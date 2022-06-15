Popular
TONIGHT I AM LADY HAHA

Lady Gaga In 'Joker' 2, Ryan Gosling As Ken And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 3k reads
This week we've also got people at the Phoebe Bridgers show and "Kim Kardashian better not even think about this dress."

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got people at the Phoebe Bridgers show, Ryan Gosling as Ken in the new Barbie movie, “Kim Kardashian better not even think about this dress” and Lady Gaga in “Joker 2".


4. The Phoebe Bridgers Show

The meme

I was taking a walk in my neighborhood on Tuesday night, and as I neared Prospect Park, I saw an enormous line of people all along the sidewalk that runs the length of the park. Oh, right!, I remembered, the summer show series that happens in the park every summer has kicked off.

But it’s not every show that gets a line of quite that many people waiting quite that long to get in. I figured it had to be someone pretty big.

It wasn’t until I passed the third person in a skeleton onesie that it occurred to me I knew precisely who must be playing: none other than Ms. Phoebe Bridgers (along with Muna — both played the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park again on Wednesday night).



I went into the park and sat down outside the fenced-off venue for a while to listen — and I was not alone: people routinely park chairs or picnic blanket outside the summer shows to get free live audio. “Are you all ready to dance?” I heard Muna say, to a roaring crowd, and then: “Are you all ready to weep?!” And, frankly, nothing could better sum up the experience of listening to Phoebe Bridgers than that.

Anyway, a lot of good tweets have come from the fact of Phoebe Bridgers being on tour right now, spanning a few different familiar memes and sentiments. Here are some of my personal favorites.


Examples



3. Ryan Gosling As Ken

The meme

RYAN GOSLING IS KEN IN THE NEW BARBIE MOVIE. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. And he looks like a total dirtbag who will disrespect and humiliate me.

Anyways, Twitter was super chill about this new still image from the upcoming Warner Bros. film starring Margot Robbie. Just totally normal, calm, collected about it. Nothing horny or funny to be said about seeing the new design for Ken.

Wait a second, that’s not true at all! Everyone kind of freaked out!


Examples



2. Kim Kardashian Better Not Even Think About This Dress

The meme

Kim Kardashian faced sharp scrutiny this week when it was reported that the dress she borrowed on loan from Ripley's Believe it or Not!, which previously belonged to Marilyn Monroe (the one she wore to sing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy), to wear at the Met Gala, had been permanently damaged.

A Marilyn Monroe fan Instagram posted a composite photo comparing the dress supposedly before being worn by Kardashian and after, and observed there were serious signs of wear-and-tear, with rhinestones missing or hanging off the gown.



But whose fault was it? BuzzFeed's Stephanie Soteriou reported that the dress was already showing signs of stress before Kardashian even put it on at the event.

Regardless of who damaged the dress, the horse was already out of the barn that Kardashian was the culprit, and many netizens cheekily warned the socialite not to try on any more iconic regalia, with many people captioning various photos with “Kim Kardashian better not even think about this dress.”


Examples



1. Lady Gaga In ‘Joker’ 2

The meme

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix created one of the most discussed, buzzed about, and memed films in the history of the internet with “Joker”. To follow that up, they cranked the dial past 11, and decided to include things that would help burn the internet to the ground. First off, there’s a sequel to that movie, so that’s enough alone. But it’s going to be a musical, which is, like, okay, sure. But to play Harley Quinn, they got everyone’s favorite singer Lady Gaga (yes I know she’s not literally everyone’s favorite but her approval rating is quite high). You love her, the internet loves her, your mom loves her, she’s great.

After the tour de force that was her accent in “House of Gucci” and coming off some very good memes, fans had a field day with this news. A true godsend for people starved for…Joker news. Jesus, there are like 4 actors running around playing him, several have Oscars, and now there’s gonna be even more Harley Quinn’s. Who can keep up with DC anymore, it’s wild.


Examples



