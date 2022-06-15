Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got people at the Phoebe Bridgers show, Ryan Gosling as Ken in the new Barbie movie, “Kim Kardashian better not even think about this dress” and Lady Gaga in “Joker 2".

4. The Phoebe Bridgers Show

The meme

I was taking a walk in my neighborhood on Tuesday night, and as I neared Prospect Park, I saw an enormous line of people all along the sidewalk that runs the length of the park. Oh, right!, I remembered, the summer show series that happens in the park every summer has kicked off.

But it’s not every show that gets a line of quite that many people waiting quite that long to get in. I figured it had to be someone pretty big.

It wasn’t until I passed the third person in a skeleton onesie that it occurred to me I knew precisely who must be playing: none other than Ms. Phoebe Bridgers (along with Muna — both played the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park again on Wednesday night).

phoebe bridgers and a skeleton having a picnic pic.twitter.com/pGTAFBhiZS — Maria :) •WATCH TOH• (@FrogWithAStick) June 11, 2022

I went into the park and sat down outside the fenced-off venue for a while to listen — and I was not alone: people routinely park chairs or picnic blanket outside the summer shows to get free live audio. “Are you all ready to dance?” I heard Muna say, to a roaring crowd, and then: “Are you all ready to weep?!” And, frankly, nothing could better sum up the experience of listening to Phoebe Bridgers than that.

Anyway, a lot of good tweets have come from the fact of Phoebe Bridgers being on tour right now, spanning a few different familiar memes and sentiments. Here are some of my personal favorites.

Examples

pregaming the phoebe bridgers concert (taking my wellbutrin) — chog (@bogchog) June 11, 2022

Pride and the Phoebe Bridgers concert may create a gay vortex in DC the likes of which we have never before seen — definitely not nicole (@radicaldogmom) June 11, 2022

I’m at the phoebe bridgers concert in brooklyn and it is the largest gathering of fine-line tattoos ever recorded on earth — Matthew Tanner (@mtanner41) June 15, 2022

pit at the phoebe bridgers show is crazy everyone’s comparing star charts — campbell (@rodeoman) June 15, 2022

Me in the mens room at the phoebe bridgers concert tonight pic.twitter.com/BCadNyje3t — kenny pickett fake slide (@soer_gasm) June 12, 2022

Why are you, as a man, blocking my view at the Phoebe Bridgers show — rebekah entralgo fernández (@rebekahentralgo) June 12, 2022

Me: I can’t believe people seriously like Phoebe Bridgers 🥱



10,000 Straight Guys who call their Cis Girlfriends “My Partner” (rising like Droidekas, in unison): This is so not the vibe, brotendo — James (@smokeismedicine) June 15, 2022

Me and the boys rolling up to the Phoebe Bridgers concert in Asbury Park, NJ tonight: pic.twitter.com/73P7DZpQo6 — Spencer Dukoff (@SpencerDukoff) June 13, 2022

the only living girl in new york (who isn't at the phoebe bridgers show) — tatiana tenreyro (@tatianatenreyro) June 15, 2022

Molly Bradley

3. Ryan Gosling As Ken

The meme

RYAN GOSLING IS KEN IN THE NEW BARBIE MOVIE. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. And he looks like a total dirtbag who will disrespect and humiliate me.

Anyways, Twitter was super chill about this new still image from the upcoming Warner Bros. film starring Margot Robbie. Just totally normal, calm, collected about it. Nothing horny or funny to be said about seeing the new design for Ken.

Wait a second, that’s not true at all! Everyone kind of freaked out!

Examples

Reject Modernity / Embrace Tradition pic.twitter.com/hNHxv2JWrQ — Jacob Bacharach (@jakebackpack) June 15, 2022

why would Ken even need underwear though https://t.co/ObSUse7rEp — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) June 15, 2022

Straight dudes criticizing this is very funny. When was the last time you saw a Ken doll. They look like this. https://t.co/jd9nohiXbW — Italian Elon Musk (@xoxogossipgita) June 15, 2022

Ken / Scumbag Ken pic.twitter.com/t92umkZ7xN — Wes Fenlon (@wesleyfenlon) June 15, 2022

Have we considered the possibility that Ryan Gosling’s entire lauded 20-year career has been a giant performance-art installation? https://t.co/8UQz3TROb0 — Steven Zeitchik (@zeitchikWaPo) June 15, 2022

a Ken who owes child support to two different women in Tampa https://t.co/gbRVD8yK1N — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) June 15, 2022

if the Barbie movie does not sell me Ken underwear they simply hate making money https://t.co/huERuCFbtS — carbonating my soda so hard i pass out (@rachelmillman) June 15, 2022

Jared Russo

2. Kim Kardashian Better Not Even Think About This Dress

The meme

Kim Kardashian faced sharp scrutiny this week when it was reported that the dress she borrowed on loan from Ripley's Believe it or Not!, which previously belonged to Marilyn Monroe (the one she wore to sing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy), to wear at the Met Gala, had been permanently damaged.

