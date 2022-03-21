Fish Or Mermaid?, Nancy Pelosi Reading A Poem By Bono And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got an optical illusion that confused all of Twitter, a new Harry Potter game that says the quiet parts (racism, anti-Semitism) out loud, Fortnite’s latest update that infuriated players and Nancy Pelosi giving a reading of a poem by U2's Bono about the Ukraine war.

4. Fortnite Removes Build Mode

The meme

I would not have clocked or understood this situation had I not just started playing Fortnite, the battle royale-style game with a weirdly friendly visual aesthetic. I’d played for the first time toward the end of Chapter 2, before it revamped the game, as it often very boldly does, for Chapter 3. I had hit a peak of daily playing time during Chapter 3, Season 1 — right before the Season 2 update hit this past weekend.

Let’s back up: a key element in Fortnite has always been building. In addition to exploring the virtual island, running around collecting guns and healing items and shooting people, Fortnite offers the ability to collect resources like wood and brick and build yourself an ad-hoc shelter or manmade high ground, wherever and whenever you need it. And of course, the most avid Fortnite builders have figured out how to create some pretty impressive stuff.

It’s been nice not seeing this be built in .2 seconds. I like an actual fight. pic.twitter.com/NTP6YPBHQB — Ｋ e l s y 🍒 (@kelsyydawn) March 22, 2022

Back to Fortnite’s most recent update. For this “season,” Fortnite did the unthinkable: they removed players’ ability to build in the game. This means that all the players who have spent years designing strategy around build mode are pretty much screwed.

They turned fortnite into a good game pic.twitter.com/jNiVg4Ml6I — Spicee (@SpiceeDubs) March 20, 2022

But for players who either haven’t wanted to or haven’t been able to invest the time in getting extremely good and fast at building, this has been a very welcome update. Fortnite players across the internet are rejoicing.

Examples

every fortnite player for the next week : pic.twitter.com/88IDAcLH1o — TWEAKS (@tweaaks) March 20, 2022

Fortnite endgame for the next 9 days be like: pic.twitter.com/TbbabCNrqy — XSET Ceice (@Ceice) March 20, 2022

"Fortnite removed building!" I hear the children yell. My liver spotted hand reaches for my cane as I slowly climb out of my rocking chair.



My time is now — Sam Thorne (@Strippin) March 20, 2022

Happy No build in Fortnite day to all who celebrate 🎉 pic.twitter.com/tOL0NTr9L8 — Liam Purcy ✨🪐💫 (@liampurcy) March 20, 2022

Molly Bradley

3. Harry Potter and the Very Bigoted “Legacy”

The meme

Harry Potter nerds and gamers everywhere were recently shown a detailed first look at “Hogwarts Legacy” from Warner Bros. and Sony. And while the game itself looks very cool, there’s just a whole lot going on with the story, the background narrative of the development and the fact that it’s entangled in some heavy stuff because of the source material and its creator, J.K. Rowling.

And once people got past having to fund a horrible person/billionaire bigot in order to purchase this new game, they then learned that the main premise and plot revolves around a goblin uprising.

I just saw that the fancy looking new HP game is about quelling a “goblin rebellion” that threatens to upend the social order and you cannot convince me these people don’t know what they’re doing lol — della ~ 🍒💣 (@della_morte_) March 18, 2022

Goblins. No loaded metaphor there, none whatsoever. Nope. No history of a certain group of people being tied to goblins who run the banking system in Harry Potter’s universe or have big noses or live underground and are short little gold hoarders. Here were some of the best memes to come from the announcement.

Examples

there’s no way the new harry potter game is about crushing a labor rebellion and lets you keep house elf slaves?? no fucking way lmao are you kidding me — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) March 19, 2022

playing the new harry potter game knowing j.k. rowling is getting royalties from it pic.twitter.com/L98oP010iV — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) March 20, 2022

i open the new harry potter game, my webcam turns on and instantly clocks me when i try to select a female character and blacklists my hardware id from the servers pic.twitter.com/MXkS1jc02s — Ava Green (@AvaGreenathan) March 20, 2022

I open the new Harry Potter game, it detects that I'm romani and deletes itself off the SSD.



