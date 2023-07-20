Popular
If Skyler Gisondo Was A Waiter, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

If Skyler Gisondo Was A Waiter, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
My children are going to watch Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown" and nothing else.
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we're wading into the world of NPC livestreamers, marveling at some very rare tailoring and imagining if Skyler Gisondo was a waiter.



4. Not a Cocomelon parent

The Meme

Cocomelon is a YouTube channel that produces 3D animations for young children, and is who we have to thank for popularizing that “Baby Shark” song (originally made by Pinkfong). It’s unclear where the "I’m not a Cocomelon parent" meme began, but people have been sharing their own versions with the TV shows and other content their child would have to watch instead of Cocomelon.

Examples


Darcy Jimenez


3. Ice cream so good

The Meme

Yum yum, ice cream so good, yummy yummy.

Now while we do agree with that sentiment, which seems like it was uttered by a toddler, it is in fact a quote from a TikTok post by user Pinkydoll who imitates an NPC in live streams and says stock phrases depending on which gifts her viewers send her.

The now-viral video spawned lots of people clowning on the presumably very rich internet personality. That’s as good an explanation you’re going to get for these memes. I’m also very glad so many people are a fan of "Blade Runner 2049" because that movie is superb.

Examples


Jared Russo


2. Rare tailoring

The Meme

On Monday, Twitter user Derek Guy (or @dieworkwear), a menswear writer known for sharing his takes on tailoring, posted the below tweet about the King of Spain’s choice of suit at the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

It wasn’t long before people turned the post into a meme, sharing photos of weird or less-than-flattering outfits along with the text from Guy’s original tweet — and even Guy ended up getting in on the joke.

Examples


Darcy Jimenez


If Skyler Gisondo Was A Waiter

The Meme

Skyler Augustus Gisondo (great name BTW) is an actor who's been in "Licorice Pizza" and "Booksmart" among other movies, was a series regular on "Santa Clarita Diet" and more recently is on "The Righteous Gemstones." He's a great actor and got a co-sign from J. Smith-Cameron when Lynda Carter asked Twitter why Skyler's face had begun to pop up everywhere.

This particular shot of Skyler — his stoic smile, gray coat and freckled face — is hard not to like, and had people making up wholesome scenarios in which Skyler, in an alternate universe, was a waiter at a restaurant. And of course, the king responded and relayed his gratitude.

Examples


Adwait Patil



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes," where we ate girl dinners, had strong feelings about Taylor Swift changing one of her lyrics and roasted a table of people that we're sure we've seen somewhere else.


[Update 7/20: An earlier version stated that Cocomelon made "Baby Shark." Cocomelon popularized it, and it was made by Pinkfong.]

Comments

  1. X X 31 minutes ago

    Pink Fong did Baby Shark, Cocomelon copied it (along with loads of other songs and melodies).

    1. Adwait 20 minutes ago

      Fixed, thanks!

