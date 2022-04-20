Drake Reacting To Rihanna And A$AP Rocky's 'Split' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got Jaden Smith’s very serious conversational desires, Andrew Garfield’s maniacal laugh, Drake reacting to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s split and the girl who hit her hip on a bed frame and launched a thousand musical TikToks.

4. Jaden Smith Wants To Talk About The Political And Economic State Of The World

The meme

Jaden Smith — son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith — has become the subject of widespread roasting on Twitter after a resurfaced clip from a 2018 interview, in which he says his maturity was better matched with adults than his own peers as a child, went viral.

“I spent my childhood with more adults than kids my age, because I was picking up more things from adults,” he tells the interviewer. “I hang out with other people that are my age and they’re just [mocking noises] my phone, selfie!”

“I’m like dude, can we talk about, like, the political and economic state of the world right now? Can we talk about what’s going on with the environment?” he says.

LMFAOOO jaden smith is not real pic.twitter.com/7wI5OyA3OE — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 17, 2022

Examples

Unsurprisingly, the video triggered a wave of mockery from Twitter users tickled/annoyed/cringed out by the rapper-actor’s apparent sense of superiority over other people his age (he was just 19 at the time).

Jaden Smith when he sees kids going to birthday parties instead of discussing politics and the economic state of the world: pic.twitter.com/3dACXFAPwQ — Haadyn (@jihadydon) April 17, 2022

Jaden Smith after telling every kid in recess that they only have 20 years to live because of global warming pic.twitter.com/OckBTJNyrs — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 18, 2022

jaden smith as a child: pic.twitter.com/gdZFbjhsev — Extra sauce (@paristonz) April 17, 2022

Jaden smith in 4th grade when you asked him whats his favorite pokemon https://t.co/u7ASFFksQb — milo (@wiaaaa___) April 18, 2022

8 year old Jaden smith when jada gave him a spider man themed birthday party instead of a book study on the war of mesopotamia pic.twitter.com/9C8ulHTFzH — Kam (@KamsIntern) April 17, 2022

jaden smith when his friends were watching cartoons instead of cnn pic.twitter.com/il24h593BA — brandon :) (@brndxq) April 19, 2022

How Jaden Smith felt like when he said "bro can we talk about the political and economic state of the world right now" to a bunch of middle schoolers pic.twitter.com/dp2SG4Ka5O — Mr. Rick Ross's Pears & The Big Steppers (@TheButcher127) April 16, 2022

6 year-old Jaden Smith at his 40 year old friend’s party. pic.twitter.com/mR5Qur3MiZ — pierre kwedin (@keithk__) April 17, 2022

There’s no doubt the clip is embarrassing, but Jaden has since redeemed himself by getting in on the joke and poking fun at himself in this tweet:

Me: Hey Wanna Talk About The Economic And Political State Of World Together.



Girl: Nah



Me: Ok Cool pic.twitter.com/rkQzZ4jZbb — Jaden (@jaden) April 18, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

3. Andrew Garfield’s Laugh

The meme

A clip of Andrew Garfield laughing like a maniac in an excerpt from a December 2021 WIRED interview has captured the imagination of netizens on TikTok.

The Daily Dot’s Michelle Jaworski observed that the Garfield laugh has become ubiquitous in recent days as Jonah Pedro and others have remixed the “Spider-Man” star’s chortle into various amusing TikToks.

Examples

James Crugnale

2. Drake Hearing That Rihanna And A$AP Rocky 'Broke Up'

The meme

Over the past week, social media has been atwitter about the rumors that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had split, which was unconfirmed by any major news publication, but was trumpeted across the land.

While the couple seemed to put the gossip to rest by stepping out together, that didn't stop some cheeky people from joking that Drake was closely monitoring the situation.

Examples

Drake running to Twitter to confirm that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky RiRi broke up.#MusicWithDMEpic.twitter.com/9jQWODFeEf — El Don 🇳🇦 (@el_dme_363) April 14, 2022

Drake after hearing Rocky and Rihanna split pic.twitter.com/o0qQGJu3PO — matthew (@trapqymeal) April 14, 2022

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky has split up



Drake: pic.twitter.com/do4upCLn4b — Dawn Of Africa🖤🏴🔱 (@dawn_of_africa) April 14, 2022

Drake atm : “Hi Rihanna, i hope this Come Thru to you. I know it’s a Rocky situation but maybe this is God’s Plan” pic.twitter.com/iVWsgUKwPO — NUNGUA BURNA ( FACTOS RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) April 14, 2022

*Notification*



“Breaking news: A$AP Rocky cheats on Rihanna with Amina Muaddi”



Drake: pic.twitter.com/ai7N5if46K — Maija (@Mai_yah1) April 14, 2022

Drake when he hears Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have apparently split up pic.twitter.com/1zsTsdw6up — 𝔞𝔟𝔟𝔦𝔢 𝔤𝔬𝔯𝔱𝔬𝔫❤️‍🔥 (@abbie_bfc) April 15, 2022

Drake when he find out Rihanna and A$AP Rocky splits pic.twitter.com/AZ77qRPcmQ — Amir (@UTDAmiir) April 14, 2022

Drake walking into Twitter to confirm rihanna actually left ASAP rocky😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kGjNfoRTlG — Asuofia Justin Bieber 💥🙌 (@agendavawulence) April 14, 2022

Jared Russo

1. Bed Frame Girl

The meme

Sometime last week, a woman on TikTok by the username @kateylorrell posted a video in which she had intended to show off her outfit, but ended up stepping back too far, hitting her hip on her bed frame and falling over.

Which, in and of itself, is inadvertently a very funny video.

But TikTok did its thing, and people started using her video and the sound she makes in it to create some truly beautiful and ingenious musical content, with even some celebrity musicians getting in on the fun.

Examples

Molly Bradley

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank a guy who walked into a bodega and asked if they sold butter, people canceling each other over all manner of takes and a great many recommendations for 20 books to read in your twenties.