I'm denied a refund and my account is charged again. pic.twitter.com/npAE6IcKeU — Nine-Ball the Roma Cat (@EnbyNineBall) March 20, 2022

i open the new harry potter game, my webcam turns on and instantly clocks me when i try to select a character name and forces me to choose between Parvati and Padma or quit. https://t.co/fP1N3oZJqZ — 👻 of Fred Hampton (@NotYetSurgeon) March 20, 2022

I open the new Harry Potter game, my webcam turns on, instantly clocking me as a Jew, and Rowling makes me play as a goblin pic.twitter.com/rBdDFJLc5a — אבי | Thus Slayth the L-rd (@newfiecore) March 20, 2022

I open the new Harry Potter game, the camera detects immediately that I’m Mexican and immediately names me “Pancho Beanlicker”, I cannot change the name — ⚣Jack🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 | sonic CD apologist💙✨ (@GrinchySK) March 21, 2022

When I open the new Harry Potter game and the camera detects that I'm Indigenous and immediately names my character "chief runs with wolves" pic.twitter.com/LewuQupZNa — Zaya (@Moskwa_02) March 21, 2022

Very hilarious that the two new Harry Potter projects are a film series where the good guys make sure the Holocaust happens and a video game where you fight an oppressed race demanding equal rights https://t.co/w4nxcfEQhn — no thoughts, head empty 😃💭 (@vietconvit) March 19, 2022

Jared Russo

2. Nancy Pelosi Reading Bono's Poem

The meme

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi read a poem on St. Patrick’s Day which was written by Bono. You could not make up a more clickbaity hypothetical situation in your dreams. Bono already pushed an album onto iPhone users once. And now this.

Speaker Pelosi reads #StPatricksDay poem by Bono, which reads in part:



"Ireland's sorrow and pain

Is now the Ukraine

And Saint Patrick's name now Zelenskyy."



She then introduces Riverdance. pic.twitter.com/NzPY1VP2bN — CSPAN (@cspan) March 17, 2022

Examples

did anyone do this one pic.twitter.com/0hDD18IpR2 — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) March 17, 2022

Harriet. Sweet Harriet.

Hard-hearted harbinger of haggus.

Beautiful, bemused, belicose butcher.

So knowing, so trusting, so lov-ed.

He wants you back he screams into the night air,

Like a fireman going to a window that

Has no fire, ′cept the passion of his heart. pic.twitter.com/X4MhbMDqJk — it dave (@youjustgotdaved) March 18, 2022

I got this message this morning from Bono:



Hello, hello (hola)

I'm at a place called Vertigo (¿dónde está?)

It's everything I wish I didn't know

Except you give me something

I can feel, feel pic.twitter.com/zcU7p0bkTU — jaiden (@steph_turkey) March 18, 2022

Adwait Patil

1. Fish, Mermaid, Donkey, Horse or Seal?

The meme

An optical illusion meme à la “The Dress” (blue and black, or white and gold?) took the internet by storm this week, with netizen @QueenLaTilly breaking people’s brains by sharing a vague illustration with the caption: “If you’re right-brained, you’ll see a fish. If you’re left-brained, you’ll see a mermaid.”

(KnowYourMeme's Adam Downer said the curious meme originated from the Facebook page Audrey Loves Paris.)

But as soon as the tweet went viral, people began questioning the premise of the so-called thought exercise, perfectly epitomized by Padma Lakshmi asking, “It’s not a donkey or a seal?”

It’s not a donkey or a seal? 🤨 https://t.co/FwOlk5p3Si — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 20, 2022

Examples

Team Donkey

I see a donkey https://t.co/O8C3QdOxqN — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) March 20, 2022

what kinda brain i got if i see a donkey https://t.co/lHrSSQkV5m — SNEAKY CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) March 20, 2022

And if you see a donkey you’re very well adjusted. pic.twitter.com/D6QKpEnYS6 — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) March 19, 2022

Team Horse

Team Seal

You’re playing with me cause I see a seal https://t.co/LWuRaIM8mH — Joe Lamour 🇭🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@lamour) March 19, 2022

I see a seal am i broken? https://t.co/hRsztusqky — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) March 19, 2022

What’s it mean that I see a seal pic.twitter.com/l4i6H1458u — Dustin Nickerson (@DustinNickerson) March 19, 2022

Team Darkness

I see a darkness pic.twitter.com/DJn9QreD1g — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 20, 2022

J.K. Rowling also attempted her hand at the meme, but quickly regretted it.

cool to see you recognizing choices outside of a binary — jeeves | ‘multitude’ by stromae album of the year (@jeeveswilliams) March 19, 2022

But the joke was on everyone because the original image was actually meant to be an optical illusion depicting a seal/donkey, as seen in this research excerpt.

James Crugnale

