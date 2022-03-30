Trending
THE WEIGHT OF THE WORLD

My Brother In Christ, The Slap And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Submitted by Molly Bradley

In addition to a full taxonomy of the jokes that spawned from the Oscars slap, we've got the things people are craving that are heavier than a weighted blanket.

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got “a weighted blanket is not enough, The Slap and “my brother in Christ.”


3. A Weighted Blanket Is Not Enough

The meme

Whether you’re feeling restless, unanchored or maybe a little masochistic, sometimes all you need is a weighted blanket. But sometimes, a weighted blanket is not enough.

That’s been the sentiment of the week on Twitter, where people are expressing exactly what they need beyond the mere load of a weighted blanket. You probably don’t want to think too hard about any given one of these, but woven all together, they give the current memescape a very particular texture.


Examples



Molly Bradley



2. The Slap

The meme

On Sunday evening, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards after becoming enraged over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. The “slap heard ‘round the world” completely overshadowed everything else that happened that night (does anyone even remember who won Best Picture?) and instantly became a cultural touchstone moment a la Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift or Madonna kissing Britney Spears.

Everyone in attendance (and watching at home) was shocked — and while many were still trying to process what had just happened, others took to the internet to commemorate the surreal spectacle.

Here’s a taxonomy of nearly every meme to be spawned from the incident.


Examples


The Lupita Nyong'o Reaction

The Andrew Garfield Reaction
 
The Chris Rock POV

The Batman

The ‘Men In Black’ Joke

The Hollaback Girl

The Paper Beats Rock

The Word Play One
Me being very original by making a Will Smith meme

The Monday

The Laugh Before The Slap
 
The ‘Fresh Prince’ joke

The ‘I Can’t Believe There’s So Many Memes To This’

But alas, we can handle only so many memes for one week.



James Crugnale



1. My Brother In Christ

The meme

What you reap is what you sow. This rings even more true online. The more you get into certain rabbit holes, the more unhinged the Internet gets. This is the gist of “My brother in Christ,” a nifty little appendage meme that was born earlier this year, some say from the tweet below. The tweet is simple to understand, easy to use and ripe for layered humor.



Examples


https://eggbabey.tumblr.com/post/678780324619157504/julius-caesar-will-be-like-et-tu-brute-my
 

Adwait Patil



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank an optical illusion that confused all of Twitter, a new Harry Potter game that says the quiet parts (racism, anti-Semitism) out loud, Fortnite’s latest update that infuriated players and Nancy Pelosi giving a reading of a poem by U2's Bono about the Ukraine war.

Comments

