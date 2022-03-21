Trending
Fish Or Mermaid?, Nancy Pelosi Reading A Poem By Bono And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Submitted by Molly Bradley

This week, we've also got the new and extremely problematic Harry Potter game "Hogwarts Legacy" and a surprising update to "Fortnite."

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got an optical illusion that confused all of Twitter, a new Harry Potter game that says the quiet parts (racism, anti-Semitism) out loud, Fortnite’s latest update that infuriated players and Nancy Pelosi giving a reading of a poem by U2's Bono about the Ukraine war.



4. Fortnite Removes Build Mode

I would not have clocked or understood this situation had I not just started playing Fortnite, the battle royale-style game with a weirdly friendly visual aesthetic. I’d played for the first time toward the end of Chapter 2, before it revamped the game, as it often very boldly does, for Chapter 3. I had hit a peak of daily playing time during Chapter 3, Season 1 — right before the Season 2 update hit this past weekend.

Let’s back up: a key element in Fortnite has always been building. In addition to exploring the virtual island, running around collecting guns and healing items and shooting people, Fortnite offers the ability to collect resources like wood and brick and build yourself an ad-hoc shelter or manmade high ground, wherever and whenever you need it. And of course, the most avid Fortnite builders have figured out how to create some pretty impressive stuff.



Back to Fortnite’s most recent update. For this “season,” Fortnite did the unthinkable: they removed players’ ability to build in the game. This means that all the players who have spent years designing strategy around build mode are pretty much screwed.



But for players who either haven’t wanted to or haven’t been able to invest the time in getting extremely good and fast at building, this has been a very welcome update. Fortnite players across the internet are rejoicing.


3. Harry Potter and the Very Bigoted “Legacy”

Harry Potter nerds and gamers everywhere were recently shown a detailed first look at “Hogwarts Legacy” from Warner Bros. and Sony. And while the game itself looks very cool, there’s just a whole lot going on with the story, the background narrative of the development and the fact that it’s entangled in some heavy stuff because of the source material and its creator, J.K. Rowling.

And once people got past having to fund a horrible person/billionaire bigot in order to purchase this new game, they then learned that the main premise and plot revolves around a goblin uprising.



Goblins. No loaded metaphor there, none whatsoever. Nope. No history of a certain group of people being tied to goblins who run the banking system in Harry Potter’s universe or have big noses or live underground and are short little gold hoarders. Here were some of the best memes to come from the announcement.


2. Nancy Pelosi Reading Bono's Poem

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi read a poem on St. Patrick’s Day which was written by Bono. You could not make up a more clickbaity hypothetical situation in your dreams. Bono already pushed an album onto iPhone users once. And now this.



1. Fish, Mermaid, Donkey, Horse or Seal?

An optical illusion meme à la “The Dress” (blue and black, or white and gold?) took the internet by storm this week, with netizen @QueenLaTilly breaking people’s brains by sharing a vague illustration with the caption: “If you’re right-brained, you’ll see a fish. If you’re left-brained, you’ll see a mermaid.”

(KnowYourMeme's Adam Downer said the curious meme originated from the Facebook page Audrey Loves Paris.)



But as soon as the tweet went viral, people began questioning the premise of the so-called thought exercise, perfectly epitomized by Padma Lakshmi asking, “It’s not a donkey or a seal?”



Team Donkey


Team Horse

@oldskurv #greenscreen ♬ original sound - Oldskurv

Team Seal


Team Darkness


J.K. Rowling also attempted her hand at the meme, but quickly regretted it.



But the joke was on everyone because the original image was actually meant to be an optical illusion depicting a seal/donkey, as seen in this research excerpt.



