Julia Fox's Boots, This Is Miyamoto And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

This week, we've got “This is Miyamoto,” Misha Collins coming out as straight and Julia Fox’s boots.

3. This Is Miyamoto

The meme

Having never tweeted before, especially from the official Nintendo of America Twitter account, Shigeru Miyamoto made one hell of an impression on Monday. The creator of Mario, Zelda, Donkey Kong and other all-time favorite Nintendo franchises and characters decided to tell the world about a delay to the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie. The way he did it, of course, has been memed to death by gamers because of how purely bizarre the phrasing was.

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 26, 2022

Of course, the entire concept of an animated Mario movie with famous celebrities voicing the characters, the way that information was rolled out, and everything revolving around this cursed film has been off-kilter from the start. But this tweet is just another awkward step in the evolution of Nintendo’s return to the big screen.

Examples

"This is Miyamoto" one of the funniest ways I've ever seen a tweet start. This website's going to be fine... https://t.co/IXlCNAGCxY — Jingleghost (@JeremyMonjo) April 26, 2022

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to delete the movie. It is too scary. We had to turn on the lights to watch it and Chris hid under the covers. No file of the film exists. My deepest apologies. — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) April 26, 2022

"This is Miyamoto. Over." - Miyamoto tweeting from his CB radio. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) April 26, 2022

This is Miyamoto. After the success of Sonic the Hedgehog 2-san, we decided that April 7th was a great day to release video game movies. Henceforth, all April 7ths will be forever known as "National Video Game Movie Day". My deepest apologies. https://t.co/d9JaDcOLdr — 🌙Charriii5⭐ (@Charriii5) April 26, 2022

This is Miyamoto. I’ve never forgiven you all for the way you reacted to the reveal of The Wind Waker. In the blackest part of my heart, I wish you the very same hell that you wish on your worst enemies. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) April 26, 2022

This is Miyamoto. I was not lying when I said I wanted In-N-Out. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/d33NORfJKv — diddy (@WavePrism_) April 26, 2022

now is a good time to bring up this classic Miyamoto quote https://t.co/YMyUViREs2 pic.twitter.com/SpBs7ktOS9 — Shane (@FourScore64) April 26, 2022

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Sakurai-san, we decided to remove all characters of the Super Mario franchise from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. My deepest apologies but I promise it had to be done. — 櫻丼 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakuraii) April 26, 2022

This is Miyamoto. Donkey Kong is dead. pic.twitter.com/9fyigGbU1E — Kremling Kampaigner (@KRoolKountry) April 26, 2022

This is Miyamoto. I have transcended into the spiritual realm. pic.twitter.com/4sGFWzecaz — No Context SMG4 (@NoContextSMG4) April 26, 2022

Jared Russo

2. Misha Collins Coming Out As Straight

The meme

We covered this earlier this week, but in case you missed it: “Supernatural” actor Misha Collins appeared at a convention in New Jersey last weekend, and in a rousing talk with fans, somehow inadvertently told everyone he was bisexual. Which was awkward, because as he clarified on Twitter this week, he is, in fact, straight.

People have had a field day trying to figure out how Collins managed to accidentally state that he was bisexual — and have been engaging in some good old-fashioned ribbing about his then having to essentially come out as straight.

We collected some great tweets in that earlier roundup, but here are some more equally delightful ones.

Examples

misha collins was the world's first closeted straight man https://t.co/H6RvmZl4NM — 𓆩♡𓆪 (@touyamaraj) April 26, 2022

Good evening, “Bisexual Misha Collins” was a 72 hour sociological study conducted by Harvard University. We are now complete with our study. Thank you for your time. — kora (@edsbian) April 25, 2022

Misha Collins rates the LGBTQIA+ community. pic.twitter.com/OrqN76sEao — goob (@biggoobz) April 26, 2022

call me misha collins the way I don't fuck with half of you — guy (@guymrdth) April 25, 2022

“misha collins is straight” i say into the mic. the crowd boos and i begin to walk off the stage in shame because he confirmed himself to be bisexual. “she’s right” a voice says. i look around for the owner. there he stands in the fifth row. misha collins himself — amILLia (@seraphsgrace) April 25, 2022

misha collins coming out as bi, everyone saying they already knew, and then misha coming out as straight is the only way this could have gone — 🌸 sydney 🌸 (@squid7000) April 25, 2022

Misha Collins be like pic.twitter.com/P9hDyVUZ1X — Wayward Dai 🌻 (@daianaxart) April 26, 2022

Molly Bradley

1. Julia Fox’s Boots

The meme

Julia Fox, “Uncut Gems” star, former Kanye West paramour and current style icon, made a big splash this week by appearing in public wearing cartoonishly large boots.

julia fox in new york april 23rd pic.twitter.com/lCSQhP0w4V — noah (@pradachurch) April 24, 2022

The internet couldn’t get enough of the actress’s eye-catching platform boots and immediately let their imaginations run wild as they began comparing Fox’s style to other trendsetters like Lady Gaga and, er, Patrick from SpongeBob Squarepants.

Examples

Julia Fox graduated from the school of Lady Gaga and I am LIVING for it pic.twitter.com/tg3Z4hrcZK — Fashion Faguette (@fashionfaguette) April 24, 2022

This julia fox moment seemed very familiar pic.twitter.com/9rgSN6gLHI — Gemma Srijan⁷ (@GemmaSrijan) April 25, 2022

hello julia fox from new york I'm patrick from FENDA DO BIQUÍNI https://t.co/UDUpMtqA0r pic.twitter.com/aWWEsnt7my — nalu (@naluramazotti) April 25, 2022

First thing that came to my mind https://t.co/u6YGXmtlk0 pic.twitter.com/ESVlCzDFNQ — binbidayan (@binbidayan) April 25, 2022

Figured out who Julia Fox reminded me of in that outfit pic.twitter.com/JGtU4XKOHb — poison pillow (@CrappyFumes) April 25, 2022

James Crugnale

