Cara Delevingne Is Watching You, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

This week, we've got Cara Delevingne at the Billboard Music Awards, Julia Fox’s joots and “Why isn’t it possible?”

3. Julia Fox’s Joots, Jurse and Jlazer

Photos emerged over the weekend of actress and Safdie muse Julia Fox apparently grocery shopping in LA, in one of the most unusual outfits we’ve seen on a plainclothes celeb to date.

julia fox grocery shopping in los angeles pic.twitter.com/0ekD5EpN7r — julia fox updates (@juliafoxsource) May 15, 2022

People were blown away by the ensemble — in equal parts because of the denim elements of the outfit as surprise that she was even allowed in stores in what was essentially her undergarments.

So people had some fun with the tweet — particularly in coming up with terminology for the different components of the ensemble.

not the joots 😭😭 — Payton (@radioshaq0) May 15, 2022

She got on joots, a jurse, and a jlazer — Billionaire.Boyscout (@billionairetrav) May 16, 2022

Joots are wild enough as is but the jandbag is just crazy 😭 https://t.co/ztBUtkTd6k — Oxtail Papi in the Multiverse of Madness (@OfficialBeeRay) May 16, 2022

🎶shawty got them purse-converted jeans, joots with the heel (with the heeel), the Whole Foods was lookin unreal🎶 https://t.co/lbEs0zXGXi — ✰ 𝔼𝕄𝕊𝕋𝔸ℝ|🅡🅞🅨🅒🅞 ✰ (@EmmaTolkin) May 16, 2022

I’ve heard of bootcut jeans but never jeancut boots 💀 https://t.co/iBWiL45eam — Yves Taint Laurent (@boyswhomstcry) May 16, 2022

She looks like those NPCs in vice city😭😭 https://t.co/AhEdVDHsXo — Marc (@MarAbh999) May 16, 2022

going to Aldi does anyone need anything pic.twitter.com/2VAKRSbjH0 — shelb (@shelbytheclown) May 16, 2022

2. Cara Delevingne at the BMAs

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards happened last Sunday, with big wins for artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber and Drake.

But the conversation that took over the discourse and the internet in the wake of the event was footage of Cara Delevingne lurking nearby as Megan Thee Stallion was photographed on the red carpet — and then intervening in her photoshoot.

But it wasn’t just that instance: the model kept popping up near Megan Thee Stallion everywhere. It was, to say the least, extremely unnerving.

JUMPSCARE when Cara Delevingne just suddenly popped out of the back https://t.co/wM11RUSTXW — Ali (@wrathfromabove_) May 16, 2022

Predictably — and perhaps rightfully — people went nuts over it.

your chances of being watched by cara delevingne are slim but never zero pic.twitter.com/rZzs7JQXr6 — َdance fever grammy campaign (@ungodlywests) May 16, 2022

why in every piece of media i see of megan at this awards i see cara delevingne 5 inches away from her pic.twitter.com/moijNxlx6W — HEEDlE (@heyheedie) May 16, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion trying to hide from Cara Delevingne:pic.twitter.com/Y5cHRTyd6i — 🦋 (@pedroiriarte_) May 16, 2022

Cara Delevingne coming through the mirror when Megan Thee Stallion tries to hide from her in the bathroom:

pic.twitter.com/8Tv2js2odm — Steven Turner (@StevenTphoto92) May 16, 2022

nobody:

megan thee stallion: *looks under her bed*

cara delevingne: pic.twitter.com/L5a75DmNP0 — ⭒ (@silkhazed) May 16, 2022

Cara Delevingne when she realizes megan isn’t at the same function she’s at pic.twitter.com/hx5zhQpiCy — ami 👑 Kate sharma supremacy (@jisoovision) May 16, 2022

1. Why Isn’t It Possible?

For whatever reasons, the 2000 movie “American Psycho” (based on Bret Easton Ellis’s 1991 book of the same name) has been drawn back into the culture, particularly by Gen Zers on TikTok.

Some of the memes are a little disconcerting, but many of them are largely unrelated to the movie — such as a scene in which Christian Bale’s character Patrick Bateman, who has just confessed to murdering someone named Paul Allen, is upset by another character’s suggestion that Allen isn’t actually dead. Bateman grills the man in a panic, asking, “Why isn’t it possible?” that Allen is dead, to which the other character replies, “Because I had dinner with Paul Allen twice in London, just 10 days ago.”

But people have isolated a part of that conversation to use, delightfully, for their own purposes, asking the much simpler, less morbid questions we all really need the answers to.

Examples

I was bored so i made this lol



Also why isn’t it possible? #DevilMayCry pic.twitter.com/SQCJnj5S1j — Sam (@alfahad_mx) May 17, 2022

Molly Bradley

