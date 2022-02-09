'Comedians Did Not Sign Up To Be Your Hero' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got unconventional Roku remotes, "Jackass Forever" memes and "Comedians did not sign up to be your hero."

3. Roku Remotes

The meme

Everybody knows Roku City is a vibe, but plebs are just noticing that generic remotes often come with no standard set of options, some which turn out to be quite ridiculous.

how did sling pull this off? pic.twitter.com/sUJ0TB5wvR — Harris Mayersohn (@harrismayer) February 3, 2022

I had to Google what “Sling” was after seeing that image. Turns out Roku still draws enough strength from the Internet’s sleepiest soldiers (Tweeters) that they fire up Photoshop and continue to make jokes.

Examples

All your entertainment needs in one place pic.twitter.com/5EEStABURb — Stephen Hopkins (@phil_lol_ogist) February 5, 2022

Why pic.twitter.com/P7LLWLGuYE — Audrey the Goth Bun (@rabbitpilled) February 4, 2022

Adwait Patil

2. 'Jackass Forever'

The meme

The fifth "Jackass" movie, "Jackass Forever," is out, and the crowd and critics alike have gone wild for it — but not nearly as wild as the cast of "Jackass," who are still doing dumb, painful and yet somehow delightful stunts at their own bodily expense.

The movie revived a widespread cultural fondness for not only the "Jackass" way of life and its physical stunts, but for its specific founding members, too. This week, a meme about Johnny Knoxville took off on Twitter that — well, it really doesn't need much explanation. All I can say is, while the core shtick of "Jackass" will forever be beloved, it's got room to innovate — I would watch all of the below versions of a Knoxville-fronted "Jackass" show.

Examples

hi, i'm johnny knoxville and this is me opening all adobe programs at the same time. — catarina. (@cacmrg) February 8, 2022

hi i'm johnny knoxville and this is me trying to remember why i walked into this room — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) February 9, 2022

hi i'm johnny knoxville and you're watching disney channel pic.twitter.com/G4BRKpooWj — danny devito with titties ⚪ (@fakedannydevito) February 7, 2022

hi, i'm johnny knoxville and this is me renewing my Browns season tickets thinking this year will be different, welcome to jackass — McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 9, 2022

therapist: and what do we say when we commit self-sabotage



me: hi i’m johnny knoxville welcome to jackass



therapist: no — Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) February 6, 2022

Hi I'm Johnny Knoxville and welcome to the Norton Anthology of Theory and Criticism — Michael Docherty (@maybeavalon) February 7, 2022

Molly Bradley

1. Comedians Did Not Sign Up To Be Your Hero

The meme

On Sunday, “2 Broke Girls” creator Whitney Cummings decided to tweet her public support of Joe Rogan in the wake of the outcry over his past controversial comments and his purported role in spreading COVID-19 misinformation, saying, “Comedians did not sign up to be your hero.”

She then added, “It’s our job to be irreverent and dangerous, to question authority and take you through a spooky mental haunted house so you can arrive at your own conclusions. Stay focused on the people we pay taxes to to be moral leaders.”

Comedians did not sign up to be your hero. It’s our job to be irreverent and dangerous, to question authority and take you through a spooky mental haunted house so you can arrive at your own conclusions. Stay focused on the people we pay taxes to to be moral leaders. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) February 6, 2022

Cummings’s curious defense of Rogan backfired as she ended up becoming the main character on Twitter for the day (editor’s note: stay tuned to Digg for full coverage on Friday), with many people pointing out she didn’t mention anything about the, er, actual dictionary definition of a comedian.

Maybe add ‘to be funny’ to the list. — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 6, 2022

Others took the opportunity to joyously hijack her tweet and repurpose it into a hilarious copypasta meme.

Examples

A comedian’s job is to stop New Yorkers on the street and ask them if they have any thoughts about Michelle Pfeiffer. End of discussion. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 6, 2022

Comedians did not sign up to be your hero. A comedians job is to fake their own death and start a new life as a mysterious but respected bartender in a quiet coastal New England town — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) February 9, 2022

Comedians did not sign up to be your hero. They signed up for an improv class and then had to watch all their friends and family make up excuses to get out of going to their level one showcase. — Johnny Frittata (@JohnnyFrittata) February 6, 2022

Comedians did not sign up to be your hero. It’s our job to do comedy concerts, smoke weed, finger people while their friends piss the bed, and sing about going to LA to shoot a pilot. — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) February 6, 2022

the comedian's job is to point at the guy in the audience who knows what he's talking about — Johan Miranda (@JohanComedy) February 6, 2022

Comedians did not sign up to be your hero. It’s our job to imagine the comic misadventures of Sheldon, specifically during the years when he was young — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) February 6, 2022

a comedian's job is to drive the headliner to the mall — blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) February 6, 2022

Comedians did NOT sign up to be your hero. They signed up to date me, quickly move into my apartment, and air bnb their own so that they could make some money while they aren't getting writing jobs. — ali segel (@OnlineAlison) February 6, 2022

Comedians did not sign up to be your hero. They signed up on Tinder to go on dates with you and grill you about how YOU got a job writing comedy for TV, confident that there’s just like one weird trick that they must have missed. — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) February 6, 2022

Comedians did not sign up to be your hero? Tell that to all the lean protein Kumail had to consume for three years before shooting that movie — Jesse David Fox: Battle Angel (@JesseDavidFox) February 6, 2022

Comedians did not sign up to be your hero. It’s our job to walk on a rake and get smacked in the face and then turn around and walk on another rake and get smacked in the face and then turn around and walk on another rake and get smacked in the face and then turn around and walk — andrew woods (@JimJarmuschHair) February 6, 2022

A comedian's job is to force their family to watch I Think You Should Leave and then fall into a deep depression when no one gets it. — Rachel Van Nes (@vannesexpress) February 7, 2022

Comedians did not sign up to be your hero. Our job is to run meme joke formats into the ground — Chloé Cunha (@ChloeCunha) February 6, 2022

James Crugnale

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank the New York Times buying Wordle, "Euphoria"'s "Bitch you better be joking" and Rihanna's pregnancy.