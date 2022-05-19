Popular
DON'T LOOK NOW

Cara Delevingne Is Watching You, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

This week we've also got Julia Fox's joots and "Why isn't it possible?"

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got Cara Delevingne at the Billboard Music Awards, Julia Fox’s joots and “Why isn’t it possible?”


3. Julia Fox’s Joots, Jurse and Jlazer

The meme

Photos emerged over the weekend of actress and Safdie muse Julia Fox apparently grocery shopping in LA, in one of the most unusual outfits we’ve seen on a plainclothes celeb to date.



People were blown away by the ensemble — in equal parts because of the denim elements of the outfit as surprise that she was even allowed in stores in what was essentially her undergarments.

So people had some fun with the tweet — particularly in coming up with terminology for the different components of the ensemble.


Examples




2. Cara Delevingne at the BMAs

The meme

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards happened last Sunday, with big wins for artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber and Drake.

But the conversation that took over the discourse and the internet in the wake of the event was footage of Cara Delevingne lurking nearby as Megan Thee Stallion was photographed on the red carpet — and then intervening in her photoshoot.



But it wasn’t just that instance: the model kept popping up near Megan Thee Stallion everywhere. It was, to say the least, extremely unnerving.



Predictably — and perhaps rightfully — people went nuts over it.


Examples




1. Why Isn’t It Possible?

The meme

For whatever reasons, the 2000 movie “American Psycho” (based on Bret Easton Ellis’s 1991 book of the same name) has been drawn back into the culture, particularly by Gen Zers on TikTok.

Some of the memes are a little disconcerting, but many of them are largely unrelated to the movie — such as a scene in which Christian Bale’s character Patrick Bateman, who has just confessed to murdering someone named Paul Allen, is upset by another character’s suggestion that Allen isn’t actually dead. Bateman grills the man in a panic, asking, “Why isn’t it possible?” that Allen is dead, to which the other character replies, “Because I had dinner with Paul Allen twice in London, just 10 days ago.”



But people have isolated a part of that conversation to use, delightfully, for their own purposes, asking the much simpler, less morbid questions we all really need the answers to.


Examples





@depressed_arsenal_fan Let’s see paul Allen’s battering #olein #arsenal ♬ original sound - True Sigma

@leonnorfolk

atleast season it

♬ original sound - True Sigma

Molly Bradley


Comments

