Deuxmoi's Identity Revealed, It's Morbin' Time And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.
This week, we've got Deuxmoi’s identity reveal, Gorr the God Butcher and “It’s Morbin’ time.”
1. Deuxmoi’s Identity Revealed
The meme
For a number of years now, people interested in celebrity culture have been fascinated by an anonymous social media persona called Deuxmoi that takes tips about celebrity sightings and rumors about their personal and professional lives, and posts them for all the world to see.
Almost all of the tips they post are anonymous, usually by request of the people who submit them: “anon pls” has become an in-joke with Deuxmoi fans, since the request accompanies even the blandest of gossip for which there’s no reason to need anonymity.
It also means that almost all of the sources are unverifiable and likely just some random people, which is one thing for celebrity sightings but leaves you wondering how many of the tips about celebs’ upcoming professional projects are remotely reliable.
Last week, thanks to a newsletter from writer Brian Feldman, Deuxmoi’s identity is now known: it was launched by Meggie Kempner, granddaughter of socialite Nan Kempner, and Melissa Lovallo, who is probably the person still actively running the account. So Deuxmoi Twitter has been alight with a sort of surprised-but-not-surprised sentiment at the fact that Deuxmoi is also just some random people.
Examples
deuxmoi just being a some girl named melissa is taking me out 😭— alex (@alex_abads) May 23, 2022
how are some people shocked that deuxmoi is run by a middle aged white woman that is literally exactly what i was expecting— mia (@pcrekh) May 22, 2022
the biggest twist is that the woman running deuxmoi is apparently over 35 but writes like she's 22 https://t.co/vBGO9ZhpYd— tatiana tenreyro (@tatianatenreyro) May 20, 2022
deuxmoi’s identity got discovered and why does it feel like the gossip girl series finale— gen z che diaz (@franlebow1tz) May 20, 2022
DeuxMoi being two middle aged trust fund women makes perfect sense. Imagine being so bad at nepotism that you are more successful being anonymous than using your last name. I’d be bitchy and mean too 🥲— Boom (@TheDuchessBoom) May 22, 2022
deuxmoi thinking they gossip girl but ending up being dog with a blog is killing me— tia witcher extraordinaire (@cursedhive) May 22, 2022
2. Gorr The God Butcher
The meme
I really did not think Twitter would pick Gorr The God Butcher, a niche Marvel comic book villain, to be the next meme. Sure, he’s the next bad guy in “Thor: Love And Thunder” and yes, a new trailer that dropped shows Christian Bale playing him for the first time. But out of all the things we saw, he’s the new meme? We’re gonna dunk on him?
Did no one see Natalie Portman’s arms as Lady Thor? Or naked Chris Hemsworth?? Or Tessa Thompson as the new king of Asgard??? Am I the only one not taking crazy pills around here????? Yes, Gorr is pure white and bald, we knew this from leaked images of the upcoming toyline months ago. Kratos from God of War is the same thing, why is this such a big deal.
You Twitter maniacs are something else. I give up, have your fun internet, the world is on fire, under water, and getting worse by the day. I figured you would all be more horny for the other characters but that’s fine, you do you.
Examples
Gorr the God Butcher over here making Voldemort look like a muppet baby https://t.co/g6PvgkS1MG— Chris Killian (@chriskillian) May 24, 2022
I tried to test how Gorr would've looked like without a nose— Luis (@ZorieZorieZorie) May 24, 2022
I think it was probably for the best they gave him a nose, he looks too much like Voldemort without it#Gorr pic.twitter.com/Pqa2JPPNaE
Let’s be honest: If Gorr didn’t have a nose in Thor 4 he would have just looked like Voldemort.— Robert Jefferson (@comicsexplained) May 24, 2022
Why Voldemort look more like Gorr than the MCU version— Kingfadedz 👑 (@RequiemFade) May 24, 2022
Christian Bale’s Gorr looks like the lovechild of Voldemort and Uncle Fester pic.twitter.com/YvEHgHxsFg— Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 24, 2022
Gorr looks like voldemort , vader and valak had a threesome lmao #ThorLoveAndThunder #ChristianBale pic.twitter.com/V0A1h81Mj4— . (@MSativa7) May 24, 2022
yall are saying gorr looks like voldemort but tell me these two are not literal twins pic.twitter.com/BdDpquSbsE— soma ❤️⚡️ (@KILUC0RE) May 24, 2022
It doesn’t stink, it’s regular water pic.twitter.com/1IGQwYiXUK— I Think You Should Leave - Dangerous Nights Crew (@ITYSL_memes) May 24, 2022
1. It’s Morbin’ Time
The meme
With an anemic 17 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Jared Leto couldn’t make audiences go see his weird vampire superhero film “Morbius” when it opened back in March but this month, the internet has given new life to the cursed Marvel movie thanks to a viral tweet by @RANK10YGO who claimed that the apocryphal catchphrase from the movie, “It’s Morbin time,” was their favorite scene.
the best part of Morbius was when he said "IT'S MORBIN' TIME" and morbed all over those guys— Rata ✨ (@RANK10YGO) April 2, 2022
Weeks later, the “It’s Morbin time” gag once again picked up steam as numerous netizens began riffing with it and mischievously placing it into various memes.
Examples
when Morbius showed up during the post credits scene in the new Doctor Strange and said "hey Strange... it's morbin time" I cried tears of joy— Elvis The Alien (@ElvisTheAlienTV) May 7, 2022
My favorite moment in Doctor Strange 2 was when Doctor Strange travelled to the Morbius universe and stopped Morbius from going "It's Morbin' Time!," leading to the collapse of the movie theater industry in another universe that relied on the trillion tickets sold for that film.— Kars (@KaroshiMyriad) May 6, 2022
everyone knows about Morbius's signature catch phrase "it's morbin' time" but only true morbheads know about the one he uses when the fight is getting serious: "Alright, no More B.S."— Wasp 💌 - Comms OPEN! (@ObsidianWasp) May 23, 2022
there’s so much misinformation abt morbius like if u told me “it’s morbin time” was a real line in the movie I’d believe u— nina (@B6TGIRLS) May 18, 2022
Schrodinger's Morbius— Reluu (@RelusionH) May 22, 2022
the line "It's Morbin time" simultaneously exists and does not in the movie because no one has seen the film to be sure
it’s morbin time! pic.twitter.com/PO0HDWUG1y— transgender marx (@JUNlPER) May 25, 2022
The guy who made the "it's morbin' time" tweet has made more of a cultural impact than the entire fucking movie— Crimson Mayhem #NewDeal4Animation (@Crimson_Mayhem_) May 25, 2022
What if Morbius took the gauntlet, snapped, and said "It's Morbin time" https://t.co/Qx0AAVJha9— Underscore "The Man the Myth the Morbius" Zeus (@UnderscoreZeus) May 17, 2022
But the coup de grace came from KFC, that delivered their own indelible Morbin tweet.
morbin time pic.twitter.com/SxUyyZ1CvJ— KFC (@KFC_ES) May 25, 2022
