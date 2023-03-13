Meme Madness: Ranking The Best Memes Of The March Madness Season

This is a March Madness themed post, but don't click away non-sports fans! This is essentially a simple ranking of the best memes from the past six months. We do a weekly meme round-up here and these were all pulled from those older articles, which you should check out if you enjoy any one particular meme we wrote about.

Who do you think would win out of these memes? Did we get the seeds right? Comment below and maybe next year we will do 64 in a real bracket for March!

Memes That Just Missed The Cut:

World War 3 vs. Elon Musk and Twitter

There was a week where the Russia-Ukraine conflict really heated up, and escalated to the point where Twitter made WW3 trend.

Example:

When you’re laughing at all the ww3 memes but you remember you’re a healthy 22 year old male with no medical history #WWIII pic.twitter.com/RMspRFcCkc — Jeramaii  (@ES7NFC) November 15, 2022

Every week it seems Elon Musk creates a new way to destroy Twitter, either by gutting the staff or coming up with horrible new ideas or just simply smashing the servers with a hammer. Mastodon looked like a good alternative until you actually check it out...

Example:

When someone explains how Mastodon works pic.twitter.com/nbGUnKPBJS — Casey Stegman (@cstegman) November 5, 2022

Ticketmaster ended up testifying in front of Congress due to the calamity and catastrophe of Taylor Swift's concert tickets going on sale. Millions seemingly couldn't get them, afford them or even log in to bother trying. An utter disgrace and a failure of both technology and capitalism. But this ranks low because it can be very niche if you're not following the narrative.

Example:

This fictional movie, that does not exist, captured a lot of people's attention. Martin Scorsese did not make a Russian gangster film in the '70s, and for some reason that just took off on Twitter and if you got swept up in it the memes were quite funny. But you'd have to know about the context to even understand any of these.

Example:

The greatest mafia movie ever made. Goncharov (1973) — tumblr dot com the website and app (@tumblr) November 23, 2022

We don't hear from our Vice President that much. So when we do get tiny glimpses into her world, we end up with very strange clips that make her seem like the Joker. This meme doesn't have legs without more quotes from her, but in the moment, these were very funny.

Example:

the joker before blowing up a bus in gotham pic.twitter.com/fx2Gde4yeC — ༺𝒢𐀔𝒥༻ (@gothjafar) November 10, 2022

Another story-dependent meme, but this one stands out because of the sheer amount of backstory involved with "Funny Girl," Beanie Feldstein and Lea Michele possibly not being able to read.

Example:

Lea Michele is singing Funny Girl at the Macy's Parade and I know every theatre kid is doing this to their family right now pic.twitter.com/jPNrZBSFPt — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) November 24, 2022

Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza and the HBO hit "The White Lotus" gave birth to plenty of memes, and some of them made sense without having to have watched the show!

Example:

It is true. "Succession" is ending with its fourth and final season. While this news is shocking to most, the silver lining is all of the memes we get to share on the way out. We will never forget you, Roy family.

Example:

matt damon when he sees a zoo pic.twitter.com/6lnOXmi4JA — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) March 2, 2023

The image of Prince Harry on the cover of that book alone is top ten worthy. The audio book quotes being passed around only solidifies its placement as a heavy underdog in this fictional tournament.

Example:

This book is a Freudian nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PPJtjPXWvq — Dominic Wakeford (@domwakeford) January 11, 2023

The concept of nepotism goes back ages in human history, but a "nepo baby" only popped up in a Vulture piece showing how many children of famous people have jobs. It quickly took off into the lexicon.

Example:

god damn this nepo baby article is crazy pic.twitter.com/kQb47AmRUk — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) December 19, 2022

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" premiered on Netflix during the holidays of 2022 and we all got to spend more time with our favorite southern detective Benoit Blanc. Brilliantly played by Daniel Craig, we got so many opportunities to shove him into future sequels we all daydreamed about.

Example:

"But Monsieur Blanc, you couldn't be suggesting little old MOI had something to do with Miss Mousey's disappearance?"

"Of course not, my dawlin'. But what conFOUNDS me is the lack of fingerprints in her dressin' room. Say, those wouldn't happen to be satin gloves you're wearin'?" pic.twitter.com/YjWr7VtRWS — Matt Baume (@MattBaume) December 28, 2022

The horrible opinion piece published in the New York Times defending JK Rowling (which we will not be linking to) got memed to death, and rightfully so. Just insert your favorite villain or bad guy or dumb joke and presto, you have yourself a great meme template with a pre-made headline.

Example:

The memes coming from some recent Super Bowls have been off the charts fantastic (The Weekend being lost, left shark, Lady Gaga jumping off the top of the stadium). We have a feeling this one can last just as long as those others.

Example:

unidentified flying objects entering u.s. airspace pic.twitter.com/0SbW5MSH60 — Brittany Shepherd (@brittanys) February 13, 2023

Conservatives gave meme boards everywhere a tasty joke on a silver plater by bullshitting people having seizures as being caused by the COVID vaccines. So very quickly we all dunked on anti-vaxxers and their nonsense by using erratic movements to insult the thought that safe vaccines cause sudden death.

Example:

This is my cousin he took the covid booster vaccine and he's been doing this for 42 straight hours please help pic.twitter.com/n6AY51CXkL — Hugh Cactus Jackman (@Hey_Brian) January 19, 2023

If you ever have a significant other ask if you will still love them even if...just say yes and move on. Not worth getting turned into a meme that becomes an iconic Halloween costume.

Example:

heidi klum taking the “would you still love me if i was a worm” test to all new heights pic.twitter.com/fZHwlmekfL — internet baby (@kirkpate) November 1, 2022

Using filters on apps is a lot of fun. Using it to glow up movie posters and paintings and random people at airport gates, now that is memeable. Lightning in a bottle was captured, and a new phrase entered the cultural zeitgeist.

Example:

yassified to protect her anonymity pic.twitter.com/FqSa1P6J6h — jeremiah (@horse_updates) February 20, 2023

Iconic. Simple. One single image. This is such a perfect representation of combining a hot new show and actor, with a moment from an episode, and pairing it with a human reaction (in this case, being tired). We love this one and its elegant beauty.

Example:

me after sending one (1) email pic.twitter.com/MBYCmuAFLL — Natalie Flores (@heartimecia) February 21, 2023

No single meme in the past six months generated as many gut-busting laughs as Nick Cannon getting multiple women pregnant and having more kids. It's just too funny to not award the best seed. Hell, even the panel of judges on "The Masked Singer" make fun of him for it! He's the best target for jokes because he doesn't seem to mind them, he's a good sport about it and we like that. No punching down, just questioning if he should use protection next time Nick.

Example: