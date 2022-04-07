Madonna On My For You Page And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got Madonna on my For You Page, “never let them know your next move” and “Morbius” memes.

3. Madonna On My FYP

The meme

Over the weekend, Madonna posted a video on TikTok of her staring uncomfortably into the camera with a remix of her song “Frozen” playing in the background. The pop star proceeded to freak out her followers by getting way too close to the lens and puckering her lips.

The unsettling spectacle rubbed a lot of people the wrong way as the clip inexplicably found its way onto numerous people's For You Pages when they first opened their apps, traumatizing them in the process.

I will never forgive y'all on tiktok for putting a close up of Madonna's lips on my fyp. REPEATEDLY. — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) April 5, 2022

The bizarre moment was ripe for parody, and many TikTokers decided to pay homage to the Material Girl’s weirdness with their own extreme closeups.

Examples

But others were just flummoxed by what the Madonna was actually trying to accomplish with the video and subsequent follow up TikTok clips.

i don’t think madonna knows what’s she’s doing on tiktok😭 pic.twitter.com/1lQy5q0ZQg — tah (@PRlNCETAH) April 2, 2022

James Crugnale

2. Never Let Them Know Your Next Move

The meme

TikTok’s always up to something new — playing around with a particular song, with a filter or effect, or with a sound clip from a grown-up Nickelodeon star saying “f*ck.”

This week, there’s a trend going around in which TikTokers demonstrate how you should “never let ‘em know your next move”: you start to do one thing, and then segue seamlessly into another, unexpected — sometimes very unexpected — thing. Here's a handful of some of the smoothest and/or weirdest ones.

Examples

Molly Bradley

1. 'Morbius'

The meme

Maybe once a decade, there is a movie that is set up to become a perfect meme candidate. A lot of things need to go right, you have to have a meme-worthy star, a meme-worthy character and premise, and it also helps a lot to be a D-tier comic book villain in a bad-ooking film released in the dumpster season for movies. Halle Berry had this with “Catwoman” back in the early 2000s, and Jared Leto has it now with “Morbius”. Morbius, a bad guy Spider-Man barely fights in the comics (Blade fights him more often!), has been a project Sony desperately wanted to make just to keep the rights to make more Spidey flicks. The internet saw right through this charade, and all parties involved have made one of the worst atrocities to ever grace the silver screen. Here were some of the best memes spawned from the movie.

Examples

Be careful out there everyone. I had 2 Morbius tickets in my car and someone broke in and left 4 more. pic.twitter.com/AUtwDehdbM — jarviss ᱬ (@jrvsscarlet) March 31, 2022

Just watched Morbius & gosh the tears in my eyes. The plot, The themes, the characters, the dynamics, the drama, the lore, the emotional moments...everything was garbage from beginning to end. On my way to the hospital, definitely the worst movie I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/YoiVFjRN5e — starscourge krimson (@LinkAegis) March 30, 2022

And just when you are about to leave the movie, THIS HAPPENS. #Morbius pic.twitter.com/lanfu5JXxO — Pooja Agarwal (@AgarwalnPooja) April 1, 2022

morbius has a discord community what the fuck https://t.co/yLd7XJSTO2 — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) April 1, 2022

Is morbius the most expensive April fools Joke? — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) April 1, 2022

morbius getting bad reviews pic.twitter.com/XnqAHbcHDZ — cleo (@cleoofffilm) March 25, 2022

Morbius fever has gripped the nation pic.twitter.com/EFMREZa1nu — Eric Szyszka (@ericszyszka) March 31, 2022

tyrese thinking martin scorsese actually called morbius the height of cinema is the funniest thing that’s happened all week pic.twitter.com/YSg42IoRcW — perdhap (@perdhap2) April 3, 2022

the amount of times I’ve seen people misspell these two’s names and get them mixed lol #Morbius #Mobius #Loki pic.twitter.com/dQSltphIeD — loki & mobius 🤎 (fan account) (@ForLokiusAlways) March 31, 2022

Jared Russo

