistible theme song to Aubrey Plaza’s role this season, what’s not to love?

every time aubrey plaza pops up on screen in the white lotus my brain does nothing but make static noises just brrrrrrrr like the effect she is having on me is something so serious pic.twitter.com/3yS0Z4G2aR — feral (@ncrmalpeople) November 28, 2022

But the breakout meme about the show entails people suggesting other potential guests for the titular resort. The “White Lotus” showrunners will not lack for material for future seasons, that’s for sure.

Examples

let her visit the white lotus pic.twitter.com/ow7WZ7NEPC — Katie Tuohy 🦇 (@katieroo_25) November 26, 2022

Let them vacation at the White Lotus pic.twitter.com/JI1sAYuxJr — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) November 27, 2022

they should stay at the white lotus pic.twitter.com/huUly6TOf1 — female roman roy (@sarahburhans_) November 22, 2022

Let them vacation at the White Lotus pic.twitter.com/8ufyktIGL1 — Liam Gareau (@liamgareau) November 27, 2022

Let them vacation at the White Lotus pic.twitter.com/38vH8ZgTAs — Grant Ginder (@GrantGinder) November 28, 2022

let them visit the white lotus pic.twitter.com/PZWJfrZhpm — Cody Wimmer (@Cody_Wimmer) November 25, 2022

Let them vacation at a White Lotus property pic.twitter.com/9pNaTnAlH4 — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) November 27, 2022

Let them vacation at the White Lotus pic.twitter.com/IMQGtImb08 — Adam (@adamgreattweet) November 28, 2022

Let them vacation at the White Lotus pic.twitter.com/iyGdYWra6L — Wesley ✨🖤 (@itswessums) November 28, 2022

Let them vacation at the White Lotus pic.twitter.com/WYGmJMuoof — Asscela Express (@biz_socks) November 27, 2022

let them stay at the white lotus pic.twitter.com/dcjadbaA6a — Syd Robinson (@sydrobinson_) November 26, 2022

let them vacation at The White Lotus pic.twitter.com/5StyHokJgU — dejan (@heyDejan) November 28, 2022

Put her on front desk in the next white lotus pic.twitter.com/QstRmO4KGm — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) November 29, 2022

Molly Bradley

1. Asking Elon Musk To Invent Things

The meme

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in October — and seemingly in spite of the fact he doesn’t appear to know what he’s doing — people have been asking him to invent all manner of things, from the totally unnecessary to the weirdly specific. See the below thread for some entertaining examples.

People Asking Elon to Invent Things pic.twitter.com/qeOE8UsZeZ — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) November 28, 2022

It was only a matter of time before Twitter users began using the “Elon Musk, can you invent” tweet format to suggest nonsensical inventions (and, of course, mock the platform’s new CEO).

Examples

Dear @elonmusk I think a good invention idea would be a car with a magnet on the front that pulls the car forward. Illustration attached. Could save lots of money on gas. pic.twitter.com/ZQ5O48AqVl — The Boston Strategizer (TONE SETTER) (@doulbedoink) November 28, 2022

Yo @elonmusk can you invent a helicopter with a giant magnet hanging from the bottom that when there's an accident on the highway they can just pick the cars up and throw them to the side so we can keep moving? — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) November 28, 2022

.@elonmusk can you invent a dildo for men that doesn't make me gay? — trevember decembo (@trevorcumbo) November 27, 2022

.@elonmusk can you invent a wife that doesn’t leave you after 2 weeks — God’s Strongest “Pegasis” (@uhhhthe3ds) November 28, 2022

@elonmusk can you invent a thing to make my stomach stop hurting. I’m very sick. — MyGoal Gurk (@michaelkirk1) November 27, 2022

@elonmusk can you invent a tesla that doesn't spontaneously combust — snarrk (@snarrktic) November 27, 2022

@elonmusk can you invent a way to actually be funny — alba 🐀 (@pure_patter) November 27, 2022

@elonmusk can you invent a car that doesn’t run over kids on sight — crow media (@klaussfilms) November 28, 2022

hey elon can you invent a way to make your kids want to talk to you again? — fuggast (@fuggast) November 28, 2022

&elonmusk can you invent a machine that makes my 8 kids finally love and respect me I will name my 9th kid WINGDINGS in your honer — some guild worker (@somegizmo) November 28, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank so-called “free thinkers,” things that are lowkey goated in certain vibes, “Goncharov” and Drake singing “Do your thing, 21.”