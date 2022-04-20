Trending
Drake Reacting To Rihanna And A$AP Rocky's 'Split' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

1.2k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

This week, we've also got Jaden Smith's serious conversation topics, Andrew Garfield's maniacal laugh and the girl who hit her hip on a bed frame and launched a thousand musical TikToks.

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got Jaden Smith’s very serious conversational desires, Andrew Garfield’s maniacal laugh, Drake reacting to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s split and the girl who hit her hip on a bed frame and launched a thousand musical TikToks.


4. Jaden Smith Wants To Talk About The Political And Economic State Of The World

The meme

Jaden Smith — son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith — has become the subject of widespread roasting on Twitter after a resurfaced clip from a 2018 interview, in which he says his maturity was better matched with adults than his own peers as a child, went viral.

“I spent my childhood with more adults than kids my age, because I was picking up more things from adults,” he tells the interviewer. “I hang out with other people that are my age and they’re just [mocking noises] my phone, selfie!”

“I’m like dude, can we talk about, like, the political and economic state of the world right now? Can we talk about what’s going on with the environment?” he says.



Examples


Unsurprisingly, the video triggered a wave of mockery from Twitter users tickled/annoyed/cringed out by the rapper-actor’s apparent sense of superiority over other people his age (he was just 19 at the time).



There’s no doubt the clip is embarrassing, but Jaden has since redeemed himself by getting in on the joke and poking fun at himself in this tweet:



Darcy Jimenez



3. Andrew Garfield’s Laugh

The meme

A clip of Andrew Garfield laughing like a maniac in an excerpt from a December 2021 WIRED interview has captured the imagination of netizens on TikTok.



The Daily Dot’s Michelle Jaworski observed that the Garfield laugh has become ubiquitous in recent days as Jonah Pedro and others have remixed the “Spider-Man” star’s chortle into various amusing TikToks.


Examples


@jonahpedro Reply to @piercecarter_ ♬ original sound - jonahpedro
@jonahpedro Reply to @wolf_spydr ♬ original sound - jonahpedro
@jonahpedro Reply to @gtasanandreas241 ♬ original sound - jonahpedro
@jonahpedro Reply to @apezku1 ♬ original sound - jonahpedro
@finmarvel I had to. #andrewgarfield #tobeymaguire #tomholland #spidermannowayhome #andrewgarfieldlaugh #peterparker #3isamagicnumber ♬ original sound - finmarvel
@mcusanity HEHEHEHEHEHEHE💀#fyp #andrewgarfield ♬ original sound - marvel
@jonahpedro Reply to @justarandomguy1987 ♬ Reading Rainbow - jonahpedro

James Crugnale



2. Drake Hearing That Rihanna And A$AP Rocky 'Broke Up'

The meme

Over the past week, social media has been atwitter about the rumors that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had split, which was unconfirmed by any major news publication, but was trumpeted across the land.

While the couple seemed to put the gossip to rest by stepping out together, that didn't stop some cheeky people from joking that Drake was closely monitoring the situation.


Examples



Jared Russo



1. Bed Frame Girl

The meme

Sometime last week, a woman on TikTok by the username @kateylorrell posted a video in which she had intended to show off her outfit, but ended up stepping back too far, hitting her hip on her bed frame and falling over.


@kateylorrell Just trying to show my fit off but the good lord had other plans 😩🥲 #voiceeffects #ScreamItOut #hurt ♬ original sound - Kate 💥

Which, in and of itself, is inadvertently a very funny video.

But TikTok did its thing, and people started using her video and the sound she makes in it to create some truly beautiful and ingenious musical content, with even some celebrity musicians getting in on the fun.


Examples


@j.c.leach #duet with @kateylorrell ♬ original sound - Kate 💥
@peningtonn #duet with @kateylorrell ♬ original sound - Kate 💥
@marshmellomusic #duet @kateylorrell #ahh #iwantyoutobehappier #happier ♬ original sound - Kate 💥
@anervousbreakthrough #duet with @kateylorrell ♬ original sound - Kate 💥
@hamiltonmusical #duet with @Kate 💥 ♬ original sound - Kate 💥
@omgitsnikefinesse #duet with @kateylorrell ♬ original sound - Kate 💥
@officialjalam #duet with @kateylorrell ♬ original sound - Kate 💥
@emilybohbemily #duet with @kateylorrell inspo: @Zachary Pearlman ♬ original sound - Kate 💥
@rbalanas #duet with @kateylorrell #kateylorrell #fyp #classicalmusic ♬ original sound - Kate 💥
@reppertoire #duet with @kateylorrell The new Avada Kedavra trend? Ouch though, hope you’re okay #harrypotter #ouch #soundtrack #avadakedavra ♬ original sound - Kate 💥

Molly Bradley



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank a guy who walked into a bodega and asked if they sold butter, people canceling each other over all manner of takes and a great many recommendations for 20 books to read in your twenties.

