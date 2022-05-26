Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

ANON PLS

Deuxmoi's Identity Revealed, It's Morbin' Time And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

925 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

Deuxmoi's Identity Revealed, It's Morbin' Time And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
This week, we've also got people dunking on new photos of Gorr the God Butcher in "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got Deuxmoi’s identity reveal, Gorr the God Butcher and “It’s Morbin’ time.”


1. Deuxmoi’s Identity Revealed

The meme

For a number of years now, people interested in celebrity culture have been fascinated by an anonymous social media persona called Deuxmoi that takes tips about celebrity sightings and rumors about their personal and professional lives, and posts them for all the world to see.

Almost all of the tips they post are anonymous, usually by request of the people who submit them: “anon pls” has become an in-joke with Deuxmoi fans, since the request accompanies even the blandest of gossip for which there’s no reason to need anonymity.

It also means that almost all of the sources are unverifiable and likely just some random people, which is one thing for celebrity sightings but leaves you wondering how many of the tips about celebs’ upcoming professional projects are remotely reliable.

Last week, thanks to a newsletter from writer Brian Feldman, Deuxmoi’s identity is now known: it was launched by Meggie Kempner, granddaughter of socialite Nan Kempner, and Melissa Lovallo, who is probably the person still actively running the account. So Deuxmoi Twitter has been alight with a sort of surprised-but-not-surprised sentiment at the fact that Deuxmoi is also just some random people.


Examples



Molly Bradley



2. Gorr The God Butcher

The meme

I really did not think Twitter would pick Gorr The God Butcher, a niche Marvel comic book villain, to be the next meme. Sure, he’s the next bad guy in “Thor: Love And Thunder” and yes, a new trailer that dropped shows Christian Bale playing him for the first time. But out of all the things we saw, he’s the new meme? We’re gonna dunk on him?

Did no one see Natalie Portman’s arms as Lady Thor? Or naked Chris Hemsworth?? Or Tessa Thompson as the new king of Asgard??? Am I the only one not taking crazy pills around here????? Yes, Gorr is pure white and bald, we knew this from leaked images of the upcoming toyline months ago. Kratos from God of War is the same thing, why is this such a big deal.

You Twitter maniacs are something else. I give up, have your fun internet, the world is on fire, under water, and getting worse by the day. I figured you would all be more horny for the other characters but that’s fine, you do you.


Examples



Jared Russo



1. It’s Morbin’ Time

The meme

With an anemic 17 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Jared Leto couldn’t make audiences go see his weird vampire superhero film “Morbius” when it opened back in March but this month, the internet has given new life to the cursed Marvel movie thanks to a viral tweet by @RANK10YGO who claimed that the apocryphal catchphrase from the movie, “It’s Morbin time,” was their favorite scene.



Weeks later, the “It’s Morbin time” gag once again picked up steam as numerous netizens began riffing with it and mischievously placing it into various memes.


Examples


 

But the coup de grace came from KFC, that delivered their own indelible Morbin tweet.



James Crugnale



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank Cara Delevingne creeping on Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox’s joots and “Why isn’t it possible?”

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.