A Marilyn Monroe fan Instagram posted a composite photo comparing the dress supposedly before being worn by Kardashian and after, and observed there were serious signs of wear-and-tear, with rhinestones missing or hanging off the gown.

Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.



The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. pic.twitter.com/cFu1lUBmzS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2022

But whose fault was it? BuzzFeed's Stephanie Soteriou reported that the dress was already showing signs of stress before Kardashian even put it on at the event.

Regardless of who damaged the dress, the horse was already out of the barn that Kardashian was the culprit, and many netizens cheekily warned the socialite not to try on any more iconic regalia, with many people captioning various photos with “Kim Kardashian better not even think about this dress.”

Examples

Kim Kardashian better not even think about this dress 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wuCZIOQcwV — out of context hannah montana (@oohannahmontana) June 15, 2022

kim kardashian better not think about this dress pic.twitter.com/r03Y46r7PT — omanko (@skyferrori) June 15, 2022

Kim Kardashian better not even think about this dress 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/L9rcjpOR8Q — Gini Wijnaldum Stan Acc. (@amyclairearthur) June 14, 2022

kim kardashian better not even think about this dress pic.twitter.com/YjrvQZpTBi — guy. (@lyfeofguy) June 14, 2022

kim kardashian better not even THINK about wearing this dress pic.twitter.com/YZRWXJSByn — bec (@katylavcat) June 15, 2022

kim kardashian better not even think about wearing this pic.twitter.com/d2Aq0w0uhZ — yağmur the needlessly defiant (@yagmurbisley) June 15, 2022

kim kardashian better not even think about this dress. pic.twitter.com/c9TTUoQlzm — Seddera Side ⚡️ (@sedderaside) June 15, 2022

Kim Kardashian you will never get this dress pic.twitter.com/edqAe44whF — alex ✨ (@CRUNKWBRlTNEY) June 15, 2022

James Crugnale

1. Lady Gaga In ‘Joker’ 2

The meme

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix created one of the most discussed, buzzed about, and memed films in the history of the internet with “Joker”. To follow that up, they cranked the dial past 11, and decided to include things that would help burn the internet to the ground. First off, there’s a sequel to that movie, so that’s enough alone. But it’s going to be a musical, which is, like, okay, sure. But to play Harley Quinn, they got everyone’s favorite singer Lady Gaga (yes I know she’s not literally everyone’s favorite but her approval rating is quite high). You love her, the internet loves her, your mom loves her, she’s great.

After the tour de force that was her accent in “House of Gucci” and coming off some very good memes, fans had a field day with this news. A true godsend for people starved for…Joker news. Jesus, there are like 4 actors running around playing him, several have Oscars, and now there’s gonna be even more Harley Quinn’s. Who can keep up with DC anymore, it’s wild.

Examples

Lady Gaga’s first day on the set of Joker 2: pic.twitter.com/dE7WqG2BP8 — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) June 14, 2022

Lady Gaga immersing herself in acid to prepare for JOKER 2 pic.twitter.com/LiM7gLPk2B — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) June 14, 2022

it's so funny that joker was THE movie for straight men and now the sequel is a musical starring Lady Gaga...this is the biggest yassification in cinematic history 😭 #Joker2 https://t.co/dl7reJ8p0F — kamala khan's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) June 14, 2022

The fact that Lady Gaga’s filmography could look like this is INSANE 😭 pic.twitter.com/FQlHD7kqfE — Ben (@sourbenji) June 14, 2022

Lady Gaga in the 'Applause' video hits different now pic.twitter.com/nTHrkjKxUz — Fandom (@getFANDOM) June 14, 2022

Many years ago I did a version of this as a parody, never thought I'd see a Joker musical 😁 #Joker2 pic.twitter.com/iMcvW3Bvka — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 14, 2022

leaked the joker 2 pic.twitter.com/zLJOtvCvK9 — 𝑔𝒶𝒷 (@kenobitrinity) June 14, 2022

james corden after hearing joker 2 is going to be a musicalpic.twitter.com/A2wJlTqq6D — david (@davidefinitely) June 14, 2022

Jared Russo

