Twitter Discovers 'The Good Doctor,' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

This week, we have a a special envoy of coronation memes from gamers around the world, the New York Police Department trying to convince us that a bottle of Topo Chico is considered a weapon and a scene from "The Good Doctor" that has torn the internet apart.







3. Gamers on the coronation

The meme

Gamers are perpetually online. Gamers are also meme gods, trolls and edge lords. What makes this a perfect storm is that the coronation of King Charles is a monoculture moment ripe for jokes, and a ton of video games have used the royal monarchy as the basis for their aesthetics and art style. So combining this moment in time with gamers is like combining peanut butter and chocolate — a delicious, hilarious mix of in-jokes and memes. Thank you gamers for your years of sh—tposting and for taking the King of England down a peg or two.

Examples

Everyone at King Charles’ coronation looks like a Dark Souls character before they turned bad pic.twitter.com/CJJymaVkzM — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) May 6, 2023

When you kill the final boss and pick up all the loot pic.twitter.com/5FIDkTVXGU — Valkia (@officialvalkia) May 6, 2023

This sells for 100,000 pesetas pic.twitter.com/3AVqKnHvCK — Anthony (@kindekuma) May 6, 2023

1. NYPD's Topo Chico molotov cocktail

The meme

On May 1, Jordan Neely, an unhoused Black man, died after being put in a chokehold for 15 minutes on the NYC subway by a fellow passenger. Neely's death was ruled a homicide by the city's medical examiner.

In response, vigils and protests took place in the city and the NYPD's response to them was aptly summed by Hell Gate's headline: The NYPD Is Greeting Vigils for Jordan Neely With Brute Force. The NYPD said it found a molotov cocktail at one such protest, of which it shared a photograph.

This is a Molotov Cocktail that was found at tonight’s protest. We are committed to ensuring everyone’s right to protest. Violence has no place in civic demonstration. These actions will never be tolerated & anyone bringing weapons or dangerous substances will be arrested. https://t.co/5eS5A525SQ pic.twitter.com/VMh14FQQSD — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 9, 2023

The NYPD has and always will be one of the city's main characters. They're not particularly good at their job and tweeting a picture of that Topo Chico bottle, with a napkin(?) in it, means you're either clearly uneducated (possible) or utterly unserious (and a fraud).

Examples

This is a firearm that was found at last night’s protest. We are committed to ensuring everyone’s right to protest. Violence has no place in civic demonstration. These actions will never be tolerated & anyone bringing weapons or dangerous substances will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/fjMvReIBhP — jamison (@jhermann) May 9, 2023

This is a protester with a Molotov Cocktail that was seen at tonight’s protest. We are committed to ensuring everyone’s right to protest. Violence has no place in civic demonstration. pic.twitter.com/O74aDPD650 — Stop Cop City (@JoshuaPHilll) May 9, 2023

This is a Molotov Cocktail that was found at tonight’s protest. We are committed to ensuring everyone’s right to protest. Violence has no place in civic demonstration. These actions will never be tolerated & anyone bringing weapons or dangerous substances will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/VPGfFjeEdK — mr pussy (@_mrpussy) May 10, 2023

Feeling a bit sluggish at work hopefully a Molotov cocktail can wake my ass up pic.twitter.com/LchQcGqvLm — steave Fog (@StephenFinneyJ1) May 9, 2023

No one:



NYPD:

the insurgents color code to communicate pic.twitter.com/XGZrVzFtl9 — karliehustle.nah (@THEkarliehustle) May 10, 2023

The undercover NYPD officer planting the Topo Chico Molotov cocktail. pic.twitter.com/Is4qxYOWkK — journalist jawn (@dirtywhiteups) May 9, 2023

1. 'The Good Doctor'

The meme

Medical drama "The Good Doctor" has been around since 2017, but in recent days clips from the show — shared largely by people who have never watched it — have been doing the rounds on Twitter.

It all began with this now-viral scene from the show, in which the main character — autistic surgeon Shaun Murphy, played by Freddie Highmore — tearfully screams "I am a surgeon" over and over at his colleague Dr Han (Daniel Dae Kim).

People previously unaware of "The Good Doctor's" existence found the melodramatic (and, let's be honest, bad) acting highly amusing — and Twitter users soon began finding and sharing other equally funny, out-of-context moments from the show.

Amongst the mockery was also criticism of the show’s portrayal of people with autism — which critics say reduces the complex condition to a tired stereotype — as well as a scene in which Murphy repeatedly misgenders a transgender patient.

Examples

i haven't watched the good doctor but this clip is unintentionally hilarious pic.twitter.com/jQCCaqDun4 — strAubrey 🍓 (@shawalliam) May 9, 2023

The good doctor and the big bang theory writers fighting over who can make the worst rep of autistic people https://t.co/lneEIjD1xQ pic.twitter.com/Pw6JHnvy3F — Buddy (@Shady56166221) May 8, 2023

Every time I see stuff about The Good Doctor I’m just reminded of this pic.twitter.com/c7O2obIXEy — JCS (@BatarianHermit) May 9, 2023

why does the good doctor walk like C-3PO pic.twitter.com/2tapJVqtAA — rachel (@rachelmillman) May 10, 2023

The actor for the Good Doctor is actually British! You may recognise him from Charlie and The Chocolate factory. While Dr Sean Murphy is an American character, the show hints at his British roots by having him harass a trans child pic.twitter.com/hzQp0CXYvp — Glamorous (@againstvapes) May 10, 2023

>Looking for new doctor

>Ask the receptionist if their doctor is Han or Surgeon

>She doesn't understand

>Pull out a diagram explaining what is Han and what is Surgeon

>She laughs and says "it's a good doctor sir"

>Schedule appointment

>It's Surgeon pic.twitter.com/ecCuiS6v4W — fruitzip (@fruitdotzip) May 9, 2023

while everybody's rightfully clowning the good doctor for its awful autistic representation, never forget mr happy feet himself (and his son by extension) as the top tier autistic representation pic.twitter.com/GBaH5hbiQq — el kato (@CryptidPigeonn) May 9, 2023

We need to establish a cross cultural dialogue with China on the good doctor memes https://t.co/Xs63GCUKEX pic.twitter.com/zsSNPvZyuW — Liv (@Liv_Agar) May 9, 2023

A second transphobic The Good Doctor episode has hit network television https://t.co/f8044NXcJQ pic.twitter.com/9o6tudJjTI — ettingermentum (@ettingermentum) May 9, 2023

My favourite moment from the good doctor is when the good doctor refused to co-operate with a robber so Greg Heffley’s girlfriend got shot instead by accident pic.twitter.com/V71Mj9305x — Barra (@ThatBmanGuy) May 9, 2023

"Thank You For This Opportunity Dr Han Being A Surgeon Was My Dream Job"



"No Problem The Good Doctor" pic.twitter.com/5PeNz6y3oW — Crane🏗️ (@Cranesawman) May 9, 2023

