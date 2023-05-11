Popular
come at the king, you best not miss

Twitter Discovers 'The Good Doctor,' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

One scene from a sleeper TV show that's broken out on the internet, the New York Police Department with a disingenuous tweet and a special, very-online envoy of jokes from gamers to the newly-crowned King.
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we have a a special envoy of coronation memes from gamers around the world, the New York Police Department trying to convince us that a bottle of Topo Chico is considered a weapon and a scene from "The Good Doctor" that has torn the internet apart.



3. Gamers on the coronation

The meme

Gamers are perpetually online. Gamers are also meme gods, trolls and edge lords. What makes this a perfect storm is that the coronation of King Charles is a monoculture moment ripe for jokes, and a ton of video games have used the royal monarchy as the basis for their aesthetics and art style. So combining this moment in time with gamers is like combining peanut butter and chocolate — a delicious, hilarious mix of in-jokes and memes. Thank you gamers for your years of sh—tposting and for taking the King of England down a peg or two.

Examples


Jared Russo



1. NYPD's Topo Chico molotov cocktail

The meme

On May 1, Jordan Neely, an unhoused Black man, died after being put in a chokehold for 15 minutes on the NYC subway by a fellow passenger. Neely's death was ruled a homicide by the city's medical examiner.

In response, vigils and protests took place in the city and the NYPD's response to them was aptly summed by Hell Gate's headline: The NYPD Is Greeting Vigils for Jordan Neely With Brute Force. The NYPD said it found a molotov cocktail at one such protest, of which it shared a photograph.

The NYPD has and always will be one of the city's main characters. They're not particularly good at their job and tweeting a picture of that Topo Chico bottle, with a napkin(?) in it, means you're either clearly uneducated (possible) or utterly unserious (and a fraud).


Examples


Adwait Patil



1. 'The Good Doctor'

The meme

Medical drama "The Good Doctor" has been around since 2017, but in recent days clips from the show — shared largely by people who have never watched it — have been doing the rounds on Twitter.

It all began with this now-viral scene from the show, in which the main character — autistic surgeon Shaun Murphy, played by Freddie Highmore — tearfully screams "I am a surgeon" over and over at his colleague Dr Han (Daniel Dae Kim).

People previously unaware of "The Good Doctor's" existence found the melodramatic (and, let's be honest, bad) acting highly amusing — and Twitter users soon began finding and sharing other equally funny, out-of-context moments from the show.

Amongst the mockery was also criticism of the show’s portrayal of people with autism — which critics say reduces the complex condition to a tired stereotype — as well as a scene in which Murphy repeatedly misgenders a transgender patient.


Examples


Darcy Jimenez



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes," where we ranked a 25-year-old Jack Harlow claiming he's the best white rapper after Eminem, jokes from the writers' strike and a pile-on of another AI fan.



Comments

