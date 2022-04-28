Popular
RIP DONKEY KONG

Julia Fox's Boots, This Is Miyamoto And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

submitted by Molly Bradley

This week, we've also got Misha Collins as the world's first closeted straight man. Iconic.

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got “This is Miyamoto,” Misha Collins coming out as straight and Julia Fox’s boots.


3. This Is Miyamoto

The meme

Having never tweeted before, especially from the official Nintendo of America Twitter account, Shigeru Miyamoto made one hell of an impression on Monday. The creator of Mario, Zelda, Donkey Kong and other all-time favorite Nintendo franchises and characters decided to tell the world about a delay to the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie. The way he did it, of course, has been memed to death by gamers because of how purely bizarre the phrasing was.



Of course, the entire concept of an animated Mario movie with famous celebrities voicing the characters, the way that information was rolled out, and everything revolving around this cursed film has been off-kilter from the start. But this tweet is just another awkward step in the evolution of Nintendo’s return to the big screen.


Examples



Jared Russo



2. Misha Collins Coming Out As Straight

The meme

We covered this earlier this week, but in case you missed it: “Supernatural” actor Misha Collins appeared at a convention in New Jersey last weekend, and in a rousing talk with fans, somehow inadvertently told everyone he was bisexual. Which was awkward, because as he clarified on Twitter this week, he is, in fact, straight.



People have had a field day trying to figure out how Collins managed to accidentally state that he was bisexual — and have been engaging in some good old-fashioned ribbing about his then having to essentially come out as straight.

We collected some great tweets in that earlier roundup, but here are some more equally delightful ones.


Examples



Molly Bradley



1. Julia Fox’s Boots

The meme

Julia Fox, “Uncut Gems” star, former Kanye West paramour and current style icon, made a big splash this week by appearing in public wearing cartoonishly large boots.



The internet couldn’t get enough of the actress’s eye-catching platform boots and immediately let their imaginations run wild as they began comparing Fox’s style to other trendsetters like Lady Gaga and, er, Patrick from SpongeBob Squarepants.


Examples


 

James Crugnale



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank Jaden Smith’s very serious conversational desires, Andrew Garfield’s maniacal laugh, Drake reacting to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s split and the girl who hit her hip on a bed frame and launched a thousand musical TikToks.

