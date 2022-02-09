Trending
hi, I'M JOHNNY KNOXVILLE AND THIS IS MY MEME

'Comedians Did Not Sign Up To Be Your Hero' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Submitted by Molly Bradley

This week, we've also got unconventional Roku remotes and a lot of good "Jackass" jokes.

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got unconventional Roku remotes, "Jackass Forever" memes and "Comedians did not sign up to be your hero."


3. Roku Remotes

The meme

Everybody knows Roku City is a vibe, but plebs are just noticing that generic remotes often come with no standard set of options, some which turn out to be quite ridiculous.



I had to Google what “Sling” was after seeing that image. Turns out Roku still draws enough strength from the Internet’s sleepiest soldiers (Tweeters) that they fire up Photoshop and continue to make jokes.


Examples



2. 'Jackass Forever'

The meme

The fifth "Jackass" movie, "Jackass Forever," is out, and the crowd and critics alike have gone wild for it — but not nearly as wild as the cast of "Jackass," who are still doing dumb, painful and yet somehow delightful stunts at their own bodily expense.

The movie revived a widespread cultural fondness for not only the "Jackass" way of life and its physical stunts, but for its specific founding members, too. This week, a meme about Johnny Knoxville took off on Twitter that — well, it really doesn't need much explanation. All I can say is, while the core shtick of "Jackass" will forever be beloved, it's got room to innovate — I would watch all of the below versions of a Knoxville-fronted "Jackass" show.


Examples



1. Comedians Did Not Sign Up To Be Your Hero

The meme

On Sunday, “2 Broke Girls” creator Whitney Cummings decided to tweet her public support of Joe Rogan in the wake of the outcry over his past controversial comments and his purported role in spreading COVID-19 misinformation, saying, “Comedians did not sign up to be your hero.”

She then added, “It’s our job to be irreverent and dangerous, to question authority and take you through a spooky mental haunted house so you can arrive at your own conclusions. Stay focused on the people we pay taxes to to be moral leaders.”



Cummings’s curious defense of Rogan backfired as she ended up becoming the main character on Twitter for the day (editor’s note: stay tuned to Digg for full coverage on Friday), with many people pointing out she didn’t mention anything about the, er, actual dictionary definition of a comedian.



Others took the opportunity to joyously hijack her tweet and repurpose it into a hilarious copypasta meme.


Examples



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank the New York Times buying Wordle, "Euphoria"'s "Bitch you better be joking" and Rihanna's pregnancy.

