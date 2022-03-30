My Brother In Christ, The Slap And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got “a weighted blanket is not enough, The Slap and “my brother in Christ.”

3. A Weighted Blanket Is Not Enough

The meme

Whether you’re feeling restless, unanchored or maybe a little masochistic, sometimes all you need is a weighted blanket. But sometimes, a weighted blanket is not enough.

That’s been the sentiment of the week on Twitter, where people are expressing exactly what they need beyond the mere load of a weighted blanket. You probably don’t want to think too hard about any given one of these, but woven all together, they give the current memescape a very particular texture.

Examples

a weighted blanket is not enough. i need a piano to fall on me — trash jones (@jzux) March 23, 2022

A weighted blanket is not enough. I need to be permanently flattened by a bulletin board like Flat Stanley — gabrielle korn (@Gabrielle_Korn) March 25, 2022

I have a 12lb weighted blanket and it is not enough. I need a blanket that makes me feel like I’m being executed for witchcraft. — madeleine_morris.mp3 (@MaddieMorrisVA) March 22, 2022

a weighted blanket is not enough i need to be run over by a 1987 ford bronco — Matthew Niceman (@coolguyjokes69) March 21, 2022

a weighted blanket isn’t enough i need student loan forgiveness — Kevin (@Ke7inBurke) March 23, 2022

a weighted blanket is not enough i need to be compressed into a .zip file — rev. mary ✨ (@mgrace1179) March 24, 2022

a weighted blanket is not enough. i need a large boulder the size of a small boulder on top of me pic.twitter.com/pDV9QHgmeW — charles entertainment cheese (@jmurffff) March 23, 2022

a weighted blanket isn't enough, I need 6 feet of dirt on top of me — Iris✨ (@Jest_Iris) March 23, 2022

a weighted blanket is not enough, I need to be buried alive — ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) March 24, 2022

Why buy a weighted blanket when the crushing weight of human existence is free? — Courtney Bonneau 🇵🇸 (@BonneauCourtney) March 23, 2022

Molly Bradley

2. The Slap

The meme

On Sunday evening, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards after becoming enraged over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. The “slap heard ‘round the world” completely overshadowed everything else that happened that night (does anyone even remember who won Best Picture?) and instantly became a cultural touchstone moment a la Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift or Madonna kissing Britney Spears.

Everyone in attendance (and watching at home) was shocked — and while many were still trying to process what had just happened, others took to the internet to commemorate the surreal spectacle.

Here’s a taxonomy of nearly every meme to be spawned from the incident.

Examples

The Lupita Nyong'o Reaction

LUPITA IN THE BEHIND WILL SMITH IS KILLING ME #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/BtITt6SC4R — matt murdocks gf ♡ (@omgmattmurdock) March 28, 2022

lupita just like me pic.twitter.com/dfaG3pgS9v — zach (@civiIswar) March 28, 2022

The Andrew Garfield Reaction

Andrew Garfield texting the other Peter Parkers to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too pic.twitter.com/HWaUWGMp28 — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) March 28, 2022

andrew garfield going on twitter to see if will smith actually just socked chris rock in the mouth pic.twitter.com/rbpFk9XgPq — ًdaisy🕷 (@ctrlzdaisy) March 28, 2022

Andrew Garfield texting his bros Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire at the Oscars like “if somebody insulted me would you slap them?” pic.twitter.com/tcl8h1DBFn — ✨ ACADEMY AWARD NOMINEE ANDREW GARFIELD ✨ (@andrewxflorence) March 28, 2022

The Chris Rock POV

The Batman

We can now replace the Batman meme with Will Smiths pic.twitter.com/UZJsOjoxP3 — Charlie Brown (@MiSt3rBr0wN) March 28, 2022

The ‘Men In Black’ Joke

The Hollaback Girl

The Paper Beats Rock

The Word Play One

The Monday

Will Smith and Chris Rock memes already out and its Monday 😂 pic.twitter.com/vFJvfuKxvA — Wanjiku (@wanjikunash) March 28, 2022

The Laugh Before The Slap

Will Smith laughing at Chris Rock's joke then realizing Jada ain't happy

pic.twitter.com/fZpiAnZlEI — Theo (@Thogden) March 28, 2022

The ‘Fresh Prince’ joke

my dad just texted me a will smith ifunny meme pic.twitter.com/KWNumBR8NY — Maddy 👑😈 (@fyrishere) March 28, 2022

The ‘I Can’t Believe There’s So Many Memes To This’

How are there so many memes on Will Smith already😭 #Oscar pic.twitter.com/6Omr2QrCr4 — Krishna (@lcfckini) March 28, 2022

i am living for the will smith slap memes pic.twitter.com/wXVZSRKBUx — jay.ᐟ.ᐟ¨̮ • glitch mode d-day !! (@00DREVM) March 28, 2022

But alas, we can handle only so many memes for one week.

Rest here traveler,



You've seen too many Will Smith memes today. pic.twitter.com/9z5FT5nNPA — That One Eddie Bravo GIF (@Look_Into_It_) March 28, 2022

James Crugnale

1. My Brother In Christ

The meme

What you reap is what you sow. This rings even more true online. The more you get into certain rabbit holes, the more unhinged the Internet gets. This is the gist of “My brother in Christ,” a nifty little appendage meme that was born earlier this year, some say from the tweet below. The tweet is simple to understand, easy to use and ripe for layered humor.

Examples

definitely prefer condescendingly calling someone brother in christ more than condescendingly calling someone bestie — Devon Price (@drdevonprice) March 22, 2022

kermit the frog twitter is a hellsite my brother in christ you follow the accounts pic.twitter.com/dShz6RKp8y — reactions (@reactjpg) March 16, 2022

My brother in Christ have you ever searched your own @ and “women” — Rebecca (@rebeccagull) March 28, 2022

my friend and her new boyfriend are so horny for each other that it makes me sick. she just sent him a photo of her lunch and he texted back saying “it’s very sexy to get these pictures from you.” my brother in christ it is a salad — ava (@wownicebuttdude) March 29, 2022

"my brother in christ, this is maidenless behaviour" is something that could've been said in 1324 — Sharn (@castornco) March 24, 2022

"Her sister was a witch" My brother in Christ, she wore a crown and she came down in a bubble. — Quilliam (@nyquills) March 25, 2022

my brother in christ you cannot play said instrument https://t.co/LwvIPBBsvw — craig reynolds (@reynlord) March 25, 2022

Adwait Patil

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank an optical illusion that confused all of Twitter, a new Harry Potter game that says the quiet parts (racism, anti-Semitism) out loud, Fortnite’s latest update that infuriated players and Nancy Pelosi giving a reading of a poem by U2's Bono about the Ukraine war.