Writers Seize The Memes Of Production, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

This week, we have a 25-year-old Jack Harlow claiming he's the best white rapper after Eminem, jokes from the writers' strike and a pile-on of another AI fan.

Also, ICYMI, the 2023 Met Gala came and went, without much fuss, and it appears that a cockroach on the carpet stole the show. Welcome to New York!.







3. Hollwood is done for

The meme

Listen, we all know artificial intelligence's capabilities are astounding — AI has drastically changed the way we work and will continue to do so — but there's nothing wrong with admitting that in many areas, it's still got quite a way to go.

One example of the technology falling short is this AI-generated trailer for a made-up film called "The Great Catspy." I could list the ways in which it is entirely unconvincing, but you're better off watching it for yourself.

Hollywood is done for – you might not believe me, but this is AI generated. pic.twitter.com/2cV7BWeVdc — Chase Curtis 🍭 (@realchasecurtis) April 29, 2023

To be clear, the person who shared the above tweet is joking — they don't actually think the clip, with its warped faces and unsettling cats in suits, will spell the end of Hollywood. After their post went viral, others got in on the joke and began sharing their own "Hollywood is done for" tweets.

Examples

Hollywood is done for – you might not believe me, but this is AI generated. pic.twitter.com/wZg5rJgcw7 — rubber cat (@robbercat) May 1, 2023

Hollywood is done for- you might not believe me but this is AI generated pic.twitter.com/8G4wmYoj7U — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) May 1, 2023

Hollywood is done for – you might not believe me, but this is AI. pic.twitter.com/EbuJ4R7z92 — Kent M. Beeson (@Kza) May 1, 2023

hollywood is done for – you might not believe me, but this is ai generated. pic.twitter.com/AFDDNn80fz — Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) May 2, 2023

Hollywood is done for – you might not believe me, but this is AI. pic.twitter.com/rXb974MENe — thesixler (@thesixler) May 2, 2023

Hollywood is done for – you might not believe me, but this is AI generated. pic.twitter.com/6GkaQuy5SI — OK KO Caps (@caps_ko) May 2, 2023

Hollywood is done for – you might not believe me, but this is AI. pic.twitter.com/erfLKsPWrJ — claire (@chugjugvagina) May 2, 2023

Hollywood is done for – you might not believe me, but this is AI generated. pic.twitter.com/amWdzNdVJG — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) April 30, 2023

Darcy Jimenez







2. Jack Harlow, the second-best white rapper

The meme

I'm old, according to the internet. I just turned 32, and I noticed a little while ago that not only was I slowly losing my hair, but that I'd stopped paying attention to any new music being released. I no longer know who famous people are, especially if they've become famous, say, after 2018. But I know who Jack Harlow is.

Anyways, the only reason I know who Jack Harlow is, is because he hosted "SNL" that one time, he also shows up to a lot of Knicks games that I attend, and is on commercials I see. So I Googled him and found out he's not an actor, but a rapper! Well, he acts now, but he started as a rapper. Never heard a single song. No idea if he's good or not. But apparently he's the second-best white rapper of all time now? After Eminem?

Jack Harlow Proclaims Himself 2nd Best White Rapper Behind Eminem https://t.co/XV9i83B7i9 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 28, 2023

Oh Twitter, rip him to shreds. It's good bait and marketing material, because who is taking a 25-year-old rapper called Jack at face value?

Examples

put some respect on blondie's name https://t.co/RrR06DKN7X pic.twitter.com/wWMyyuK0DR — Taylor Swift Lyrics Bot (@TSwiftLyricsBot) May 2, 2023

this is conner4real erasure https://t.co/kaW2tKXMS7 pic.twitter.com/UanezgZc5Z — best of the lonely island (@bestoftliboys) May 1, 2023

Jared Russo

1. The Hollywood writers' strike

The meme

Right now, writers are on strike in Hollywood, and members of the Writers Guild of America are locked in a labor dispute with the AMPTP trade association. It's the largest labor stoppage since the 2007-08 strike. With streaming playing a major part in the content scene, writers want their remuneration and contracts to be increased.

Jay Leno stopped by with donuts and Jimmy Fallon was playing the heel, but turned around. Things could get spicy, and here's a sampler of the first wave of quips we've seen from the people who make our favorite movies and shows.

Examples

Writers deserve more respect. People worship actors, but they’re nothing without writers. Writing is harder than acting. There are child actors. There are no child writers. — Sam Morril (@sammorril) May 2, 2023

studio CEOs on their way to shut down the entire industry rather than part with 2% of their profits pic.twitter.com/Ef2Mhzx7zM — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) May 2, 2023

The Shield put FX on the map. Mad Men put AMC on the map. House of Cards put Netflix on the map. Writers did that. Not some CEO.



Know what you get when you put CEOs in creative lanes? You get Quibi. — Sal Calleros (@salcalleros) May 1, 2023

Studio execs Amazon cart right now pic.twitter.com/FWjjNRHmp5 — Andy Compton (@andycompton_) May 2, 2023

INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT PICKETING INFORMATION



If we end up striking, and you're looking for love, be sure to identify yourself on the picket lines accordingly:



BLUE = interested in men

PINK = interested in women

BLUE/PINK COMBO = interested in whatevs



Tell your single friends! pic.twitter.com/QUouF1squ7 — Deanna Shumaker (@deannashumaker) May 1, 2023

“how bad could a writers strike make things?” well buddy let me tell you a cautionary tale called pic.twitter.com/33p8Qb33qt — LAUREN ASH (@laurenashastro) May 2, 2023

I support the writers strike pic.twitter.com/7tfBx95xG2 — Calvin Wong Tze Loon 黃子倫 🇲🇾 (@ithayla) May 2, 2023







