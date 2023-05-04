Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

SIMPLE JACK

Writers Seize The Memes Of Production, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Adwait
Adwait
Writers Seize The Memes Of Production, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
A young Jack Harlow has proclaimed himself the second-best white rapper on Earth, the writers in Hollywood have the full comedic force of the world behind them and an AI-optimist is trying to disrupt the movie industry.
· 1.5k reads
·
·
·

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we have a 25-year-old Jack Harlow claiming he's the best white rapper after Eminem, jokes from the writers' strike and a pile-on of another AI fan.


Also, ICYMI, the 2023 Met Gala came and went, without much fuss, and it appears that a cockroach on the carpet stole the show. Welcome to New York!. There was also this meme, if you can call it that, where people used Twitter's alt-text feature to convey cutesy messages, but as this Specsavers post points out — it's not really a meme, or a good thing to do..



3. Hollwood is done for

The meme

Listen, we all know artificial intelligence's capabilities are astounding — AI has drastically changed the way we work and will continue to do so — but there's nothing wrong with admitting that in many areas, it's still got quite a way to go.

One example of the technology falling short is this AI-generated trailer for a made-up film called "The Great Catspy." I could list the ways in which it is entirely unconvincing, but you're better off watching it for yourself.

To be clear, the person who shared the above tweet is joking — they don't actually think the clip, with its warped faces and unsettling cats in suits, will spell the end of Hollywood. After their post went viral, others got in on the joke and began sharing their own "Hollywood is done for" tweets.

Examples


Darcy Jimenez



2. Jack Harlow, the second-best white rapper

The meme

I'm old, according to the internet. I just turned 32, and I noticed a little while ago that not only was I slowly losing my hair, but that I'd stopped paying attention to any new music being released. I no longer know who famous people are, especially if they've become famous, say, after 2018. But I know who Jack Harlow is.

Anyways, the only reason I know who Jack Harlow is, is because he hosted "SNL" that one time, he also shows up to a lot of Knicks games that I attend, and is on commercials I see. So I Googled him and found out he's not an actor, but a rapper! Well, he acts now, but he started as a rapper. Never heard a single song. No idea if he's good or not. But apparently he's the second-best white rapper of all time now? After Eminem?

Oh Twitter, rip him to shreds. It's good bait and marketing material, because who is taking a 25-year-old rapper called Jack at face value?


Examples


Jared Russo


1. The Hollywood writers' strike

The meme

Right now, writers are on strike in Hollywood, and members of the Writers Guild of America are locked in a labor dispute with the AMPTP trade association. It's the largest labor stoppage since the 2007-08 strike. With streaming playing a major part in the content scene, writers want their remuneration and contracts to be increased.

Jay Leno stopped by with donuts and Jimmy Fallon was playing the heel, but turned around. Things could get spicy, and here's a sampler of the first wave of quips we've seen from the people who make our favorite movies and shows.


Examples



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes," where we ranked Elon being unintentionally funny again, an annoying Twitter quote prompt and the firing of a TV anchor that galvanized a subset of extremely online people.


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Memes, Ranked Stories