If Skyler Gisondo Was A Waiter, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we're wading into the world of NPC livestreamers, marveling at some very rare tailoring and imagining if Skyler Gisondo was a waiter.







4. Not a Cocomelon parent

The Meme

Cocomelon is a YouTube channel that produces 3D animations for young children, and is who we have to thank for popularizing that “Baby Shark” song (originally made by Pinkfong). It’s unclear where the "I’m not a Cocomelon parent" meme began, but people have been sharing their own versions with the TV shows and other content their child would have to watch instead of Cocomelon.

Examples

i am NOT a cocomelon parent you goin sit down and watch the satc cast pic.twitter.com/AKbFkN64KQ — dr. lesbian (@hagcinema) July 17, 2023

i’m not a cocomelon parent, you’re gonna sit your ass down and watch the 30 minute romangerri compilation pic.twitter.com/KsrhTMBulP — ellie berry is vindictive and terrible (@romanculkin) July 17, 2023

Darcy Jimenez

3. Ice cream so good

The Meme

Yum yum, ice cream so good, yummy yummy.

Now while we do agree with that sentiment, which seems like it was uttered by a toddler, it is in fact a quote from a TikTok post by user Pinkydoll who imitates an NPC in live streams and says stock phrases depending on which gifts her viewers send her.

I was just scrolling TikTok and I just wanna say.. some of you bitches are literally psychotic 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ca7YLzIMys — 🅱️ (@ayeitsbritbrat1) July 10, 2023

The now-viral video spawned lots of people clowning on the presumably very rich internet personality. That’s as good an explanation you’re going to get for these memes. I’m also very glad so many people are a fan of "Blade Runner 2049" because that movie is superb.

Examples

Mmm, ice cream so good. Mmm, ice cream so good. Gang gang. Yes yes yes. Yes yes yes. Yes yes yes. Gang gang. Mmm, ice cream so good pic.twitter.com/DYdW2fgSQz — Rob (@robrousseau) July 13, 2023

“slurp slurp. interlinked. yes yes yes ice cream so good. interlinked. thank you lopez. interlinked. gang gang. interlinked. slay haha. interlinked.” pic.twitter.com/iK1Xaj7ifX — sophie (@netcapgirl) July 13, 2023

ice cream so good. ice cream so good. gang gang. yes yes yes. yes yes yes. gang gang. ice cream so good pic.twitter.com/woHAZQGova — cones @ aperol spritz season (@praisemajus) July 17, 2023

Ice cream so good. Mmm, ice cream so good. Gang Gang. Yes yes yes. Yes Yes Yes. Gang Gang. Mmm, ice cream so good. pic.twitter.com/zu3VduJ9v8 — Joe (@JoePostingg) July 15, 2023

Jared Russo

2. Rare tailoring

The Meme

On Monday, Twitter user Derek Guy (or @dieworkwear), a menswear writer known for sharing his takes on tailoring, posted the below tweet about the King of Spain’s choice of suit at the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

King of Spain at the final day of Wimbledon. This looks great.



Very rare to see this level of tailoring nowadays, even on the wealthy. So let's talk about some of the reasons why it's great. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/nZtDzxkMxN — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 17, 2023

It wasn’t long before people turned the post into a meme, sharing photos of weird or less-than-flattering outfits along with the text from Guy’s original tweet — and even Guy ended up getting in on the joke.

Examples

Very rare to see this level of tailoring nowadays, even on the wealthy. pic.twitter.com/WhCiAehWHR — cephalopod (@macrocephalopod) July 18, 2023

Very rare to see this level of tailoring nowadays, even on the wealthy. So let's talk about some of the reasons why it's great. 1/97🧵 pic.twitter.com/qvmGfQT7fJ — Rima (@therimaahmed) July 18, 2023

Very rare to see this level of tailoring nowadays, even on the wealthy.



Some basic points:



1. Collar always hugs the neck

2. No pulling anywhere. Things hang cleanly

3. Lapels end about halfway from collar to shoulder bone (nice proportion) pic.twitter.com/pmi4uFCEWG — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) July 18, 2023

Very rare to see this level of tailoring nowadays, even on the wealthy. So let's talk about some of the reasons why it's great 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ADUeyiDz5y — Alan White (@aljwhite) July 18, 2023

Very rare to see this level of tailoring nowadays, even on the wealthy. So let's talk about some of the reasons why it's great 🧵 pic.twitter.com/zWyVGlnRbo — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) July 18, 2023

very rare to see this level of tailoring nowadays, even on the wealthy pic.twitter.com/JUxGcBJYpP — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 17, 2023

very rare to see this level of tailoring nowadays, even on the wealthy pic.twitter.com/4W6n53zdyx — jack (@jack24dd30) July 18, 2023

Very rare to see this level of tailoring nowadays, even on the wealthy.



Some basic points:



1. Collar always hugs the neck

2. No pulling anywhere. Things hang cleanly

3. Lapels end about halfway from collar to shoulder bone (nice proportion) pic.twitter.com/4iRAEkLAXb — The Gritty Guy (@GritGrowthCap) July 18, 2023

Darcy Jimenez

If Skyler Gisondo Was A Waiter

The Meme

Skyler Augustus Gisondo (great name BTW) is an actor who's been in "Licorice Pizza" and "Booksmart" among other movies, was a series regular on "Santa Clarita Diet" and more recently is on "The Righteous Gemstones." He's a great actor and got a co-sign from J. Smith-Cameron when Lynda Carter asked Twitter why Skyler's face had begun to pop up everywhere.

Who is this delightful young man? pic.twitter.com/Qyb5TyXKWn — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 15, 2023

This particular shot of Skyler — his stoic smile, gray coat and freckled face — is hard not to like, and had people making up wholesome scenarios in which Skyler, in an alternate universe, was a waiter at a restaurant. And of course, the king responded and relayed his gratitude.

Examples

if he was a waiter at a restaurant and a customer brought their baby in he would totally put the check in front of the baby at the end of the meal pic.twitter.com/wceruAHlFz — midnight to noon (@grace_roso) July 14, 2023

If he was a waiter at a restaurant and a group of older women were there he would walk up and say “they didn’t tell me there was a 21st birthday happening” and they would eat it up and tip him 30% pic.twitter.com/9S5Vb470Qz — nicolle 🇭🇳 (@itnicolle) July 14, 2023

if he was a waiter at a bar he would give his favorite table the answers on trivia night pic.twitter.com/jWeBR6cDiE — BARBIE DAY (@seafIwrs) July 14, 2023

if he was a waiter at a restaurant and someone ordered sweet tea he would bring it to the table and say "hope its sweet enough for you, i stirred it with my finger" pic.twitter.com/ao4PysOoUF — beomgyu jonas (@jennagrips) July 15, 2023

if he was a waiter at a restaurant he would bring you boxes for your clearly still full plate of food and say "what do we think, still have room for dessert?" pic.twitter.com/DJqMiTIOkH — beomgyu jonas (@jennagrips) July 15, 2023

if he was a waiter at a restaurant and a customer brought their baby in he would totally put the check in front of the baby at the end of the meal pic.twitter.com/DVgG3Nit6m — star / lua new layout 💥 (@lunarhorrors) July 14, 2023

Adwait Patil

[Update 7/20: An earlier version stated that Cocomelon made "Baby Shark." Cocomelon popularized it, and it was made by Pinkfong.]